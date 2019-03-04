Frontier Communications: It's A Good Start, But Can The Momentum Continue?

However, it's yet to be determined if this outperformance was a one-time thing or if it's actually an inflection point for the company and its shareholders.

Frontier Communications (FTR) announced its Q4 results after market close on February 26; it beat the Street’s revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates by a healthy margin. The telecom stalwart also delivered strong operational growth on various parameters that were, and continue to be, essential to its turnaround as a business. But while its solid Q4 performance is an encouraging sign for long-side investors, I maintain that the company isn’t out of the woods yet and that Frontier remains a risky investment option.

Encouraging Points

I’d like to start by saying that Frontier’s Q4 earnings report was nothing short of a positive surprise. The telecom stalwart has been posting deteriorating top-line figures for more than two years now, but this happens to be virtually its first quarter where the company achieved revenue stabilization on a sequential basis.

One might ask what’s the big deal here, as Frontier’s revenues declined on a year-on-year basis at the end of the day? Well, the highlight of Frontier’s Q4 earnings report wasn’t limited to just its revenue stabilization. The company actually posted an improvement in its key performance indicators, which sent its shares soaring by as much as 17% after the results were announced.

For instance, anyone closely following Frontier Communications long enough would know that it has seen a rampant subscriber base erosion since more than 2 years now, largely due to its high churn rate. It seemed like its churn rate was stabilizing at elevated levels, but the metric improved substantially in its latest quarter, which was a pleasant surprise for FTR longs.

That’s not all. Frontier Communications also registered healthy growth on the ARPC front, which played a major role in stabilizing its revenues. The chart attached below highlights that the metric rose substantially in Q4. The interesting thing to note here is that this jump wasn’t artificially driven by the company moving from ASC 605 to ASC 606, which often messes up historical reporting comparisons, rather it was purely organic growth.

It would naturally be in the best interest of Frontier and its shareholders that its ARPCs continue to grow in a consistent manner. It would only bolster its revenue and profitability figures going forward and also ensure that the telecom stalwart yields healthy returns from its sizable FTTH investments. Daniel McCarthy of Frontier Communications explained during the Q4 earnings call that they managed to grow the metric by:

...taking advantage of pricing opportunities, recovering content costs, really dealing with customers moving from promotional pricing to steady state pricing and then offering different opportunities for customers both from a speed and package perspective to move them to their desired point on the product curve.

It doesn’t seem like Frontier’s ARPC growth was a one-time thing; management’s commentary rather suggests that the metric can stay at elevated levels and maybe even rise further as the company continues to execute on its restructuring plans. Only time will tell how the ARPC figure trends going forward, but Frontier’s investors have something to rejoice about for the time being at least.

Also, I’ve been advocating for more than a year now, like here, that Frontier Communications should tap the 5G backhaul opportunity with its fiber footprint. The rationale behind going this route was that Frontier wouldn’t need too many additional distribution points in areas where it has fiber infrastructure in place. As it turns out, the company is finally heading in this direction. Daniel McCarthy of Frontier Communications noted during their Q4 FY18 conference call:

In 2019, we will be deploying the capability for 10 gigabit fiber service across our FiOS footprint for commercial customers as well and for 5G backhaul capability. Although leading edge, this expansion will only require capital spending of approximately $50 million, reflecting the ease with which our fiber capabilities can be expanded.

Challenges Remain

With that said, I’d like to also point to readers that Frontier remains a risky investment option. First of all, the company lost subscribers once again. Its churn rate may have declined and its revenue figure may have stabilized but the company as a whole, saw its broadband subscribers leave at an accelerated pace. It’s Frontier’s customers who generate revenue for the company at the end of the day, and if that base of paying customers keeps shrinking, it’s a problem for the company’s future prospects.

Secondly, Frontier’s management guided during their Q4 FY18 call that their adjusted EBITDA figure for FY19 would be between $3.45 billion and $3.55 billion. This guidance, at least at the mid-point, is lower than Frontier’s reported adjusted EBITDA figure of $3.56 billion for FY18 so it has deterioration baked in.

Granted the magnitude of decline in the guided figure isn’t much, but it’s disappointing nonetheless as the company has a $500 million worth of EBITDA benefit program underway already. This suggests that its actual adjusted EBITDA figure may have been even lower without the cost saving program. If the business as a whole is registering subscriber base erosion and seeing its profitability figures under duress, should you be bullish on the company because its cost savings program and ARPU growth boosted profitability by a notch?

Also, Frontier needs to prove to investors (retail and institutional alike), in order to win back their trust, that its turnaround is finally here and that its revenue stabilization in Q4 FY18 wasn’t a one-time thing. This would require outperformance on both operational and financial fronts over the next quarter at the very least, which may be difficult if the company continues to see its subscriber base get eroded going forward.

Takeaway

There is no doubt that Frontier posted an outstanding Q4 earnings report, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the woods yet. Frontier has a gigantic debt pile of over $17 billion, which is about 4.7-times its adjusted EBITDA figure for FY18. A material deterioration in its top-line and bottom-line figures would make it difficult for the telecom stalwart to furnish its upcoming debt maturities and continue on with its growth-related capital expenditures going forward.

So their management needs to prove that they are capable of growing the company’s revenue and profitability figure in the coming quarters as well. Hence, I would still maintain that Frontier is a speculative investment option, but it’s slightly less risky now given its outperformance in Q4 FY18. Good luck!

