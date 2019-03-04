Preparing For The End Of The Cycle: February Update

The last two months have been extraordinarily good for the stock market and made probably most investors forget the horrible fourth quarter of 2018. During the months of November and December we saw some pessimism among investors and the CNN Fear & Greed Index showed extreme numbers we hadn't seen for several years.

Google search volume for the term “recession” was the highest since the financial crisis but similar to the stock market hitting its low around Christmas, the search volume for “recession” was highest in the week before Christmas. While the search volume is rather showing us the investors’ sentiment – which is in most cases a contra-indicator – the (serious) voices warning about a recession or economic turmoil get louder and more numerous (in my very subjective opinion). And although a series called “Preparing for the end of the cycle” seems to be out of place as optimism appears to be dominant once again (at least on the surface), we will of course provide a monthly update and look at the development of the thirteen recommended stocks as well as current macroeconomic conditions.

The Big Picture

The last few weeks have been interesting in my opinion as we saw a stock market that rallied for two straight months, but apparently without any fundamental reason. When looking at some early warning indicators like debt margin levels, the yield curve or initial unemployment claims there seems to be no reason to be optimistic again. Compared to last month, the fundamental picture didn’t get much worse, but it didn’t get better either. And this should make investors rather suspicious if the high stock prices are sustainable.

NYSE debt margin

I was a bit surprised about the NYSE debt balance. As expected, debt balance increased in January 2019 as the stock market rallied once again. But the numbers didn’t increase nearly as much as expected. The debt balance increased about 2.5% compared to December 2018 and is therefore still about 13% below its highs in July 2018. The margin contraction during the last few months and the moderate increase in January 2019 are a clear warning sign in my opinion.

Yield Curve

Compared to the end of January, the yield curve is almost the same right now. The spread between the 1-month yield and the 30-year yield is 0.58% - a month ago it was 0.57%. And especially “in the middle” the yield curve is still extremely flat and in parts already inverted. Only the 10-year, 20-year and 30-year bonds provide a higher yield for investors right now.

(Source: Own Work)

The yield curve didn’t improve although it should reflect investors sentiment and the sentiment of stock investors got much better, but the yield curve doesn’t support that optimism. But not only the yield curve is sending a different massage than the stock market (with investors that seem to be full of confidence). The initial unemployment claims also show no reason for the sudden optimism.

Initial unemployment claims

When looking at the weekly unemployment claims during the last five years, we see constantly declining numbers from year to year. The high in January got lower every single year and in 2018 we also saw a significantly lower number of initial claims during the summer. So far, the initial weekly unemployment claims seem to decline sharply after the January high as they did every year before.

(Source: FRED)

But when looking at the seasonally adjusted numbers, we see that the weekly numbers are not increasing dramatically, but we might look at some early warning signs. We saw some sharp increases during the last three months and especially in the first week of February, the number of initial claims was as high as it hasn’t been in the last 52 weeks.

(Source: FRED)

Like I already mentioned in my last article, the initial unemployment claims are a good early indicator as we get weekly updated numbers with very little time delay and therefore, we will keep watching the number closely.

Summary

The numbers presented above are not really giving us information we didn’t have one or two months earlier and aside from first warning signals about an upcoming recession we don’t have further proof for an economic cooldown. But the numbers also don’t support the recent stock price development since Christmas. In my opinion, there is no support for increasing stock prices right now – especially considering the already high valuation levels we are at. We can also include additional data we haven’t looked at before. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for example dropped steeply in the last few months as it has in the past before a recession and is similar high as it has been in 2000 and 2007/2008 before the last two recessions.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

However, I have to admit again, that I didn’t expect the major indices to climb as high as they did in the last few weeks. I was pretty confident that the rally would end at the latest when hitting the 200-day simple moving average. But there are many strong hints, that we are only looking at a relief rally within a bear market and the next downward wave will come. The stock market simply continues to be a weighing machine only in the long run and a voting machine in the short run (and sometimes the short run can be a bit longer).

Individual Stocks

During February almost all covered stocks went up and further away from the intrinsic value I calculated and also further away from the preferred entry price. This means there is no single stock we should pay special attention to and hence I will provide only a short overview of the thirteen companies I covered so far.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

As almost all stock moved higher during February, each stock also moved further away from its intrinsic value and entry point.

(Source: Own Work)

News Section

As we are currently within earnings season, a lot of the companies covered in the series reported quarterly earnings (and in many cases also full year results). The majority of the companies did beat expectations and in some cases the top as well as the bottom line was a positive surprise. So far, these companies still report (mostly) strong and above average results and will continue to outperform the stock market.

Nike (NYSE: NKE)

Nike dropped after Duke basketball star Williamson blew out of its Nike PG 2.5 basketball shoe and sprained his knee. As a reaction the stock fell about 1.5% but could recover rather quickly and reached its all-time high again and right now it seems like the damage for the brand was not as huge as feared at first.

3M (NYSE: MMM)

3M increased its dividend 5.9% at the beginning of February and is now paying a quarterly dividend of $1.44 to its investors. Although some investors hoped for a higher dividend increase, we still have to keep in mind that 3M is already paying out about 65% of 2018 GAAP EPS (being $8.89) and that the organic growth was only 3.2% last year. In my opinion, a dividend increase of 6% is fine and in line with a realistic long-term growth target for 3M (5% growth for perpetuity).

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO)

On February 15, Moody’s missed on revenue as well as earnings per share. Revenue decreased almost 10% compared to last year. GAAP EPS missed by $0.22 and Moody’s reported fourth quarter results of $1.29. For the whole year of 2018, revenue increased 5.7% and diluted EPS increased even 30.9% YoY. Moody’s also declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter, which reflects a dividend increase of 13.6% from $0.44 before. This currently results in a forward yield of 1.22%. In the end, it is important that Moody's can grow revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow. Meeting analyst's expectations is secondary and I am confident Moody's can keep on growing its business for years to come.

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS)

At the beginning of February, Walt Disney reported first quarter results and almost every single metric got worse. Revenue decreased 0.3%, diluted EPS decreased 36%, free cash flow decreased 28%. Especially the studio entertainment segment reported horrible numbers (compared to last year’s quarter): revenue declined 27% from that segment and dragged down overall results and operating income of the segment declined even 63% compared to last year. But despite the decline YoY, Disney did beat revenue and EPS expectations.

CBOE (Nasdaq: CBOE)

CBOE also reported fourth quarter results and revenue increased 20.5% for the last quarter of the year and even 24.2% for the full year. Additionally, CBOE did beat expectations for the fourth quarter on revenue as well as earnings per share. Revenue increase was primarily driven by transaction fees – for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU)

Intuit could increase revenue 11.9% YoY in the last quarter and could also beat EPS expectations by $0.14 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. QuickBooks subscribers totaled 3.88 million and further increased from 3.6 million in the first quarter (an increase of 7.77%). As a big part of Intuit’s moat stems from QuickBooks a growing number of subscribers is extremely important. Intuit also a gave guidance for the third quarter (being the most important quarter for Intuit): revenue is expected to be between $3.22 billion and $3.36 billion and EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.35 and $5.40. With the number of QuickBooks subscribers still growing impressively, we can be pretty confident that Intuit will grow at high rates. The probably is the extreme valuation, that can't even be justified with Intuit's above average growth rates.

Conclusion

With stocks continuing to climb and being extremely expensive once again (not that stocks were really cheap in December), there are no buying opportunities in my opinion right now and we have to wait and keep calm. Patience is paying an important role in investing and is a decisive factor for overall success. And right now, we face a classic situation where people might panic because they get the feeling of having missing the bottom as well as a supposedly great buying opportunity and jump in now after the stock market has climbed in the double digits within two short months. But we won’t make the mistake of buying out of panic over missed opportunities, we are trying to prepare ourselves by creating a watchlist with great companies, determine a price at which we are willing to buy and then wait patiently for a buying opportunity to arise.

