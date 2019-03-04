Lundin Petroleum Is On Its Way To Spectacular Revenue Growth

Since the announcement Lundin Petroleum drilled two dry wells; it appears that the market was indifferent to futile exploration. After the news releases shares were up.

Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY) presented its FY18 results and held the Capital Markets Day a month ago. Since then it drilled two wells, 7132/2-1 (operated by Equinor (EQNR)) targeting the Gjøkåsen Shallow prospect and 7121/1-2 S (operated by Lundin Norway) on the Pointer and Setter prospects. Both were dry. In my previous coverage in December 2018, I have already discussed the Silfari well that also did not contain hydrocarbons. Now the drilling rig Leiv Eiriksson is on its way to drill an exploration well 16/1-31 S and test both the Jorvik and Tellus East prospects.

Though recent exploration efforts were fruitless, Lundin Petroleum's 2018 results were nearly perfect despite a few flaws. It has excellent perspectives in the short term, as it remains an efficient company with extraordinary cash generation capacity and anticipated revenue growth with a 27% CAGR in 2019-2023.

Share performance YTD

Data by YCharts

Despite quite low liquidity in the U.S., since the beginning of 2019 Lundin Petroleum outperformed S&P 500, Swedish market benchmark iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD), and the E&P industry benchmark XOP. On Nasdaq Stockholm, the stock exchange of primary listing, the Swedish wildcatter and oil producer gained 31.88% while OMX Stockholm PI was up 12.82%.

Source: Google Finance

2018 at a glance

In 2018 Lundin Petroleum succeeded in all aspects relevant for an upstream company. 2P reserves increased to 745.4 mmboe, Reserve replacement ratio equaled 163%, FCF jumped higher, and the top line rose 31% YoY. The fly in the ointment is that total shareholders equity remains negative. Debt and other liabilities overlap the total assets, and net worth equals $(384) million. In this regard, it is impossible to calculate a meaningful P/B ratio. However, the firm managed to cut the long-term financial liabilities drastically, from $3.88 billion in 2017 to $3.23 billion in 2018. Now let's look at a few financial highlights of the year:

Revenue and over income was up 31% YoY thanks to the Edvard Grieg oil field and oil traders' sentiment. I consider this improvement as high growth. Nevertheless, Q4 top line was less spectacular, up only 3% compared to 4Q17. Brent sell-off was the main culprit. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 2% less than in FY17, 73%. But that level is phenomenal with no doubt, achieved because of high operating efficiency and meager costs, $4.91 production costs per barrel and $4.65 operating costs per barrel. IFRS net operating cash flow rose 32% YoY. Despite changed oil market sentiment, net CFFO was 28% higher in 4Q18 than in 4Q17. More importantly, in Q4 2017 the company converted only 57% of revenue into OCF, while in Q4 2018 net CFFO margin was 71%. Ultimately, FCF (calculated according to the firm's definition) increased 225% YoY, and 8% compared to 4Q17, amounted to $663 million and $173.3 million in FY and the last quarter respectively. In 2018, a quarter of revenue was converted into cash flow surplus. FCF (net CFFO less capex) was $655 million in 2018 and $173.8 million in 4Q18.

Q4 was unprofitable. What's the matter?

Q4 bottom line might disappoint investors because Lundin Petroleum reported a $105.3 million loss. Q4 net income hindered LUPEY to meet analysts' FY EPS expectations. The range of EPS estimates varied from $0.96 to $1.34, while the company reported only $0.66. With revenue, EBIT, and PBT considerably up YoY, in 2018 net profit decreased 1.92x.

Data from S&P Global

In my view, this should not provoke bouts of anxiety or concern. It could be intuitively apparent that lower commodity prices led to decreased profitability, but this answer is wrong. Q4 net income turned negative because of higher taxes and higher finance costs, not as a result of fallen revenue. Taxes more than doubled YoY reaching $1.03 billion; 82.2% of FY PBT were paid as taxes (230% in Q4). The firm explained that the effective tax rate was impacted by items that did not provide a full tax credit,

such as the reported net foreign currency exchange results, Norwegian financial items and by the uplift allowance applicable in Norway for development expenditures against the offshore tax regime.

The second culprit is the foreign currency exchange headwinds - the US Dollar strengthening against the Euro and the Norwegian Krone weakening against the Euro (discussed in detail on p. 9 of the report). The major part of foreign exchange loss ($163.7 million) was included in Q4 results and caused a $105.3 million net loss. However, despite headwinds impacting the income statement, in 2018 and 4Q18 Lundin remained FCF-positive with a 66% annual net CFFO margin, and I consider that of greater importance than a quarterly loss.

2019 guidance

With 75-95 kboepd production in 2019 promised during the CMD, Lundin Petroleum's revenue will be flat or even decrease. Analysts expect ~$2,183.76 million, slightly lower than in December (~$2,402.74 million) when I was writing the previous article. I suppose more cautious prognosis is a consequence of lowered Brent price forecasts. However, after the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 start-up, revenue could increase to $4 billion in 2020, by breathtaking 83.2%.

Data from S&P Global

It is worth underlining that actual and projected revenue figures in the S&P Global dataset I use are not adjusted for overlift/underlift. Lundin's 2018 total unadjusted revenue was $2,640.7 million, while reported revenue adjusted by $23.3 million for underlift/overlift was $2,617.4 million.

By now Lundin Petroleum virtually wholly relies on the Edvard Grieg oil field. This asset brought 78.4% of 2018 production of 81.1 kboepd. The Alvheim and Volund are the second and third most significant contributors, while production from the Gaupe and Brynhild fields has been ceased. The Edvard Grieg key role is indeed not about to change in 2019 because the humongous Johan Sverdrup project will fill pipelines with first oil only in November. Fortunately, the Edvard Grieg performance is expected to be flawless in 2019, and 2020 infill drilling program mentioned in the Q4 report (p. 3) will help to extend plateau and secure production level.

Dividends

In my previous article in December, I calculated Lundin's dividend yield using its 2018 guidance of $350 million of shareholder rewards per year. In 2019, the firm proposed to increase that level to $500 million. Hence, DPS will amount to $1.48. On March 1, 2019, its share price on Nasdaq Stockholm equaled SEK 306.6, or $33.7. That specifies an attractive 4.4% dividend yield. More importantly, dividends are sustainable with Brent below $50/bbl (see p. 11 of the presentation).

It is also worth mentioning that its Scandinavian peer Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) has also increased 2019 dividends to $750 million from previous guidance of $550 million while planning to pay $850 million in 2020, $950 million in 2021, $1.05 billion in 2022 and $1.15 billion in 2023.

Valuation

As my readers are certainly aware, in the previous articles, I compared key trading multiples of Lundin Petroleum with its closest Scandinavian peer Aker BP, which I covered a month ago. Here is an update:

1) Market Capitalization numbers were taken from the stock exchanges of primary listing, then adjusted using mentioned exchange rates. 2) Enterprise Value was calculated as a sum of Market Capitalization and Net Debt. 3) Red cells indicate the lowest points in the dataset, green - the highest.

Comparing the peers, I should also add that Aker BP's 2019 revenue growth rate is estimated to be 40%, while, as I mentioned above, LUPEY could increase it by 83.2%. All in all, I should conclude that regarding all multiples, from EV/EBITDA to EV/2P and EV/BOE/D, Lundin Petroleum looks slightly overvalued or fairly valued compared to Aker BP. As I see, the rationale behind it is more rapid top-line growth in 2020.

Conclusion

I regard Lundin Petroleum as a potential outperformer in the short term. I assume with rebounded Brent price 1Q19 results could be solid. As one of the Johan Sverdrup oil field beneficiaries, it could impress the market with a revenue growth with a 27% CAGR in 2019-2023 or 16.7% in 2018-2023. 2018 results proved its merits one more time. But the drawback is its earnings yield, 1.9%. I suppose for investors who stick to value investing strategies a 50.7x P/E ratio is totally unacceptable. Nevertheless, in the case of Lundin Petroleum and Aker BP, I consider EV/EBITDA and EV/2P ratios as more reliable, as they smooth out the impact of the burdensome Norwegian petroleum taxation that put pressure on the bottom line. These ratios indicate that both Scandinavian companies are reasonably valued.

Note: Lundin Petroleum is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm with the ticker symbol LUPE. The firm’s Level 1 sponsored ADR with the ticker symbol LUPEY has low liquidity. There are more details on the company’s website.

