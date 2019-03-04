Will $7 Billion Convince Newmont On Barrick's Offer?

We believe the rationale for the deal is solid and can bring value to shareholders.

If accepted, the deal implies the termination of the recently announced merger between Newmont and Goldcorp.

Investment Thesis

Shortly after the announcement of the Newmont-Goldcorp (GG) merger in January (to be completed in the second half of the year), Barrick Gold (GOLD) made a hostile bid to acquire Newmont Mining (NEM).

There is a massive potential to the deal, mainly because according to GOLD there are several billions of dollars to be made from synergies in Nevada.

If the deal goes through, the combined company will hold eight tier-one assets, and it could further enhance its financial position by selling some of its assets (probably Newmont's Asia Pacific assets) and using the money to reduce leverage.

We expect some resistance should rise from NEM’s shareholders because the current terms of the deal are unclear about how the value is to be delivered to shareholders. At the very least, a Nevada Joint Venture should be considered. We think the rationale for the deal is solid and any of the scenarios on the table at this moment will be positive for Barrick.

Background

Barrick Gold announced last week an unsolicited plan to merge with Newmont Mining in an all-share, no premium transaction. This is neither the first time we hear about a potential merger of these two companies (the latest of which collapsed in 2014) nor the first time Barrick makes an offer in those terms.

The recent Barrick-Randgold merger announced in the last quarter of 2018 was also completed through an all-share deal. This last deal allowed the company to increase the number of its tier-one assets, although at the expense of an increased jurisdictional risk from African assets.

On the other hand, GOLD’s offer comes between the recently announced merger of NEM with GG. The terms of the deal imply NEM’s withdrawal from the deal, which would lead to a significant break-up fee payment.

Newmont’s CEO Gary Goldberg is against the deal with GOLD, affirming the merger with GG is the best value-creating operation at the moment. NEM’s shareholders, however, will certainly consider the pros and cons of the deal and not hasten to dismiss it.

The Deal

According to the terms of the deal, each NEM shareholder would receive 2.5694 GOLD shares per NEM share, meaning Barrick shareholders would own an implied 55.9% of the new combined entity, while Newmont shareholders would own the remaining 44.1%.

The merged company would hold total gold reserves of 141Moz and total gold resources of 275Moz mostly from the eight tier-one assets, with Newmont adding Merian and Ghana assets (Ahafo and Akyem) on top of Carlin and Twin Creeks in Nevada. This deal would assume the separation of the Nevada assets back into Cortez and Goldstrike, and incorporate Carlin from Newmont with Goldstrike.

The combined company would generate pro forma revenue of around $15.6B, operating cash flow of $4.6B and hold at least eight tier-1 assets. From a jurisdictional risk perspective, 62% of attributable gold production would be located in North America and Australia Pacific, and 22% of production in Africa. This would lower new Barrick’s Africa exposure from 27% of production but would increase NEM’s exposure from 17%.

GOLD estimates an average $750M/year in global synergies, compared to only $100M identified by NEM/GG deal. The deal has the potential to unlock $7.1B in synergies, most of which ($4.7B) derived from operations in Nevada; corporate and administrative costs will contribute $1.2B, and the rationalization of exploration and project planning expenditures and supply chain efficiencies will drive the remaining $1.2B.

We estimate that an all-stock, no-premium transaction would result in net leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA) of 0.7x, including the $650mm break-up fee payment to Goldcorp. Note as well that the post-deal potential for asset sales could drive leverage below these levels. We see potential buyers for the Australian assets due to the currently healthy AUD gold price and generally strong balance sheets.

Lastly, Barrick believes the merger will attract investors into the gold sector with a stable dividend payer and capital disciplined company. The combined company intends to match NEM’s annual dividend of $0.56/share, which would represent a pro-forma yearly dividend of $0.22/share.

Risks & Hurdles

There are some steps left for the deal to be effective:

GOLD and NEM’s shareholders’ approval (Barrick is trying to reduce the share ownership threshold necessary from 25% to 15%);

NEM would have to pay $650M to Goldcorp to cease their initial deal;

Regulatory approvals will also be necessary.

There are also some issues that could compromise the deal in its current form:

Further tension between Barrick and Newmont management teams;

NEM’s shareholders may require a premium since they’ll get only 44% of the new company;

They may not believe the real synergies will be that high;

There are no indications on how the value unlocked by those synergies will be distributed.

Conclusion

While a GOLD/NEM merger is still far from a done deal, the synergies it could unlock makes it a compelling case. Additionally, a combined company with possibly lower leverage profile has ratings upside over time.

With that being said, we are positive on the outcome of this situation and believe that if the deal is not consummated, both companies could benefit from a Nevada partnership, to which NEM management appears to be more receptive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.