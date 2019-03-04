Input Capital Corp (INPCF) CEO Doug Emsley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Input Capital Corp (OTC:INPCF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Brad Farquhar - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Emsley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, James and good morning everyone. Welcome to the call. We are here to report on the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal 2019 year which ended on December 31, 2018. Of course, we will also remind you that our business is highly seasonal due to the nature of agriculture and weather impacts, but we always recommend looking at a full 12 month period as opposed to focusing on any one quarter on its own. As such, the table presenting results for the last 3 12-month periods on Page 5 of the MD&A is the best basis for comparison of this year to prior periods. We also encourage you to use this page and our midyear quarterly MD&As, because you can always make trailing 12-month comparisons.

So, on revenue, the fourth and first quarters, so that is the quarters ended September and December are usually our main revenue quarters, because they coincide with harvest in the immediate post-harvest period. As you may remember from our last quarter, the harvest had an extremely fairly start to winter due to heavy snow in September, which delayed harvest activity for over a month in many areas. In the end, harvest finished well, but late and the result is that this year’s crop revenue will be spread over a longer period of time over three quarters last year’s Q4 and this year’s Q1 and Q2 and perhaps a little bit even into Q3.

Another factor in this has been high green counts, for those of you familiar with agriculture or with canola our green counts can be an issue, we are helping our farm clients move these higher green count tons, but it takes longer because it has to be feathered into the system and blended over a longer period of time and so that affects the timing as well. In Q1, we had addressed some crop revenue of $24.4 million on the sale of 49,727 canola equivalent metric tons at an average price of $490.45 per ton. That’s a little bit lower in volume than last year and the same quarter because of those harvest delays that I talked about.

On a trailing 12-month basis, we have $37.9 million in crop revenue on the sale of 77,592 tons of canola. As you know, we have a growing interest revenue line because of our mortgage streams. During Q1, we recorded $1.2 million in interest revenue from mortgages and loans, which is up significantly over last year when we didn’t have many mortgages. The mortgage stream program was launched in January of 2018. In the trailing 12 month period, we recorded $3.3 million in interest revenue and this should continue to be a growing line item as mortgage streams expand. On the expense side, G&A is down slightly, but effectively flat on the quarter and down about 10% on a trailing 12-month basis. Due to the fact that our directors are paid with DSUs, share price fluctuations affect non-cash SG&A expenses, so there is really not much to read into that 10% decline. The lower share price in December reduces that expense temporarily and when the shares rise, of course, the opposite effect is also true.

We have an unrealized market value lost during Q1 of $1.9 million. These are non-cash unrealized losses and sometimes gains in some quarters that have more to do with accounting than they have to do with our actual results, because we have to mark all of our contracts to market every quarter. That’s the reason why we focus on adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA numbers. The primary adjustment is to remove the mark-to-market volatility created by this method of accounting.

Adjusted net income for the year is $1.4 million or for the quarter is $1.4 million or $0.02 per share, that’s down from $0.03 per share last year and is related to the difference in the timing of crop deliveries due to the harvest weather that I already talked about. Adjusted EBITDA this quarter is $5.9 million or $0.07 per share compared with $0.14 per share last year. The weather played a role in this, but the primary reason here for the decline is that last year our book of business was really only capital streams and this year includes mortgage streams to a significant degree. Due to differences in the accounting for capital streams and mortgage streams, mortgages generate more predictable earnings that could generate less mark-to-market volatility but also less EBITDA than capital streams. So the proportion of mortgage streams and capital streams on our balance sheet as that stabilizes that will make year-over-year EBITDA comparisons more of an apples-to-apples comparison right now as apples and oranges as that balance of those two product lines changes on our book. As we put more and more mortgages into the portfolio, the seasonality of revenue recognition will also be reduced making our quarter-to-quarter results less lumpy and more predictable making year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter comparisons more relevant.

During the quarter, we deployed $5 million almost entirely into mortgage streams. Mortgages continue to be the growth area in our business today. At the end of December, Input had $20 million in cash, down from $30 million last year and as a result of mortgage deployment. We now have $20 million in mortgage financing facilities from banks and at the end of December had drawn about $16.2 million of that amount. At the end of December, we owed about $1.6 million on our revolving credit line as well. During the quarter, we negotiated some changes to the draw mechanism associated with that revolver, which will make it more useable to us going forward. So, those are the financial highlights.

Thanks Brad. I am just going to talk briefly about three things. I am going to talk a little bit about mortgage streams and secondly a little bit about deployment. And then lastly I just want to refer a little bit to our recently announced strategic alternatives process. So just to begin and roll through, the launch of our mortgage streams has gone very well, the past 13 months and there is good ongoing potential demand for this product that continues to be the case. We believe that mortgage streams represent the most material opportunity for the expansion of our business over the years ahead. There is no question about that. And that’s why we are focusing the bulk of our efforts around the expansion of the mortgage stream business. Every mortgage stream that we do also has a marketing stream bundled with it. So, growth in the mortgage streams also contributes to growth in the marketing streams. We are in an ongoing search for appropriate sources of scalable sources of capital to fund these mortgages and we will continue to report any progress on this front as it materializes. And from a financial reporting perspective, mortgage streams offer the prospect of slightly less seasonality in deployment numbers and almost no seasonality in financial results and they help to smooth out our quarter-to-quarter results significantly as our book of mortgage streams grow.

We are off to a good start on deployment efforts since the start of the new fiscal year. On October 1, we deployed over 5 million into new mortgage and marketing streams in Q1, that’s more than double the deployment from the previous Q1 and we have deployed over $2.8 million in Q2 to-date. Our pipeline is perspective deals continues to be robust, I got to tell you and until we access though the scalable capital described earlier, we are being pretty selective and entertaining into contracts or entering into contracts only with the very best counterparties. So as a management team we are thoroughly convinced that the introduction of mortgage streams will be transformative in terms of reaching capital deployment objectives and driving bottom line results in coming years. Of course, the key is I have said is to source scalable capital from mortgage financing and the search for that capital is part of the re-met of our strategic alternatives process, which I will talk about just briefly now.

So, as you may know, we announced yesterday that the Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review process which will be conducted with the assistance of GMP and Cormark will consider the full range of potential strategic alternatives, which includes but is not limited to business combinations, scalable mortgage debt financing acquisitions, joint ventures, moving into emerging crops such as cannabis and/or hemp a go-private transaction and even the potential sale of the company. Over the past year, we have successfully positioned Input Capital as the provider of mortgage, working capital in canola marketing solutions for Western Canadian farmers, but that success is not reflected in our share value. That’s of course the reason we launched our normal course issuer bid last year and have been buying back shares at these current low prices. So now is the right time we think to review the company’s strategic alternatives as to how best to enhance our shareholder value. There can be no assurances that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. Please understand that we do not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that future disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. So, there is no formalized timetable that has been established for the completion of this strategic review. Those comments basically recount the release that we made yesterday about the strategic review. We are excited about that and sort of into it right away.

Great, thank you very much everyone. We appreciate your time and listening to us from Regina, Saskatchewan. So thanks everyone and we look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

And just it’s Brad a quick plug if you do have questions along the way, I want to reinforce that Doug’s and my contact information is in every press release and do feel free to contact us by phone or by e-mail, we pride ourselves in responding to questions from shareholders. So have a great day everyone and we will talk to you again soon.

