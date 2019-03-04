What Is A Dividend?

If you heard the term dividend but are not familiar with its meaning and what it actually is, then this is an article for you.

By formal definition, a dividend is money paid regularly (typically quarterly) by a company to its shareholders (owners of the stock) from the company's profits. The company's board of directors manages the details of dividends and decides on how much the dividend payment will be.

Dividend payments are compared to the stock's price to determine the annual yield. For example, if a company pays a quarterly payment of $0.50 per share and the share price is $50, the annual yield is 4% (4 payments of $0.50 = $2.00/$50 share price).

What Types of Companies Pay Dividends?

Companies that pay dividends typically have reached a steady level of profitability. Companies tend to begin their first dividend payments after their high growth phase has matured. When companies are starting out, they tend to invest their earnings back into the business to expand and grow.

When the company's high growth phase slows down or levels off, the board of directors may decide that it is time to pay dividends to shareholders. At this level, the company may not need to invest back into the business as much as during the high growth phase. So, you will typically see the company pay dividends after investing some money back into the business.

The dividends are paid from the company's earnings (net income). The portion of net income paid as dividends is known as the payout ratio. It is calculated by taking the total amount of dividend payments and dividing it by net income.

Low payout ratios show that companies are using more of their earnings to drive growth. Apple (AAPL) is an example of a company with a low payout ratio at 23%. High payout ratios show that companies are paying most of their earnings as dividends to shareholders. Proctor & Gamble (PG) is an example of a company with a high payout ratio of 69%.

How Do You Get Dividends?

To be paid dividends, you must own the stock of a dividend paying company. There are various dates associated with dividends:

1. Announcement Date - also known as the declaration date is the date when a company announces the next dividend payment. The announcement includes the amount of the payment, ex-dividend date, and the payment date.

2. Ex-dividend Date - You must own the stock on the day before the ex-dividend date to be paid the dividend from the recent dividend declaration. You could technically buy the stock the day before the ex-dividend date and sell it on the ex-dividend date and still be paid the dividend.

3. Record Date - the date when shareholders must be registered or on the company's books to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is then set one day before the record date. To be registered to get the recently declared dividend, you must own the stock the day before the ex-dividend date.

4. Payment Date - the date when dividends are deposited into your account.

Goals for Receiving Dividends: Income Generation

Investors interested in dividends typically use the payments for income generation or for wealth building. Investors interested in income generation will hold a basket of dividend paying stocks with a goal of using the dividend payments as income.

For example, an investor has $300,000 in a collection of dividend paying stocks with an average annual yield of 3%. The 3% yield would give the investor $9,000 in annual dividend income ($300,000 x 0.03).

Investors in this category already have a large sum of money invested in dividend paying stocks. Their goal is to generate income that can be used for various reasons which might be for vacations, paying certain bills, or for whatever their spending goals may be.

Goals for Dividend Investing: Wealth Building

Another investor has a goal of building wealth over the long-term by saving and reinvesting the dividends back into the stock. Some consistent dividend paying companies have dividend reinvestment plans [DRIPs].

Under a DRIP plan, the investor can buy a lump sum of stock or have a steady amount of money going into the plan at regular intervals. For example, a DRIP investor may put $100 per month into a company's DRIP plan. When dividends are paid, the payments are used to buy more of the company's stock.

So, the DRIP investor is building a position over the long-term. The DRIP investor will benefit from the amount he is saving and putting into the plan, the dividends being reinvested, and from price appreciation as the stock rises over the long-term due to the company's growth.

Here's an example of how a DRIP plan can build wealth over time:

source: millionairemob.com

The example above shows a real-world example of someone who invested $1000 in Walgreen's (WBA) stock and reinvested the dividends. The red line shows the effect of reinvesting the dividends. Although the blue line (owning the stock without reinvesting dividends) shows great performance, reinvesting dividends has a profound positive effect on the total return over many years.

These results were for a stock that had an average dividend yield of under 3%. The important thing is that Walgreen's increased the dividend every year for the past 43 years. So, it is important to pick quality dividend paying companies to achieve this type of growth.

Dividend Investing - Supported by Academic Research

Academic research shows that you don't have to time the market perfectly to build strong wealth. A study published in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics demonstrated that even if a person invested at the high points in the market (considered the unluckiest investor in the world in this study), they can still achieve strong financial returns which includes financial independence.

This study was based on an investor strategy of purchasing dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends. The stocks studied are known as dividend aristocrats - companies that increased dividend payments consistently for at least 25 years.

The ability and consistency of these companies to increase the dividend every year over multiple decades demonstrates the consistency of growth for their businesses. Investors benefit from that consistency of growth and dividend increases over the long-term.

How Do I Begin Dividend Investing?

The simplest way to begin investing for dividends is by purchasing an exchange traded fund [ETF] that focuses on the dividend aristocrats. Some examples include: Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). These funds hold a diverse collection of dividend paying companies.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF would be for those interested in generating income as the ETF yields about 3.2% with a basket of reliable dividend paying companies. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF tends to have more price appreciation over time but only yields about 1.96%. So, VIG would be more appropriate for investors looking for a good combination of stock price appreciation along with dividend payments.

The benefit to owning an ETF is that you will reduce the risk of individual stock risk. These ETFs hold a diverse collection of companies. So, if one of these companies experienced a significant negative event and the stock took a beating, it wouldn't have a significant effect on the price of the ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.