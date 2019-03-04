Rowan Companies: Takeaways From Q4 2018 Earnings Results

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies (RDC) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on top-line revenues but failed the meet the bottom-line consensus. A closer look at the results shows that all is far from perfect as the company is clearly being affected by the challenging conditions that continue to plague the offshore drilling industry. However, it is certainly weathering them much better than most of the other contractors in the industry. In addition, the shareholders of Rowan did recently accept the third acquisition proposal from Ensco (ESV) so it appears that this will be the final earnings report from Rowan as an independent operator and the points made in the analysis will therefore carry over the new combined entity.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Rowan's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Rowan Companies brought in total revenues of $179.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a disappointing 39.53% decline over the $296.7 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $43.9 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $145.7 million operating profit that it had in the prior-year quarter.

ARO Drilling, Rowan's joint venture with Saudi Aramco, saw its revenues increase to $130.5 million compared to $48.6 million a year ago. The joint venture's net income also increased to $13.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company achieved a fleetwide utilization rate of 83% during the fourth quarter. This represents a significant improvement over the 70% that it had during the year-ago quarter.

Rowan Companies had a net loss of $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $112.0 million profit that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that one of the first things that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that Rowan's revenue declined compared to the prior-year quarter. The company also saw its revenues decline compared to the third quarter of 2018. The company's contract drilling revenues during the quarter were $147 million, which was 11% below the third quarter level. This was mostly due to the fact that Rowan had fewer rigs during the quarter. During the early part of the fourth quarter, Rowan sold two LeTourneau TARZAN Class jack-ups, the Scooter Yeargain and the Hank Boswell, to ARO Drilling. As a result, these two rigs are now contributing revenues to that entity and not to Rowan. In addition, four rigs that ARO is operating were transitioned from managed to leased during the third and fourth quarters, which reduced Rowan's contract drilling revenues. This was partially offset by an improvement in utilization as the Rowan Norway and Rowan Stavanger returned to work during the quarter.

In a recent article (linked above), I mentioned that the leading new contract dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships increased over the fourth quarter. This came in spite of the sharp decline in oil prices during the period, which likely comes as a surprise to many people. Rowan noticed this same thing during the quarter as the average dayrate for its ultra-deepwater drillship fleet rose modestly to $138,000. It is important to mention though that as a general rule, the dayrate for a given rig does not change in the middle of a contract. Thus, what we see here is that those rigs that started work on a new contract during the quarter did so at a higher dayrate than previously and thus increased the average dayrate for the fleet as a whole.

Unfortunately, this positive dayrate performance did not benefit the jack-up segment that makes up the bulk of the company's fleet. I mentioned in a previous article (linked above) that the dayrates for jack-up rigs have not been performing as well as those for ultra-deepwater drillships. Rowan stated in the fourth-quarter conference call that the average dayrate for this portion of the company's fleet declined 27% quarter over quarter. As before, the dayrate for a given rig does not generally change in the middle of a contract so that is clearly not the cause of this. Rowan states that the reason for the decline in dayrates was the four aforementioned ARO Drilling rigs switching from managed to leased, the sale of the Scooter Yeargain and Hank Boswell to ARO Drilling, and the leasing of the EXL I and EXL IV to ARO Drilling during the quarter. It therefore appears that the fact that the company has been committing such a large number of rigs to ARO Drilling is responsible for a good part of the fleetwide dayrate decline. In light of this, it is important to keep in mind that Rowan owns 50% of ARO Drilling so this may not be as bad a thing as it seems as the company will still benefit for them if only in an indirect capacity.

The commitment of these rigs to ARO Drilling has also had the effect of reducing Rowan's direct operating costs. This is due mostly to ARO Drilling assuming the maintenance and operating expenses of the rigs that it either has purchased or has begun leasing instead of managing. This reduction in operating expenses helps to offset the impact on Rowan's profitability that the reduction in revenues would otherwise have. These cost reductions were somewhat offset by the Rowan Norway and Rowan Stavanger returning to work, but this also increases revenues that can cover these costs.

In several previous articles on Rowan, I stated that ARO Drilling was likely to be an engine of growth for the company as that entity expands the fleet and all of its new rigs begin working for Saudi Aramco. We saw this in the latest quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, in the fourth quarter of 2018, ARO Drilling generated revenue and net income of $130.5 million and $13.6 million, respectively. This was a very clear increase over the $48.6 million and $1.7 million figures that it had in the comparable period of last year. The reason for this growth is that ARO Drilling's fleet is much larger now than it was during the same period of last year.

Without a doubt, the biggest piece of news in these results is that Rowan's shareholders finally approved the merger with fellow British offshore drilling contractor Ensco plc. This merger has faced numerous hiccups due to it being an all-stock transaction and the fact that the market has been treating Rowan far more kindly than it has been treating Ensco, which makes sense as Rowan is a much more strongly positioned company. For this reason, I objected to both of the first two bids that Ensco made as both of them were really too low. I am still not a fan of the agreement that the shareholders approved as most indications would point to Rowan being a much stronger company on its own than it would be with the weight of Ensco's inferior fleet weighing down the combined company. Nonetheless, 91.5% of Rowan's common shares voted in favor of this deal so it looks like this will be the final quarterly report coming from Rowan as an independent company. It will be interesting to see what the future will hold for this combination, but my suspicion is that the combined firm will be struggling much more than Rowan currently is.

In conclusion, Rowan continues to perform quite well given the overall conditions in the market. In particular, the growth that ARO Drilling was always likely to deliver continues to play out and likely will continue to do so over the next several years. The biggest story in these results though is that Rowan's shareholders approved the merger with Ensco, for better or worse, so those shareholders that choose to actually keep the Ensco shares that they receive will get to see the two companies integrate themselves in the near future.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.