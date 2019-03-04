Collegium Pharmaceutical: Some Comforting Developments

I am still constructive on the long-term thesis of the company and have long held a long position, but am no longer actively adding.

Based on 2019 guidance, it could become profitable, and this is comforting, as the underlying volume trends of Xtampza remain very good.

Collegium has seen some challenges in 2018, yet the company is close to breaking even.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) is a name which attracted my interest in the past, as the 2018 developments were not all that great. In August, I recognised that Collegium was seeing slower growth, but that was no reason for me to not stick to my bullish thesis.

I remain compelled as to the potential of Xtampza, as the opioid crisis has certainly come on the agenda of many politicians and other stakeholders in the recent year(s). The long thesis was complicated by a deal that the company made with Depomed.

Despite the slower growth and the surprising deal with Depomed, I still saw a road map for breakeven results in 2019 - at least that was my latest view from August 2018. While growth is a bit slower than I had hoped for, I continue to be positive on the stock.

All About Xtampza, All About Release Mechanism

Xtampza was approved by the FDA in 2016, which gives the company a two-decade time window to commercialise the product. The unique feature of Xtampza is the fact that its pain release mechanism cannot be manipulated, unlike other pain drugs. The problem is, of course, that a short-term release mechanism requires daily or more frequent administration, while an extended release mechanism resolves this issue but can be manipulated by the user, which results in addiction problems.

With Collegium claiming that its extended release product cannot be manipulated, it could be a superior product in a $6 billion extended release mechanism pain market. This market is still dominated by OxyContin, which is the market leader and has often been pointed towards as the cause of this crisis.

Despite the big promise, sales of Xtampza debuted at just $1.7 million in 2016, rising to $24 million in 2017. Revenues of the product rose to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $69.4 million for all of 2018. Almost three years after launch, I must say that I am somewhat disappointed with the run rate of $75 million in sales, as it remains to be properly explained why the pick-up in sales has been so modest. This is especially after the company obtained FDA approval to actively promote the anti-abuse quality of the drug.

This labelling boosted first-quarter sales of 2018 to $15.8 million, with second-quarter sales coming in at $18.1 million and third-quarter sales falling to $17 million, and with revenues being somewhat flattish as of late.

About Depomed - The Side Deal

While the increase in sales of Xtampza looked solid by the end of 2017, the company surprised the market as it reached a deal with Depomed to commercialise Nucynta tablets in the US, thereby creating synergies by marketing both immediate and extended release pain mechanisms.

This deal created quite a risk. While the $10 million upfront fee was modest, Collegium committed itself to a minimum annual fee of $135 million + royalties, for a period of 4 years. Sales of Nucynta came in at $47.9 million in Q1 2018, rose to $55 million in Q2 (driven by price hikes), stabilised at $53.2 million in Q3 and totalled $55 million in the final quarter of the year.

The accounting on Nucynta is a bit complicated, as it involves amortisation of an acquisition liability, given adjusted losses are narrowing quite rapidly, coming in at $3.4 million in Q4 2018. This is much better than the adjusted loss of $28 million reported for all of 2018.

The good news is that the company's cash holdings of $146 million provide sufficient resources to finance these ever-moderating losses. The 33.3 million outstanding shares rose from $15 to $18 in response to the earnings release, for a modest $600 million equity valuation, of which a quarter represents cash holdings. Operating assets being valued at $450 million create very modest multiples with revenues hitting $280 million in 2018. Excluding the "temporary" Nucynta sales, that marks a 6 times multiple for the Xtampza franchise in terms of sales multiples.

What is concerning is that Collegium has seen some top management changes last year, as minimal R&D efforts mean that investors cannot reasonably expect more product approvals to come in soon.

What Now?

The lack of revenue growth can be explained based on price reductions as underlying volumes are up a lot. Fourth-quarter Xtampza revenues rose by 70%, with prescription growth in volumes being twice that number.

In the pharmaceutical conferences that are traditionally held in early January, Collegium has already outlined a $295-315 million revenue guidance for 2019, with Xtampza sales seen at $95-105 million and Nucynta sales seen flat at $200-$210 million compared to $211 million in 2018. Cost of goods sold is seen at $130 million, plus or minus $5 million, comparing favourably to more than $165 million in 2018.

This suggests that the business might become profitable or at least breakeven this year, which is comforting, as underlying volume trends exceed revenue trends. Given this observation and the relative low multiple attached to the Xtampza franchise in terms of sales multiples, with a road map to become a >$100 million drug this year, I am happy to hold onto the stock. I have reached this conclusion while recognising that I lack the conviction to expand the position, which is quite substantial already.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.