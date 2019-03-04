Stanley Black & Decker: A Top Of The Line Industrial Stock

Source: Google Images

With renowned power tool brands ranging from Stanley, DeWalt, and Craftsman, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) operates a formidable business enterprise with strong competitive and investment characteristics. SWK remains a fundamental component of many dividend investment portfolios due to the company's increased dividend distributions and strong investment returns. SWK boasts a phenomenal dividend track record, sustaining an astounding 141 years of consecutive dividend payments. SWK has also increased its dividend payout every year for the past fifty years. This article delineates my investment thesis on SWK, discussing the company's strong business, promising growth prospects, healthy financials, and current valuation.

Investment Thesis

With $14 billion in annual revenues, SWK is a diversified global leader in the industrial, security, and tools/storage segments. Although SWK has operations in industrial and security solutions, the company is best known for its dominant presence in the power tools space. SWK monopolizes a significant portion of the construction and home improvement market boasting major names including Craftsman, Black & Decker, DeWalt, Stanley, Irwin, Porter Cable, and Bostitch. The company's vast selection of home improvement tools encapsulates a significant portion of the market from both DIY and professional contractors. SWK's Stanley, DeWalt, and Bostitch brands are widely regarded as the industry standard in equipment, providing professional, intuitive, and long-lasting productivity solutions. Fundamentally the brands durable and well-designed equipment offerings elicit strong brand loyalties and a stable revenue generation model. Aside from high durability, SWK's equipment offerings are synergistic in nature due to their interchangeable battery integrations. For example, SWK's cordless DeWalt brand of power tools all operate on an identical battery system, allowing contractors to easily interchange batteries between tools and solely utilize one equipment brand due to cost, charging, and time efficiencies.

SWK offers a litany of products whether it be cordless drills, power saws, sanders, reciprocating saws, weedwackers, air compressors, grinders, impact wrenches, nail guns, flashlights, table saws, etc. The company's DeWalt product line alone exhibits over 180 different power-tool equipment offerings. SWK substantial revenue diversification enables a number of business advantages including greater monopolization of the power tools market, high retail visibility, and considerable brand loyalties. SWK boasts a product portfolio of hundreds of different products ensuring an equipment option to meet every conceivable job application. Such a large brand and product portfolio also enables the company to occupy a significant amount of store space in retailers such as Home Depot (HD) or Lowes (LOW). If you walk around any retail home improvement store, you will notice shelve upon shelve of SWK related products, ensuring high brand visibility as well as an increased purchasing probability.

From an operational standpoint, SWK has displayed consistently strong business execution. Despite being a more than 175-year-old business, SWK demonstrates little complacency with existing operations. The company has displayed capable executive oversight as evidenced by a number of acquisitions, better diversified operating segments, and strong emerging market opportunities. SWK has accomplished a number of acquisitions over the past number of years helping to bolster its brand portfolio and diversify operating revenues. In 2017, SWK acquired Newell Brands, a large tool manufacturer conferring prominent names Irwin, Lenox, and Hilmor brands. The company also acquired Craftsman Tools from Sears Holding Corp (OTCPK:SHLDQ), better diversifying SWK into the lawn mower, tractor, garden supply, snowblower, and yard equipment product market. SWK's significant operational scale and capital resources enable the company to facilitate strategic acquisitions helping to diversify the brand and bolster top-line revenues. Management has also sought to more evenly diversify SWK's revenue segmentation across its security, industrial, and tools segments to mitigate fluctuations in any one operating segment.

SWK demonstrates a very stable growth trajectory. The company will benefit from secular trends including increased new home construction, international growth in industrializing and emerging markets, Baby-Boomers exiting real estate and elevated millennial home purchases. Despite it being 10 years since the Great Recession, new home construction still remains at historic lows, providing substantial room for growth within the housing market. SWK also demonstrates a stable outlook in international markets, as rapidly industrializing countries will provide substantial growth opportunities. Emerging middle-class economies will bring substantial construction and infrastructure development and new middle-class consumers with more income will be inclined to undertake housing renovations. SWK is well positioned to capitalize on international growth opportunities as the company derives 46% of annual revenues from international sales and the other 54% from domestic operations. Of the 46% in cumulative international revenues, 14% arises from emerging markets, providing SWK with a significant growth runway to expand sales.

Another revenue opportunity arises from Baby-Boomers exiting the residential housing market and selling their homes. Home purchasing has been delayed for many millennials due to onerous student loan obligations. However, as millennials pay down their debts, they are better positioned to purchase and remodel a home. In fact, the remodeling market has remained steadfastly strong for the past decade.

Financials, Valuation, and Dividends

One of the primary motivations for investment lies with SWK's phenomenal dividend track record. SWK has paid a dividend for over a century and the company has consecutively increased its dividend payout for the past 50 years. SWK's dividend payout ratio at 64% is moderate and the company has significantly increased its dividend yield during economic downturns. SWK provides investors with the best of both worlds; offering an impeccable dividend track record along with sustained capital appreciation.

Examining SWK's balance sheet reveals a stable financial positioning. The company demonstrates positive shareholder equity, consistent asset expansion, and a manageable debt load. Although SWK's liquidity of $288 million is low in comparison to long-term debt obligations of $4.1 billion; SWK's debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 30% total debt coverage. Taking a look at the stock's current valuation reveals a relatively reasonable price point. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, SWK's current share price of $132 only slightly exceeds the future cash flow value of $116.

Final Determination

SWK offers investors an impressive dividend track record, formidable product portfolio, and a stable growth trajectory. Over the coming years, SWK appears to be well positioned for success as a result of secular housing/renovation trends as well as international revenue expansion opportunities. The stock appears to be fairly valued at present levels; however, because SWK is tied to the volatile housing and construction segment, the stock may become even more favorably valued amidst a broader market cool-down. All in all, SWK persists as a fantastic dividend stock with an impressive track record that will continue well into the future.

