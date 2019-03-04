AVEO: A Speculative Buy

Here, I continue my coverage of the micro-cap oncology player AVEO Oncology (AVEO). In my previous piece, I discussed the issues AVEO encountered with the FDA regarding the results of the TIVO-1 trial, and how the FDA’s concerns may not be ameliorated by the available results of the TIVO-3 trial. On January 31, AVEO released a Press Release updating investors on delaying the timing of the potential NDA related to the TIVO-3 topline results. Here, I will outline the updated information AVEO has released in regard to correspondence with the FDA, including the recent ASCO-GU results, and the related financial interests of the company.

Tivozanib Background

TIVO-3 is a clinical trial evaluating AVEO’s lead candidate tivozanib in the third and fourth line setting for metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Third line patients have failed two prior therapies while fourth line patients have failed three prior therapies. When patients receive treatment for metastatic disease, they are on therapy until disease progression or unacceptable toxicities occur. Progression is self-explanatory, at some point, the cancer will develop mutations allowing it to evade the current therapy. Unacceptable toxicity is variable, and each class of anti-cancer medications has a certain side effect profile. If they toxicities are too much for the patient to tolerate, a different medication is chosen to maintain the quality of life for the patient.

Tivozanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR). Some currently approved oral VEGFR inhibitors that one may recognize include sorafenib, axitinib, cabozanib, and lenvatinib. Several of these agents not only inhibit the VEGFR, but also other receptor kinases like c-KIT, RET, and RAF. AVEO seeks to differentiate tivozanib by avoiding inhibition of these ancillary receptors and focusing on inhibition of only the VEGFR. It is hypothesized this selectivity will lend tivozanib a better side-effect profile compared to other agents.

Figure 1. Selectivity of Tivozanib (from Feb 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Tivozanib is approved in the EU for first line treatment of RCC. Tivozanib was sublicensed from AVEO to EUSA for various territories outside of North America, including Europe. EUSA is required to pay tiered double-digit royalties to AVEO. Since AVEO licensed tivozanib from Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK), AVEO must pay a 30% sublicense fee on royalties from EUSA. AVEO must also pay tiered royalty payments on net sales it makes of tivozanib in North American starting in the low teens.

Tivozanib has been studied in first-line RCC. It is also being studied in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) nivolumab in 1st and 2nd line RCC. It is also being studied in first line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) as monotherapy and in combination with AstraZeneca’s (AZN) durvalumab.

TIVO-3 Data from ASCO-GU - PFS

The primary endpoint for the 350 patient TIVO-3 trial was progression free survival (PFS). PFS is the length of time from when a patient receives therapy to when the disease progresses or get worse, or the patient dies. Other endpoints TIVO-3 addresses include overall survival, response rate, and safety. The treatment arms were well balanced, which helps us conclude the results are not to an imbalance in some factor other than the drugs themselves.

Looking at PFS, we can see that tivozanib had a longer median PFS (mPFS) as compared to sorafenib (5.6 months vs 3.9 months). This was a statistically significant difference (P=0.0165). We can also see that at 1 year, 28% of tivozanib patients were progression free compared to only 11% in the sorafenib arm. A similar benefit was seen at 2 years.

Figure 2. TIVO-3 Progression Free Survival (from ASCO-GU presentation)

What I find quite interesting is the PFS analysis for patients with previous “IO” therapy. IO therapy is Immuno-oncology therapy. These are your PD-1/PD-1L inhibitors and CLTA-4 inhibitors (pembrolizumab, nivolumab, ipilimumab). Currently, the IO therapy recommended in metastatic RCC is the combination of ipilimumab + nivolumab. As more IO research has been done, these agents have moved into earlier lines of therapy (mTOR inhibitors have fallen back in therapy). In patients will previous IO therapy, tivozanib outperformed sorafenib in mPFS by just over 2 months (7.3 vs 5.1). The percent of patients reaching 1 and 2 years without progression strongly favored the tivozanib arm as compared to the sorafenib arm. This is quite important. As more patients received IO therapy in earlier lines of therapy, AVEO will be able to differentiate themselves from sorafenib in a positive manner with this data. Any way that AVEO is able to differentiate themselves from other VEFGR inhibitors in this line of therapy will help grow market share and subsequently revenue. A second point to make is that if patients have longer PFS, that equates to longer time on therapy, and again, greater revenue.

Figure 3. TIVO-3 Progression Free Survival with Previous IO therapy (from ASCO-GU presentation)

TIVO-3 Data from ASCO-GU – Overall Survival

Where the results get confusing, is the overall survival (OS) analysis. The interim analysis revealed a median overall survival of 16.4 months for tivozanib versus 19.7 months for sorafenib. This data is immature, meaning only 46% of events have occurred. In short, confounding overall survival is what led to the FDA denying tivozanib for first line RCC in 2013. For more discussion on this topic, I recommend reading my last article here. The hazard ratio for OS was 1.12.

Figure 4. TIVO-3 Overall Survival (from ASCO-GU presentation)

There may be some explanation for this result. AVEO notes that there 42% of patients in the tivozanib group and 47% of patients in the sorafenib group in active follow-up. Furthermore, there are 34 patients in the tivozanib group still on therapy compared to only 9 patients in the sorafenib group. What is most peculiar, is 10 patients from the tivozanib arm and 2 patients from the sorafenib arm received previous IO therapy. If you remember the discussion earlier, patients that had previous IO therapy had more favorable PFS results as compared with those who didn’t. That is significant as not only does the tivozanib group have more patients still on therapy, but a significant amount of those patients have been shown to have more favorable responses to tivozanib. Now I do want to point out that the original endpoint was PFS, and now we are talking OS. It is often, but not all the time, that PFS benefit correlates with OS benefit, but this must be considered.

FDA Guidance

On January 31st, AVEO revealed that the FDA recommended they do not submit an New Drug Application (NDA) at this time. The specific words that AVEO used in its press release is as follows: “The FDA had indicated that these preliminary OS results did not allay their concerns about the potential detriment in OS outlined in the complete response letter dated June 6, 2013.” Again, more discussion of the TIVO-1 trial was published on Seeking Alpha here. Essentially, instead of filing for approval with the current data, the FDA has asked AVEO to wait for the overall survival data to mature. This means the analysis planned for August will be the next look at overall survival and will be interim analysis instead of the final analysis.

Now I believe there are two ways to interpret this development. First, the more favorable interpretation is the FDA wants to see a Hazard Ratio less than 1 at an interim or final analysis, but statistical significance (P-value <0.05) is not necessary. The second interpretation, which is much for stringent, would be that the FDA wants to see a survival hazard ratio <1 with a statistically significant P-value. As a reminder, the FDA denied tivozanib in the first line setting because an apparent worse survival compared to sorafenib despite a beneficial mPFS. Just like TIVO-3, TIVO-1’s primary endpoint was PFS and OS was a secondary endpoint was OS. Given that previously tivozanib was denied based on OS, I do not place merit in any arguments for approval rooted in “TIVO-3 met its primary endpoint.” At this point, it appears that OS is the most important endpoint moving forward and holds the key to approval in the United States.

AVEO notes that there has been “longer-than-expected median OS in both arms,” and as such, AVEO plans to make the August analysis an interim analysis instead of the final analysis. I would emphasize that the longer survival is in both arms, and any speculation on longer survival suggesting a benefit for either arm is unable to made at this point in time.

Risks and Benefits of this Set-Up

This setup presents an interesting opportunity for investors. If one believes the HR will balance out in time, then there is a chance for significant growth from the current level of $0.54 and a market capitalization of $67.62M (EV $64.88M).. Here are some thoughts on the situation from both a positive and negative view.

Positive View

As mentioned above, there are more patients still on tivozanib therapy as opposed to sorafenib therapy (34 vs 9). This suggests that given tivozanib’s PFS benefit, more patients are realizing this benefit at current time as opposed to sorafenib patients.

As discussed above, more patients in the tivozanib arm than the sorafenib arm received prior IO therapy, which has been shown to be a subset of patients with a more favorable response in PFS. It is yet to be seen if this PFS correlates with a survival benefit, but one would hypothesize it will.

AVEO points out that 72% of the OS events occurred from patients with <4 months of PFS. Essentially, this means that most of the patients in the analysis did not reap the benefit of either drug. If we look at the PFS curves, we see that 4 months is where the curves separate, and patients begin to realize the benefit of tivozanib. It can be hypothesized that as the analysis continues, the patients that benefit from tivozanib will separate out from the sorafenib patients and reverse the trend in survival currently seen.

There are additional analyses AVEO has performed on the available data here. It is difficult to know how to interpret this data and here is why. When one has data, they can run a whole host of tests looking for the answer they want. Essentially, if you’re looking for a certain result, you can run many tests/analyses until you find the result you are looking for that may fit your story. I am not saying that is what happened here, but we can’t say that is not what happened and what other tests may have negative results and are not shared with investors. So essentially, interpret the results with caution and remember, the FDA does not approve medications based on these types of analyses, but rather mPFS, mOS, and response rates.

Figure 5. Overall Survival and Progression Free Survival Comparison (from Feb 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Negative View

At this point, if one believes that the FDA is expecting a Hazard Ratio <1 and a statistically significant value, that may prove more difficult. It is hard to say at this time with the current information the odds of AVEO achieving that, but I do not believe it is impossible.

The number of patients benefiting from tivozanib will not be significant enough to largely alter the mOS, only the percent survival at various time points. This point is a little more complex, but I will explain. When comparing OS, we use the median value. This means we are looking at how long 50% + one patient in each arm survive. So essentially, if 60-75% of patients on tivozanib have similar survival rates and curves as sorafenib, there will be separation or a plateau when the remaining 25-40% start to realize the benefit of therapy, but this would occur after the median OS. The plateau will show separation in the rates of survival at 1 and 2 years, but it remains to be seen how the FDA will view this. And when data is subjective and left to the interpretation of the FDA, that is a high-risk situation. Another way to view what I am trying to say is the mOS will all depend on where the curves separate. We saw for PFS, the curves followed each other till about month 4 (circled in blue), but then there were benefits at 1 and 2 years for PFS (circled in red). There has been little separation of the OS curves thus far. If they fail to separate before the median OS, this will give the illusion of no survival benefit, when in fact, there is a survival benefit, but only for a subset of patients. Again, this type of result interpretation is highly subjective and would place the decision in the hands of the FDA.

Figure 6. TIVO-3 Progression Free Survival (from ASCO-GU presentation)

Figure 7. TIVO-3 Overall Survival (from ASCO-GU presentation)

I believe that there is a good chance AVEO will get the hazard ratio less than 1. I think there is a higher chance we will see a plateau effect in survival at points, however it remains to be seen if this will be before or after the mOS. I am much less confident in the ability for AVEO to get a statistically significant hazard ratio below 1. So based on how you interpret that FDA’s guidance, and the data available, once can invest accordingly.

Prioritizing Programs

AVEO is working toward many indications with their tivozanib RCC program. However, I believe they should prioritize certain programs as their funds are limited. They have worked on first line therapy for RCC, third/fourth line therapy for RCC, and then first and second line therapy for RCC with tivozanib in combination with nivolumab. The most logical use of funds remains the third/fourth line RCC. AVEO points out they would have the only data set in this setting, which helps their cause. I think they should avoid the combination and place less emphasis on first line therapy. The reason for both is the same. Immunotherapy and combination of IO + TKI is likely going to be the standard of care in the first line therapy. Yes, AVEO has a combination in Phase 2, but they are behind the likes of Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE). There are two combinations in the first line therapy of RCC that the FDA has awarded priority review to, with PDUFA dates in June of 2019. Unless there are any unforeseen circumstances, both combinations will likely be approved, meaning there will be two IO + TKI combinations approved for first line therapy before AVEO would even start a P3 trial. One may argue that AVEO will opt to do a combination trial in the second line setting. However, I find this to be unhelpful as IO and IO+TKI therapy will likely be standard of care moving forward. There has been no data to support the use of IO therapy after other IO therapy, meaning if patients receive IO or IO+TKI in the first line, it is unlikely they would receive the same or similar regimen in the second line if patients have already failed a similar therapy.

As discussed above, the TIVO-3 data suggests patients have a greater benefit from monotherapy with tivozanib then sorafenib after IO therapy. As IO therapies more toward standard of care in the first line setting, that provides a great growing market opportunity for AVEO to capitalize on given their data.

Market Size

There has been a lot of discussion of the potential approval of tivozanib, but what is the market size? AVEO estimates that the 3rd line and later line market is around $300M in the US alone. A competitor, Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is also interested in capturing some of the 3rd and later lines of therapy. They currently have 2 trials ongoing, in the same space. They estimate the RCC market is estimated to grow from $2.7 to $7B by 2025. By their estimates, that is a market size of $459M to $1.19B by 2025. One can see that if AVEO is able to capture just 20 to 25% of this market, that is at least $75M in sales annually (conservatively), which is larger than the current market cap.

Figure 8. RCC Market Size (from Calithera Corporate Presentation)

Furthermore, AVEO may be able to further grow the market organically from patients being on therapy longer. In TIVO-3, patients on tivozanib were initiated on nearly 4 more cycles than those in the sorafenib group. Essentially, more cycles means more time on drug, which equates to more revenue. All in all, this niche third line market seems to look attractive from a size and growth opportunity standpoint for AVEO. Furthermore, this setting would not pit AVEO, a small cap bio, against the likes of Big Pharma players like Pfizer, Merck, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, where AVEO would be at a significant commercialization and marketing disadvantage.

Figure 9. Tivozanib Safety (from Feb 2019 Corporate Presentation)

AVEO’s Financial Position

There have not been any large financial updates for AVEO since I have last written. Investors are patiently waiting for the 4Q18 earnings report, which last year occurred in mid-March. We know AVEO received a $2M milestone in the 4th quarter, however as a reminder, 30% of this is paid to Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK) as part of their sublicense agreement. Thus, AVEO will only retain $1.4M from this. Early in 4Q18, AVEO reported they had raised about $8.4M using their at-the-market sale of shares. So, something to watch in the upcoming report is if they have sold more shares. This is both a blessing and a curse. It is important they raise cash, to avoid taking on debt or substantial dilution, however the sale of shares does dilute share holder value. Depending on the price the shares were sold at, this could lead to significant dilution.

Based on this milestone and sale of shares, I estimate the balance sheet is at about $30.2, without accounting for any additional milestones or sale of shares, and before subtracting the expenses incurred over the last quarter. In the 3rd quarter of 2018, AVEO had operating expenses of nearly $8M. Additional revenue is likely negligible, as AVEO has yet to breach $100,000 a quarter in royalty revenue after accounting for the 30% KHK sublicense fee.

Outstanding Milestone

One of the most attractive outstanding milestones is the $20M payment from EUSA for the TIVO-3 data, which would be used to file for marketing approval in the EU. EUSA opted in and paid a milestone to AVEO for the Phase 2 trial of tivozanib in combination with nivolumab. Furthermore, this $20M payment is not subject to the 30% KHK sublicense fee, so AVEO would retain all $20M.

The million dollar question, or rather the $20 million question, is where is the money and what is the chance AVEO gets paid? At the end of January, EUSA took TIVO-3 data to the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) “for discussion.” The discussion did not make the CHMP’s meeting highlights. This leaves investors wondering several questions. First, and likely most importantly, how has EUSA taken this data to a regulator without paying AVEO? That is an excellent question, one that is difficult to answer. It is truly incredible that the agreement between AVEO and EUSA permits EUSA to opt-in to the trial after the results, meaning they could leave AVEO high and dry with the entire cost if it fails, yet reap the benefits if positive. But what is done is done, and hopefully AVEO is able to sign more favorable deals in the future.

A second question is obviously what were the results of this meeting? It is likely the CHMP’s opinion for whether the PFS data is enough to support approval weighs heavily on EUSA decision as to whether or not to hand over the $20M. The last time EUSA opted in to a study, a Press Release was issued, and it was not lumped in with an earnings report. Thus, I find it unlikely AVEO is holding the news for the upcoming earnings report. There is always the option that EUSA has the right to use the results for discussion without paying for the data, which seems unreasonable, but based on what we know may be possible. Another option is EUSA and AVEO are negotiating a separate deal providing EUSA with more rights to tivozanib and/or other drugs in the pipeline, placing the $20M payment on hold till the terms of this deal are settled.

It would appear that some sort of payment should be due to AVEO. As it would make sense that AVEO would need paid for the TIVO-3 data. At the current market capitalization, a $20M payment would be very large. This would also bolster the balance sheet as the company’s interest-only period on its $20M loan ends August 1st, and AVEO will need to begin payments on the principle.

Conclusions and Thesis

While AVEO is not without its risks: questionable data supporting FDA approval, loan payments on the horizon, and limited revenue; I believe at the current valuation, the upside potential far outweighs the downside potential. The cash per share using the previously $20.41M on the balance sheet at the end of 3Q18 is $0.16. Considering that last quarter, the ATM and milestone likely strengthened the balance sheet, add in the pending $20M milestone from EUSA, AVEO is trading relatively close to its cash per share. Furthermore, AVEO is actively seeking partners for other products in its pipeline, which at any time could bolster the balance sheet. If AVEO is judicious with its prioritization of programs, and subsequently how it spends its capital, it could grow into a niche in 3rd line and on therapy for RCC, while further expanding its reach into other cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma. These prospects should equate to a much larger market capitalization than the current $67.62M (EV $64.88M).

