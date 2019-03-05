Boeing: No Worries About Rising Cancellation Rate

Each year, I provide monthly coverage on the order inflows for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Monitoring the order inflow gives us the first means to detect certain trends when it comes to committing to orders, but also how certain aircraft types are performing sales-wise. Everything combined, it gives us a rough idea of sustainability of current production rates, competitive position and customer confidence in future demand for aircraft. From a reader I received a question as to why I didn’t focus a lot on the cancellations in 2018... after all there were 197 cancellations, and with aircraft costing anywhere between $40 million and $200 million after discounts, this would add up to a couple of billion dollars. A very rough estimate shows us that indeed the cancellations that Boeing disclosed last year are valued little over $13 billion - and that is a lot of money - but a bit of context placement which I will provide in this report is required.

Source: Boeing

Cancellation rate

In 2018, Boeing booked 1,090 orders and received 197 cancellations. That puts the cancellation rate at 18%, which admittedly is a lot. Last year, the company booked 1,053 orders and 141 cancellations, resulting in a 13% cancellation rate. On a net order basis, the difference was just 19 units, suggesting that simply dividing the cancellations by the gross order inflow in each year is not a very reflective metric. The reason is that cancellations, as we share them with readers, are logged in the year in which they occur. What this does not account for is the fact that orders placed years ago can be cancelled at any point in time or almost any point in time. So, it is more meaningful to express the cancellations as a percentage of the backlog.

If we do that using figures for the year-end backlog, we’d get the following results: For 2017, on a backlog of 5,864 the cancellation rate would be 2.4%; in 2018, this percentage was slightly higher at 3.2%, but still at acceptable levels given that historically 5-6% is the norm.

Conversions skew the numbers

Figure 1: Order cancellations per program in 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that the bulk of the cancellations, namely 80%, is for the Boeing 737. This hardly is a surprise given the fact that the Boeing 737 also accounts for 80% of the backlog. So, the cancellations reflect the backlog composition rather than one aircraft losing appeal in the market. Besides that, widebody aircraft are quite a bit more expensive than single-aisle jets, so you wouldn’t see a lot of customers ordering aircraft that they might not need. For single-aisle aircraft, we sometimes see that airlines commit to more aircraft as part of their sale-and-leaseback strategies.

We’ve now shown that the cancellations are below the historical 5-6 percent and there is no reason for jet makers to cancel orders for a specific aircraft, there is no aircraft type falling out of favour. We can even go a step further and show that quite some orders were the result of lease arrangements where the lessor took over slots from another customer.

For the Boeing 787 program, we counted 17 slots changing hands either from airline to lessor or from lessor to lessor:

BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) took over delivery slots for nine aircraft from Air Europe and Norwegian in March and May.

In July, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) ordered 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. One month later, five of those slots were transferred to Boeing Capital Corporation. These aircraft will be leased to Hawaiian Airlines.

Boeing Capital Corporation took over 3 slots from GECAS.

For the Boeing 737, it has been a bit more difficult to keep track of slots changing hand, but we did find 91 swaps:

BOC Aviation took over 11 slots from Icelandair.

Aviation Capital Group took over 3 slots from Primera Air, which was supposed to lease some aircraft from the lessor.

An existing customer converted 2 orders for the Boeing 737 NG to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX.

75 out of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft sold to Jet Airways were cancelled and reordered by Boeing Capital Corporation. It is likely this order change should provide the struggling airline with some relief as deliveries are likely pushed out and Boeing will have the ability to find new customers to find takers for the early slots, which should be no problem given the demand profile for the MAX.

In total there were 108 cancellations, which were not cancellations in the sense that new customers had to be found but were slots changing hands or, on a rare occasion, NG-to-MAX conversions. What this means is that the number of cancellations as well as the number of gross orders has been overstated by at least 108 units. Instead of 197 cancellations, there were 89 orders for which Boeing had to find new customers. This would indicate a cancellation rate of 1.5%, much lower than the 3.2% a simple cancellation divided by backlog calculation would suggest. Instead of <$13 billion in cancellations, the actual cancellations can be valued at roughly $6 billion.

Conclusion

While the backlog and order activity should give you an impression of how companies are doing, even gross orders and cancellations can deform the numbers quite a bit. What we saw is that Boeing booked 197 cancellations as it is supposed to, but these are not pure cancellation in the sense that there is no customer for the slot/aircraft. Instead, we found that for 108 out of 197, or more than half of the cancellations, the cancellation were slots changing hands from customer to lessor. On a few occasions, this included Boeing Capital Corporation taking over slots from GECAS. The biggest addition to the cancellation tally was Boeing Capital Corporation taking over slots from Jet Airways. The airline is in significant financial distress, and the order transfer should provide some short-term relief on milestone payments for the airline and give Boeing flexibility to 'give away' the early slots.

Either way, with 197 cancellations Boeing’s 2018 figures aren’t bad, and neither are they with 89 "pure" cancellations. For investors, it is good to keep in mind that media headlines aren’t reflective of backlog health, and even cancellations don’t tell the entire story. That is also one of the reasons why we try to provide some deeper insight not only into Boeing’s business but also Airbus’ business.

Boeing’s backlog remains healthy, with cancellation rates quite a bit lower than the historical figures, and currently the only way we would see that percentage rise significantly is if China and the US aren't able to reach an agreement on trade or a global recession erodes demand for aircraft. In that case, we would see reduced order inflow and increased cancellation requests, while the production rate would not be brought back to previous levels immediately. That’s the worst-case scenario but also good to keep in mind, since we have seen wild swings in sentiment and negotiations over the past year. For now, it is important to understand that cancellations did not increase because of trade tensions, as I also shared in an interview with NPR last year and in my reports here on Seeking Alpha, and the impact on order inflow has not been overwhelmingly negative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.