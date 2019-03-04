Acadia Healthcare Execs Remain Silent On Disappearance: Treatment Payment Questions Persist

Investors/consumers should be curious as to what arrangement Elizabeth Breck had in place to pay for care.

Psychiatrist recalls moments when "insurance was pressuring not to pay any more, and the patient felt fragile."

Tucson, AZ - The Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) leadership held their conference last Friday morning, and it did not include a public statement about the disappearance of Elizabeth Breck. She's been missing from Acadia's flagship facility since January 13, 2019. They failed to mention any of the patient abuse allegations the company has faced, nor did they clarify the questionable responses provided to the Indio, California zoning board.

A 46-year-old mother, missing for 48 days, and not one peep from the Acadia leadership. Of course, the questions on the call were reminiscent of the previous ones; mostly offered by sell-side analysts that have some skin in the game (e.g., credit instruments).

I would personally categorize my experience (of repeated attempts to ask questions on the quarterly call) within the same framework someone would champion the idea of: drinking coffee with a fork.

Last Friday we were able to notate various red flags that existed within the framework of Elizabeth Breck’s three-day stay at Sierra Tucson in mid-January. The most notable of all red flags was the lack of ability for Breck to adequately fund her treatment. Additionally, she allegedly experienced rapid and unwanted discharge from the “tank” or “Desert Flower Hospital,” an inpatient unit where patients intended to determine whether patients are a harm to themselves or others.

The facility purportedly told the Breck family that a standard (albeit early) release to the women’s residential unit had occurred on Sunday, January 13, 2019. This would mean they released her to a less expensive, lower level of care--where the largest portion of healing generally occurs, in these settings.

Elizabeth Breck (missing 46 days now). Source: KVOA.

While it's less expensive, it's still costly.

It doesn't solve the mystery of how Miss Breck intended to finance the stay that costs a minimum of, roughly, $30k-per-month with insurance, and no less than $1,750-per-day on a cash-pay basis.

The above is a continuance of a tangential twist to the finance-focused investigation into behavioral healthcare giant-Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC).

A third-party confidential source notified us that the Pima County Sheriff and the Pinal County Sheriff's office both corroborated that notable missing patient, Elizabeth Breck, was under the care of a psychiatrist. They also purported that this psychiatrist entered the home of the missing woman to aid in gathering her personal effects so that she could attend treatment for an ongoing mental health condition.

The psychiatrist was identified to the source by the Pima County and Pinal County Sheriff's offices as Gayle Masterson, M.D. A press release revealed that Dr. Masterson was employed by Sierra Tucson, at one time.

Tuesday night, Katie Mikles and I traveled to Tucson to interview key parties and get a firm grasp of the community sentiment. However, our primary goal was to find out what value Elizabeth Breck provided to an Acadia Healthcare-owned facility that is part of a framework deemed, through a variety of allegations; to be summarily focused on meeting short-term obligations by boosting short-term profits. The latter is a practice carried-out at the expense of quality care.

Katie Mikles and I reporting on the fact-finding trip to Tucson. Source: Vimeo.

We were able to make contact with Dr. Masterson. She communicated in a very prompt and open manner, wishing to “be helpful in any way I can.” We first asked if she entered the patient’s home on the night of admission, and she confirmed, adding,

it was with her, at her request.

She stated that Sierra Tucson last employed her in September of 2016. She feels the facility was, at the time of admission, a clinical fit for Elizabeth Breck. She’s since rescinded her belief it is a clinical fit for anyone. Her stance is that she will no longer refer patients to Sierra Tucson. She summarized the recent events by saying,

I don't think that there is anything normal about any of it. I don't think there is anything typical about what postulated her behavior and their reaction. I don't think their reaction to her disappearance is surprising to me.

Masterson had entered Elizabeth Breck’s home to assist her in packing before admitting to Sierra Tucson on the evening of Thursday, January 10, 2019, between 5 pm and 8 pm. Shortly after that, according to Masterson, Miss Breck drove her car to the center and admitted to the inpatient unit known as Desert Flower Hospital, or, “the tank” as patients dub it.

I asked how long Elizabeth had been under her care and she responded,

I am not sure, several years, but I am not sure of the exact date.

Masterson noted that it was Breck herself who first made contact with Sierra Tucson on January 10, 2019, to arrange admission. Last week, her brother Christopher Breck noted that she had an anxiety attack the night before going to treatment.

In the communication mentioned above, Chris Breck (Elizabeth's brother) noted that Elizabeth had made poor financial decisions, in his opinion. He believed multiple high-interest “payday loans,” often considered predatory in some states and municipalities, constituted these “poor financial decisions.”

Records did reveal that Elizabeth Breck filed for personal bankruptcy twice, and both instances occurred before or during the year 2000. When asking the referent physician what method of payment that Elizabeth intended to utilize to compensate Acadia Healthcare for the stay at Sierra Tucson; the physician was uncertain. Last week Christopher Breck stated her health insurance was used and he purported that she had a plan with United Healthcare.

I further queried Dr. Masterson regarding the payment arrangement. When I asked if she knew that Elizabeth Breck could not afford care, she rebutted,

I don't know if that's necessarily true, I think she had access to family members that were going to help her.

However, that would be challenging to do without talking to family, aside from her daughter as stated last week by her brother. Dr. Masterson confirmed that Breck had not even yet notified her parents or brother of her voluntary admission to either the 30-day or 45-day program. When I asked if the family was told of her entry into the center, Dr. Masterson added,

well they knew she was there but not the day she went in.

Dr. Masterson, gleaning on her own experience as an employee for, by her admission, nine months, stated;

a couple of years ago it is not surprising to me. Acadia would try to figure out what they could do to help people… …I don't think that Elizabeth's case is very different than anyone else that was there. Meaning that having the means to go through treatment was going to be a stretch. Acadia would work with people.

Dr. Masterson corroborated the relatively early discharge from the intake unit, and that Elizabeth likely did not want to leave that safe sector of the 160-acre campus, as communicated by her brother as well. In her experience in 2015/2016:

if a patient was not feeling ready to leave the inpatient locked part, or if staff felt if they were ready or insurance was pressuring to not pay any more and the patient felt fragile, a lot of times (they would send patients) down to the emergency room or the regular hospital to be admitted to an inpatient psych facility.

Since Dr. Masterson completed her tenure, things have changed, and one patient alleged that whether a patient stays or goes now can often depend upon strictly upon insurance. In an article penned last November, a former patient that received care from an Acadia facility (following the cessation of Masterson’s tenure) alleged, by using an example they witnessed, that if a patient still had authorized days for residential care, as opposed to inpatient; that Acadia will allegedly work to avoid losing the patient altogether.

The overall reductions in operating expenses and decreased utility provided in reimbursements mean that this policy could indeed have been relaxed. Moreover, the worsening financial status of Acadia since 2015, supports such an allegation.

Masterson did acknowledge time has elapsed since her employment there;

I don't think she was an anomaly. I think she was probably--had just a difficult a time trying to figure out how to pay for it as probably anybody out there but that's also me not working for a couple of years.

This center has seen four patients, all men, perish since new years day of 2014. This dates back to before their suspended license was reinstated on October 31, 2015; Sierra Tucson has been able to avoid further negative press and morbid missteps, until now. Masterson stated she was only aware of one death. She also feels the facility employs a group of well-trained compassionate professionals entrapped in a situation in which it is:

unfortunate that it was a big bureaucratically run facility

Elizabeth Breck is a yoga-loving English teacher at Tucson High School. She was last seen, according to a Tucson media outlet; near the intersection of East Edwin Rd. and Lago Del Oro Pkwy. In Oro Valley, Arizona. Of course, the missing-persons report wasn’t disclosed until nearly four days after she disappeared.

This is all piled on top of the fact that Sierra Tucson has little margin for error if anything goes wrong with a patient. Another death, or cataclysmic tragedy, could be a crushing blow to the rehab center that welcomes patients at the entry gate to the property with a sign that says, “expect a miracle.”

Investors, at the end of the day, need to see that Acadia can produce a quality product, and be compensated for providing it. In Elizabeth Breck's case -- it's still unclear who gave what to whom, and vice versa.

