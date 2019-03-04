The Momentum Investor For Feb. 25-March 1; McDonald's, Amazon And Costco In Focus

Investment thesis: McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is consolidating at in a triangle pattern after rallying at the end of last year. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced further expansion news on Friday and gapped higher on strong volume. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) continues to move higher. All three companies have solid cash flow statements; two (McDonald's and Costco) have a solid history of repurchasing shares and paying dividends. Amazon has the financial power to drive markets, which it did last week.

The Momentum Investor Explained

The purpose of The Momentum Investor is to find companies that have sold off and are now rising. The universe for this column is limited to dividend "aristocrats" - stocks that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years - and the 10 largest holdings of the following sector ETFs: the XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, VNQ. All of these are large, well-established companies whose importance to the market creates a natural bid for their respective shares.

This column is at the mercy of the market. If the market is in a severe correction, it's unlikely any of the companies will be attractive. Conversely, if the market is rallying strongly, it's possible that a large number of companies fit the general criteria. In that event, I will exercise editorial discretion as to how many companies are covered.

Company analysis focuses on the financial statements in the following order: cash flow, balance sheet, and income statement. I use Morningstar for all financial statement data and Finviz.com for sector and company information. Because the universe of stocks contains large companies, revenue growth probably won't be that impressive. What's important is the amount of cash each company generates along with the strength of its balance sheet. Because most of these companies are large, well-established, multi-national companies, the most reasonable expectation is for revenue growth equal to GDP growth; anything faster is icing on the cake.

The General Economic And Market Backdrop

Momentum plays are more likely to succeed when the economy is growing and the markets are rising. The economic backdrop is moderately concerning. I have a 25% recession probability in the next 6-12 months. Not mentioned in this week's Turning Points was the solid 2.6% GDP growth in the 4th quarter or December's decline in personal consumption expenditures. The latter was likely caused by the volatile political and financial market situation in 4Q18. The strong labor market should support continued spending in the 1Q19. The general market backdrop is fair; the markets traded sideways for most of last week, only making meaningful gains on Friday. Please see my regular Technically Speaking column for a deeper analysis of the markets.

The Industry Relative Strength Backdrop

Defensive industries (real estate, healthcare, utilities, and staples) continue to underperform the broader markets. Discretionary, industrials and basic materials are leading while energy, technology, and financials are improving.

This week's picks are mostly defensive.

With a market capitalization of $143 billion, McDonald's is the largest restaurant company traded on the exchanges (there are 49 stocks in the sector). It is the 22nd cheapest on a current basis (PE of 22.22) and the 17th most expensive on a forward basis (forward PE of 20.97). It has the 10th highest dividend (2.51%), which it has raised for the last 42 years, making the company a dividend aristocrat. Its payout ratio is a safe 60.7%.

The company has a very strong cash flow statement. Since 2014, free cash flow (the amount of cash remaining after paying for investments) has fluctuated between $3.6 and $4.6 billion while EBITDA has fluctuated between $8.7 and $10.7 billion. It is a very shareholder friendly company, having repurchased $30 billion in stock and paid out $15 billion in dividends over the last five years. The company has a large amount of debt; its debt/asset ratio is nearly 100%. However, it is also a giant real estate holding company; it owns most of the property used by its franchises.

The chart is consolidating:

After rallying 27% in the fall of 4Q18, the stock sold off with the broader in December. It has since been consolidating gains, trading between the lower 170s and upper 180s. Momentum is currently moving higher.

I doubt there is anybody who has not heard of Amazon. It is one of the largest companies in the world earlier this year; it has since lost some market value but easily remain in the top 10. Traditional valuation metrics don't apply to it; its size and prominence allow it to drive the news cycle. For example, earlier this week, a news story announced that the company was going to expand into grocery stores, which sent the entire grocery sector lower.

Unlike most companies featured in this series, AMZN is not shareholder friendly. Over the last five years, it has no repurchased any stock nor paid any dividends. It does generate tremendous cash flow: free cash flow was between $6.4 and $9.7 billion between 2015-2017; it jumped to $17.2 billion by 2018. EBITDA has also been growing; it has risen from $4.8 billion in 2014 to $28 billion in fiscal 2018. Rather than pay money back to investors, AMZN plows earnings into new ventures to keep growing.

Amazon is one of the 10 largest companies in the consumer discretionary sector, which has a "toppy" chart. However, I still like Amazon's chart for technical reasons:

The stock has been consolidating around its 200-day EMA since November of last year. The key is the MACD, which is slightly above 0 and is poised to move higher combined with Friday's strong bar and gap higher on strong volume.

Costco is the second largest discount retailer. It has a $96 billion market capitalization. Out of 11 industry competitors, Costco is the fourth most expensive on a current basis (29.83 PE); second most expensive on a forward basis (26.21 PE), and pays the fifth highest dividend (current yield of 1.04%). The company has raised its dividend for the last 15 years and has a very conservative payout of 33.5%.

Costco has a strong cash flow statement. During the last five years, it has had between $643 million and $4.2 billion in free cash flow; over the same time period, EBITDA has been between $4.3 and $6 billion. They are shareholder friendly; since 2015 it has repurchased $2.1 billion in treasury stock and paid out $8.7 billion in dividends.

The stock is technically attractive:

The stock sold-off sharply with the broader market drop at the end of last year. It has since rallied, gaining about 16%. Prices have moved through the 200-day EMA. The smaller EMAs are all rising and are now above the 200-dauy EMA. The MACD is also moving higher and has plenty of upside room.

