Is Turquoise Hill A Buy? The Fundamentals Say It is

Thesis

This article will evaluate Turquoise Hill’s (TRQ) fundamental strength in both the short term and the long term. The short-term strength is based on an improved gold and copper production profile Y/Y that is supported by a recent upsurge in metal prices. The long-term strength is depicted by a solid growth outlook for its production profile over the next 5-7 years. There are some hurdles that currently affect the operational efficiency of the company; nevertheless, the technical picture indicates that TRQ is a good buy at current prices.

Figure-1 (Source: January Presentation)

What makes TRQ a fundamentally strong investment

In January 2019, TRQ announced the full-year operational results from its OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) mine. FY 2018 production exceeded the full-year guidance in terms of both copper and gold production that beat annual production estimate by ~2.6% and ~1.8%, respectively. Let’s consider the operational picture of TRQ to evaluate the Q4 and FY 2018 performance in detail (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: News release)

In terms of material mined (in ‘000 tons), TRQ witnessed a reduction of ~21% and ~14% (on a Y/Y basis) during the quarter and full-year ended 31st December 2018, respectively. Similarly, the volume of treated ore (in ‘000 tons) also declined by ~14% and ~6%, respectively, for the same periods. However, what’s positive here is that TRQ witnessed a stronger ore grade for both copper and gold production (on a Y/Y basis) despite lower tonnage in mined material and processed ore. TRQ’s copper grades increased by ~3.8% during Q4, Y/Y. In my opinion, TRQ’s management has acted sensibly in the current situation. Let’s consider this statement in detail.

Gold profile: The real breakthrough is a massive improvement in TRQ’s gold production profile. Then again, on a Y/Y basis, TRQ’s gold grades increased by ~180% during Q4 and ~112% on a full-year basis. Simultaneously, gold production increased by ~234% during Q4 and by ~150% during FY 2018. Another positive is that management has suitably managed the inventory by boosting gold sales by ~311% during Q4, Y/Y, with an overall ~123% Y/Y increase in full-year gold sales. In my view, we should also consider TRQ’s gold story in light of global gold prices. As shown in Figure-3, gold prices witnessed strength during Q4 2018.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Moreover, since gold prices have witnessed more upside during Q1 2019, I believe that Q1 2019 sales are likely to increase if TRQ could continue to deliver stronger gold production during Q1 2019.

Copper profile: OT is principally a copper mine that also contains sizeable reserves of gold. However, OT’s recent copper profile has remained sub-par. On a Y/Y basis, TRQ’s copper grades increased by only ~3.8% during Q4 and that fact is slightly troublesome for a company that envisions to become one of the top copper producers in the world. Moreover, copper production declined by ~9% during Q4, with a meagre ~1% increase during the full-year ended December 31, 2018.

When we consider copper sales, we can see a respective ~13% and 5% increase Y/Y, during the Q4 and full-year 2018. Nevertheless, Y/Y copper sales growth is trivial compared with the growth in gold sales. In my view, this fits perfectly with the global copper prices that largely remained troubled during Q4 2018 (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

However, as we have seen significant upside in copper prices during Q1 2019, I think TRQ would do well to deliver a stronger copper production during Q1 2019 to cover up for the unimpressive copper profile during Q4 2018. That leads us to the next part of our discussion; that is centred on the operational and financial guidance for FY 2019.

FY 2019 guidance

Operational guidance: As seen in Figure-2, TRQ produced ~159.1 kT (read: a thousand tons) of copper and ~285 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold during FY 2018. During FY 2019, TRQ expects to produce between 125-155 kT of copper, and between 180-220 Koz of gold. Even if TRQ produces at the upper end of the guidance range, the FY 2019 production would still remain lower compared with FY 2018. Nevertheless, there are two possibilities for TRQ to outperform (in terms of production) during FY 2019, on a Y/Y basis. Either its production exceeds guidance, or there’s a continuous improvement in the prices of copper and gold. We have already witnessed a recent improvement in the prices of copper (refer to Figure-4), but the prices of gold have been relatively volatile more recently (refer to Figure-3).

Moreover, TRQ has an ever-green production outlook in the long term. The OT assets comprise of an open-pit mine, another underground mine, and three significant underground deposits. Collectively, this mine is expected to continue to deliver production for ~100 years. Let's have a look at the near-term production growth profile of the OT mine that depicts significant growth in production outlook for the next 7 years (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: May Presentation)

Financial guidance and my viewpoint: TRQ recently announced the financial guidance for FY 2019. The company expects total COC (read: cash operating costs) to lie within the range of ~$800-850 MM. Since TRQ has not yet announced the financial results for Q4 and FY 2018, I think it would be more appropriate to compare FY 2019 COC guidance with the guidance for FY 2018. TRQ expects FY 2018 COC to lie within the range of ~$800 MM. We can see that FY 2018 guidance lies at the lower end of the FY 2019 guidance range.

However, I think that FY 2019 COC will be higher compared with 2018, and may well lie near the upper end of the range (~$850 MM). This is so because the real value of the OT mine lies in its underground resource, whereas, at present TRQ’s production is based on open-pit mining operations. While TRQ initially expected to commence underground production by Q1 2023, this expectation was delayed towards the Q3 2021. More recently, the company has further delayed the timeline for underground production due to expected delays in ‘technically complex’ installations at its Shaft-2. Due to slower progress on account of structural, mechanical, electrical and piping installations, TRQ now expects the completion of this activity to extend beyond the Q3 2021. Therefore, this is likely to increase cash operating costs.

Nevertheless, TRQ has witnessed improvement in its C1 cash costs per pound of copper production. As shown in Figure-6, these costs have declined marginally on a Q/Q basis and we can be positive about TRQ's ability to reduce these costs further, going forward.

[Note: 'C1 cash costs' refers to direct cash costs incurred at the different stages of processing. This cost is netted off the sales proceeds of by-products]

Figure-6 (Source: January Presentation)

Technical analysis

TRQ's 52-week price range lies between $1.43 and $3.34/share. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ~$1.79, significantly below the mid-point value (~$2.39) of the 52-week range. Also, based on an extension of the trend lines connecting TRQ's resistance levels, we may expect a reasonable short-to-medium term target price of ~$2 (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

As seen above, the price took a nose-dive recently. In my view, TRQ becomes more attractive at dips, thanks to its fundamental strength (discussed earlier). Moreover, analysts' recommendations also suggest a buy at current prices (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Sharewise)

Conclusion

TRQ has witnessed tremendous improvement in its gold profile during Q4 2018, in terms of gold grades, production and sales. The copper profile has also grown overall, but at a much slower rate than gold. Nevertheless, both gold and copper prices have recently witnessed upside and this could help improve TRQ’s revenues during Q1 2019.

TRQ’s FY 2019 guidance is slightly lower than FY 2018 in terms of production. Moreover, in terms of cash operating costs, FY 2019 is likely to be sub-par, Y/Y, particularly due to operational-side problems that may affect costs. Nevertheless, the production growth outlook for the next 7 years is attractive.

When we consider the technical price chart, we can see that TRQ is trading cheaply and has potential upside. This view is supported by the recommendation of analysts who have maintained a buy call on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.