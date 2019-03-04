Foot Locker: How Far Is Too Far?

The train may have already left the station, and if I buy Foot Locker in the near future, I will probably do so once or if the stock corrects.

Momentum is on the company's side, but it is worth noting that the stock has advanced 58% in 12 months and now trades at higher multiples.

The results of the quarter were so good and the recent stock price run so steep that one must ask: how far is too far for Foot Locker (FL)?

As February came to a close, the sports apparel retailer delivered outstanding results that included a revenue beat of $90 million, an EPS beat of 16 cents (the second widest since 2014 at least), and comps of nearly 10% that are hard to come by in the retail space (although greatly aided by FX tailwinds).

The slam dunk was an appropriate follow-up to a 3Q18 that had already impressed. The top line highlights this quarter seemed to center around (1) North America rather than international, (2) a digital channel that grew a healthy 30% to now represent 19% of total sales (up three percentage points YOY), and (3) the important footwear line-up, up double digits. Interestingly, foot traffic was down low single digits on a comparable basis. But it looks like substantially stronger ASP and a robust e-commerce business more than offset any softness in volume, as the company's physical footprint also dipped nearly 3% to 3,221 stores across the banner portfolio.

Also impressive was the 99 bp expansion in GAAP gross margin that built further momentum over the two previous quarters of profitability improvement. While about half of the increase can be credited to stronger pricing power, according to the management team, the other half seems to have been driven by economies of scale, including leverage of the company's fixed cost base.

Not even substantially higher opex (6% YOY, 60 bp increase on a percentage of sales basis) driven by digital investments and higher procurement and personnel costs prevented non-GAAP operating income from rising a respectable 7%. I calculate that the bulk of the 30-cent YOY increase in adjusted EPS came from a lower tax rate and decreased share count: about two-thirds of the earnings improvement combined.

See summarized P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis:

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

What to do about the stock

As discussed above, there was little, if anything, about Foot Locker's holiday quarter that might have caused investors to be concerned about the company's financial position or performance. The new year is shaping up to be a solid one for the New York City-based retailer as well, as inventory seems lean and macroeconomic factors appear to be favorable still.

Amid all the optimism, however, I wonder if FL has run far enough already. The stock is up a whopping 58% over the past 12 months (I started warming up to the idea of owning FL in August 2018), while the broad equities market (SPY) and the retail sector (XRT) have advanced only 4% and 2%, respectively. Compared to the peer group (see graph and table below), FL has moved from trading at a sector low to a sector high, now valued at a forward P/E ratio of 12.8x from about 9.2x this time last year.

Co./Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG FCF Yield Foot Locker - FL 12.8x 1.3x 6.9% Dick's SG (DKS) 11.8x 1.6x 14.0% Hibbett (HIBB) 10.7x 1.8x 17.9%

That said, I find it reasonable to imagine that FL could move sideways in the foreseeable future as the stock catches its breath. I also fear that the landscape might not get substantially better than it already is, and that catalysts to propel shares higher could be limited. At the very least, the potential that FL might advance further from current levels is likely properly balanced by the risks that the stock could fall from the high plateau where it currently sits.

Although I would not dare make a bearish argument on FL, given all the positives, I consider that market forces could cap the stock's advance from the current $63/share price point. The train may have already left the station, and if I buy FL in the near future, I will probably do so once - or if - the stock corrects a bit.

