Apache Banks On The Permian Strength

APA is merely trading as a proxy to oil prices. I consider APA as Hold.

The Fourth quarter total production rose 9.6% to 482,298 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Adjusted production 421.074K Boep/d), compared to a year ago and up 1.3% sequentially.

Apache posted a quarterly loss on February 20, 2019. The oil producer was hit by impairment charges related to its assets in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico and others.

Image Courtesy: Reuters - Permian Basin.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Apache Corp. (NYSE: APA) owns assets in three different geographical areas and has earned $1.04 billion in consolidated Operating Cash Flow from Operations during the Fourth quarter of 2018.

The Permian Basin continues to drive the company's growth with impressive results. Alpine High is now reaching 70K Boep/d during the fourth quarter, and Permian production reached 235.9K Boep/d in 4Q'18. However, the stock is trading in tight correlation with oil prices, and I do not see much improvement at this level. Thus, I recommend APA as a HOLD.

John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

...we grew total adjusted production 13% and Permian Oil production 18% over 2017, increased well productivity throughout the Permian basin and reduced drilling and completion costs offsetting much of the inflationary pressures that built in 2018.

For the Alpine High, the strategic objectives in 2018 included finalizing a joint venture or partial monetization of the midstream enterprise and reaching agreements for future oil, gas, and NGL takeaway capacity.

As indicated last quarter, on August 9, 2018, We learned that Apache and KAAC (Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp.) are forming a $3.5 billion pure-play Permian midstream called Altus Midstream (ALTM).

Stephen Riney said in the conference call:

In November Apache completed the Altus Midstream transaction. Apache had funded approximately $1.1 billion of midstream investment at Alpine High since announcing the discovery in 2016. Altus now provides a separate vehicle to fund both the ongoing midstream buildout, as well as the near term required investment in the joint venture pipeline projects. This significantly improves Apache's forward-looking ability to fund upstream capital spending at an appropriate level commensurate with the price environment.

Note: Altus Midstream released its fourth quarter on Feb. 27, 2019, and the stock plunged since then.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history for 4Q'18: The raw numbers

Apache 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 1.451 1.878 1.384 1.575 1.586 1.742 1.929 1.983 1.765 Net Income in $ Billion -0.18 0.21 0.57 0.06 0.46 0.15 0.20 0.08 -0.38 EBITDA $ Billion 0.61 1.22 0.68 0.75 0.95 1.05 1.21 1.12 0.39 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 11.3% 41.3% 4.0% 28.8% 8.3% 10.1% 40.8% 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.49 0.56 1.50 0.16 1.19 0.38 0.51 0.21 -1.00 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 796 455 751 554 668 615 1,113 1,006 1,043 CapEx in $ Million 466 513 711 773 763 877 1,017 942 852~ Free Cash Flow in $ Million 330 -58 40 -219 -95 -262 96 64 191~ Total Cash $ Billion 1.38 1.52 1.67 1.85 1.67 1.08 0.97 0.59 0.71 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.54 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.34 8.34 8.20 8.20 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 379 383 383 383 383 384 385 385 379 Oil Production K boep/d 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Oil Equivalent in Kboep/d 490 481 460 448 440 440 464 476 482 International 238 229 216 217 218 208 209 204 199 USA 252 252 244 231 222 232 255 272 283 Permian 149 148 146 161 177 183 202 222 236 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 47.39 51.20 46.89 49.34 58.36 64.34 69.35 69.12 58.37 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.85 2.74 2.60 2.75 2.90 2.82 2.50 2.56 2.57

Source: Company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other

Apache Corp posted a quarterly loss on February 20, 2019. The oil producer was hit by impairment charges related to its assets in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko Basin and Egypt.

The company said net loss attributable to shareholders was $381 million, or $1.00 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of $456 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenues and other were $1.765 billion this quarter, up 11.3% from a year ago and down 11% sequentially. Indicated in the press release, "Adjusted income totaled $119 million, or $0.31 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $1.04 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.1 billion."

Oil production represented 49.7% (209.244K Bop/d) of the total adjusted oil production. Oil prices this quarter were $58.37 per barrel while indicating another record production in the Permian, reaching 235.6K Boep/d.

Apache beat on Adjusted EPS by $0.07 per share.

2 - Free cash flow

I always indicate in my analysis the Free cash flow for Apache as an excellent financial indicator. Free cash flow for 2018 is $89 million with free cash flow for the fourth quarter of $191 million (estimated).

Free cash flow is a fundamental topic for long-term investors. FCF should be sufficient if the business model is to be considered viable.

However, as we can see on the chart above, free cash flow is now positive in the last three quarters and the company indicated that its upstream CapEx in 2019 would be reduced to $2.4 billion or a decrease of 22% compared to 2018, with 70%-75% allocated within the USA planning "to return 50 percent or more of any free cash flow generated to shareholders." This budget is excluding the planned consolidated activities of Altus Midstream Company.

APA is not passing the FCF test, but I expect sufficient free cash flow in 2019.

3 - Net debt is now $7.49 billion

Net debt is $7.49 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio of 1.54x in 2018 from 2x in 2017. It shows that the company is holding a reasonable level of debt relative to its EBITDAX.

4 - Oil-equivalent production

The Fourth quarter total production rose 9.6% to 482,298 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Adjusted production 421.074K Boep/d), compared to a year ago and up 1.3% sequentially. In 4Q 2018, the Permian record output of 235.9K Boep/d represented 48.9% of the overall adjusted production mix. Also, the North Sea achieved its highest quarterly production rate in two years.

Note: I indicated the Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 235,936 Boep/d in 4Q'2018 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High).

Source: APA Q4 Presentation

Internationally, Apache's Egypt and North Sea regions continued to generate free cash flow. The CEO, John J. Christmann said:

In the Permian, strong execution and well performance drove an 18 percent increase in oil production, and we achieved an important strategic goal with the formation of Altus Midstream Company, which will fund the growing infrastructure needs of Alpine High. On the international front, we increased production in the North Sea to its highest level in two years, and we laid a foundation for long-term potential production growth with the addition of significant acreage and progress on our extensive 3D-seismic program in Egypt.

Guidance 2019

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The takeaway for the fourth quarter of 2018 is that Apache's Alpine High and the Permian plays are getting brighter and brighter (upstream and downstream). As I explained above, with CapEx expected to go down significantly in 2019, Apache is showing its third quarter in a row with positive free cash flow. Alpine High and the Permian basin are now delivering some impressive well results.

Timothy J. Sullivan said in the conference call:

In the US, Permian Oil was our biggest growth driver with an increase of more than 8,000 barrels of oil per day or 9% compared to the third quarter. The Midland Basin, Delaware Basin and Alpine High, all contributed to this sequential Permian Oil increase. Total production for the Permian was up 6% for the third quarter, despite several events across the region that reduced production by approximately 10,000 BOE per day in the fourth quarter. This included excessive downtime due to outages at third-party facilities in the Midland and Delaware basins and weather disruptions.

Now, many of you would eventually ask me why APA has been performing so poorly since October 2018 when the stock reached $50? While the drop is significant, it wasn't that far out of line with the overall sector.

If we look at the two charts the Brent above and APA below, we can see that the correlation is striking. APA is merely trading as a proxy to oil prices, and it is as simple as that. Thus, when it comes to the future direction of the stock price, it is critical to look first to future oil prices.

The only chance for the stock to really outperform oil price would be a significant increase in dividend, which stands at $1.00 per share or yield of 2.9%, which is not inspiring when we can get nearly double with an oil supermajor like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Technical analysis (short term) APA is showing an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at about $34 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position assuming you had a profit and based on oil prices softness) and line support at $31.25 (I recommend buying at this level a little, while waiting for a potential re-test of $30 which is a long-term resistance).

