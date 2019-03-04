Wall Street Breakfast: U.S.-China Trade Deal In Sight

Economy

China is also planning to cut the value-added tax rate that covers the manufacturing sector by 3 percentage points as part of measures to support the slowing economy, Bloomberg reports. The decision could deliver a boost worth up to 600B yuan ($90B) or 0.6% of GDP, according to Morgan Stanley. Officials have increasingly turned to tax policy to support growth as debt-fueled spending and monetary policy become increasingly constrained.

The U.S. economy is doing well in spite of the actions of the central bank, President Trump said during a wide-ranging speech at CPAC 2019. "We have a gentleman that likes raising interest rates in the Fed, we have a gentleman that loves quantitative tightening in the Fed, we have a gentlemen that likes a very strong dollar in the Fed." "I want a strong dollar, but I want a dollar that’s great for our country not a dollar that is so strong that it is prohibitive for us to be dealing with other nations."

Theresa May will set out plans today for £1.6B in funding to help boost economic growth to poorer areas of the U.K. Buying votes? Critics describe the move as a handout to Labour lawmakers elected in these so-called "left behind" regions, encouraging them to get behind her Brexit deal when it comes back to parliament some time before March 12. Finance Minister Philip Hammond will also be able to offer an enhanced "deal dividend" of extra public spending in his spring budget statement set for March 13.

Russia is ready to take part in bilateral talks with the U.S. over the issue of Venezuela, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The U.S. has led a host of nations in recognizing national assembly leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on Nicolas Maduro to step aside amid an ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Investors are scooping up Greek assets after Moody's disclosed a two-notch upgrade (to B1 from B3) on the country's sovereign debt rating. The nation's reform program is now "firmly established and is likely to be sustained," according to the agency, as "most of the fiscal improvement is due to structural measures." Greek 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest level since early 2006, down 3.3 bps to 3.609%.

A three percent tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield €500M per year, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) were listed as targets, as well as Uber (UBER), Airbnb (AIRB), Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). "A taxation system for the 21st century has to be built on what has value today, and that is data," he added, saying the firms now pay some 14 percentage points less tax than European small- and medium-sized companies.