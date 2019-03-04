JD.Com's Redemption, Tencent-Backed Firms In The Limelight

The share price of Sea Ltd skyrocketed following its Q4 2018 results, reaching new highs. Shareholders shrugged off its staggering losses and focused on the remarkable revenue growth.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, besides the general discussion on the week's stock price movements, I will elaborate on the earnings of JD.com (JD) and key developments at certain investee companies of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF).

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of counters last week which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

Weekly Roundup: JD.com Was The Shiny Star While The Gaming Giants Were The Duds

Chinese internet stocks were initially buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's proclamation that he would delay the next tier of tariff increases on Chinese goods with good progress in the trade negotiations. However, the wave lifting all boats eventually retreated as company-specific issues took hold.

With a weekly share price gain of 10.7 percent, JD.com easily claimed the crown for the greatest appreciation among the main holdings of the KWEB ETF last week. The largest online retailer in China and its biggest overall retailer by revenue reported its Q4 2018 results pre-market trading on Thursday. Investors cheered the positive surprise on the revenue as well as an unexpected profit on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue of $19.6 billion was 22 percent higher year-on-year and better than consensus estimates by $210 million. The non-GAAP EPS came in at a positive $0.07, a beat by $0.12, even as the EPS on a GAAP basis disappointed at -$0.48, a miss by $0.32. I will delve deeper into the results in the subsequent section.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was the runner-up performer for the week. The education and tutoring service provider continued to gain market favor following its revelation of interest from a 'long-term equity investment firm' to buy its class A shares valued at around $500 million. The investor was purported to be Hillhouse Capital Group, the prolific Asia-based firm with many prominent investments in China and the region. Hillhouse Capital's rise to fame and early successes include being one of the first investment firms to invest in Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and JD.com.

On the other side of the spectrum, Baidu (BIDU), Tencent, and NetEase (NTES) were the worst performers. The latter two, with gaming as their major revenue source, shed 3.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Last Tuesday, industry analytics platform App Annie released its ranking of the highest-earning publishers worldwide on the iOS and Google Play stores of 2018. Tencent and NetEase topped the list, ahead of Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Despite having retained their top two spots, the gaming titans were unable to keep investors excited.

Ostensibly, market players were spooked by the recent revelation of the mountain of backlog for the approval of games such that there were even rumors floating that the Chinese gaming regulator had suspended new submissions. During the Q4 2018 earnings conference call, NetEase CEO William Ding acknowledged a modification of the format of submissions but dismissed the notion of an approval halt. However, it is obvious that the authorities are overwhelmed and suspension or otherwise, it would definitely require much patience for the gaming companies to get the go-ahead for their titles.

"There were market news and rumors yesterday talking about alleged game suspensions. We would like to say that we do not see that. Some provisional and local regulators have modified the format of material submissions, but we do not interpret that as a shut-down of new game approvals." - NetEase CEO William Ding, Q4 2018 earnings call

As for Baidu, the leading search engine by far in China was the subject of two negative articles. Jacky Wong of the Wall Street Journal warned that Baidu's growth initiatives would "cost investors eventually". Wang Xiangwei, the former editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post, lamented that Alphabet's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) appeared unlikely to return to China and as a result, Chinese internet users, unfortunately, have to live with a "dead Baidu".

Still, Baidu is not devoid of good press. Prominent business magazine Asian Nikkei Review noted that Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), and Du Xiaoman Financial, were the top two largest fintech fundraisers in 2018 with $14 billion and $4.3 billion respectively. The latter is backed by Baidu. Leading Chinese video-streamer, iQIYI (IQ), which is majority-owned by Baidu, also saw several price target upgrades since its quarterly results announcement. Its consensus price target has risen more than 12 percent from the middle of last month.

JD.com Stellar Q4 2018 Results - Key Takeaways

With JD.com's share price appreciation for the second day running post-results announcement, it is clear that shareholders are delighted with what the management said during the earnings conference call. Operating margin expansion of 52 basis points during the quarter and the reduced losses at JD Logistics' third-party business were surely pleasing to the ears.

In addition, the oft-mentioned unlocking of value from its logistics properties has finally materialized. JD.com established its first logistics property Core Fund last month, in partnership with GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. Sidney Huang, the CFO of JD.com, estimated that the IRR from the transaction will be "in excess of 17 percent", undoubtedly a respectable return and a vindication of its development strategy.

Company executives also emphasized on JD.com's renewed focus on Tier 3 and beyond cities, with its Pingou group buying business spearheading the efforts. The Pingou model is JD.com's answer to Pinduoduo (PDD). At the same time, the management wants the market to recognize its ongoing initiatives to revitalize brick-and-mortar businesses.

An interesting point that I observed for this quarter's conference call was that Richard Liu, the founder and Group CEO of JD.com, only spoke once during the question-and-answer session. In comparison, in the previous quarter, Richard Liu stepped in for nearly all the questions, speaking more than a dozen times. Perhaps it was a conscious effort to demonstrate to the investor community that he is delegating more of the executive powers to others, in the wake of his rape-scandal last year. After all, Richard Liu had said in the previous call that he would "personally focus on four things; one is strategy, the other is culture, then team, and then new businesses".

Tencent-backed Sea Ltd's Meteoric Climb Year-To-Date Overshadows Its Other Investee Companies

Hardly a day goes by without some news from Tencent or its plethora of investee companies. At the Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference organized by Morgan Stanley, Spotify (SPOT) CFO Barry McCarthy proudly proclaimed that the value of the music streamer's investment in Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) has risen to $2.6 billion. Recall that Spotify and TME did a share swap in December 2017, with the former holding nine percent of the latter then valued at around $12 billion.

Fast forward a year later, TME is now a publicly listed entity and has a market capitalization of nearly $30 billion. Its status as the fifth largest holding of KWEB, the Chinese internet sector-focused ETF, reflects its rising importance. It has become so huge that it is now said to be considering rival bids with Liberty Media (FWONA)(OTC:LMCB) and global investment firm KKR for up to half of Vivendi's (OTCPK:VIVHY) Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company.

Another Tencent-backed company, Futu Holdings (FHL) grabbed market attention last week. The online securities firm catered especially for Chinese investors filed to raise $120 million in an IPO. While the amount sought is less than half that of the original target of $300 million, Tencent boosted investor confidence in the offering by expressing an interest to purchase ADSs worth up to $30.0 million.

Futu's IPO is coming after another Tencent investee company Maoyan Entertainment, the operator of China's largest online platform for movie tickets, made its stock debut in Hong Kong on February 4, 2019. Maoyan ended its first trading day at HK$14.64, slightly below its offer price of HK$14.80. Since then it traded as low as HK$13.02 but after a recent climb, it closed at a high of HK$16.02 on Friday. Still, that is below the top end of the indicative IPO price range at between HK$14.8 and HK$20.4 per share.

What really stole the limelight was Singapore-based Sea Ltd (SE) whose share price hit a record high on Friday, closing at $23.30. The stock jumped 45.1 percent last week alone and is up more than 100 percent year-to-date ('YTD'). The company has its roots in gaming but has since branched into e-commerce and mobile payment services. On Tuesday, it announced Q4 2018 revenue of $283.22 million, an impressive 127.3 percent increase year-on-year, and surpassing consensus estimates by $9.2 million.

On a full year basis, it achieved a total adjusted revenue of $1,048.7 million in 2018, up 89.4 percent year-on-year from $553.6 million in 2017. While remarkable, it is worth noting that its total operating expenses also crossed the billion dollar mark at $1,003.5 million in 2018. In an article written months ago, I acknowledged the attraction of Sea Ltd as an investment but expressed my amazement at its deeply negative margins. While its operating losses now do not exceed its revenue, it is nonetheless staggering at around a billion dollars. Yet, investors are apparently more enamored with the materialization of its revenue growth strategies and seemingly nonchalant about the costs.

"Sea Ltd. has many favorable selling points as a stock. It has a powerful and relevant backer in the form of Tencent, which it can rely upon for technology sharing and business collaboration in the common areas such as gaming, e-commerce, and mobile payment services. It also operates in a region with attractive demographics. However, its operating losses far exceed its revenue, and the situation does not seem to be able to reverse soon."

Company executives are quick to capitalize on the record-high share price and investor interest. On Friday after the market closed, Sea Ltd announced a proposed secondary offering comprising entirely of new shares. Tencent Holdings, an early shareholder of Sea, has already indicated an interest in purchasing $50 million of the ADSs in this offering at the public offering price. Nevertheless, profit-taking expectedly shaved 8.8 percent off the closing price on Friday in after-hours trading post-announcement.

Market Outlook

This week on the economic calendar, we have the Caixin services PMI for February expected to be released on Tuesday, followed by foreign exchange reserves data for February on Thursday, and trade data on Friday.

On the corporate front, investors might want to follow closely on the hiring strategies of the tech firms to anticipate their new breakthrough areas. For instance, even as it was reported that JD.com would dismiss or demote one-tenth of its executives at the vice-president level and above, some sources found that the e-commerce titan planned to recruit 15,000 more employees down the ladder. JD Logistics would receive the lion's share of the new positions at 10,000 jobs. Staff whose main duties are related to "customer experience improvement" would also be sought after.

Similarly, Ele.me and Koubei, the two food delivery units of Alibaba Group expect to recruit 5,000 more staff in an escalation of competition with Meituan Dianping (MEIT). This is ostensibly on top of the 6,000 new employees hired in the past three months. It would be interesting to see how the tech-giants capitalize on the layoff trend to capture high-caliber talents at reduced compensation levels.

Regarding earnings, travel agency Ctrip.com (CTRP), Huya Broadcasting (HUYA), e-commerce player Baozun (BZUN), and news aggregator Qutoutiao (QTT) are scheduled to report their quarterly results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.