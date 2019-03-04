Wayland Promises A Lot, But It Is Not Delivering Revenue Growth

The company is trading at 33x sales, which seems too expensive. Other competitors are trading below this capitalization along with growing revenues and reporting positive gross profit margin.

The difference between the revenue figure and the net losses reported by Wayland is large. It means that investors may have to wait many years until the company reaches break-even point.

Wayland does not report revenue growth, which may not be appreciated by cannabis investors and growth investors. They are used to see massive growth rates.

Expecting to grow 95,245 kg. of dry cannabis flower per year, Wayland (OTCQB:MRRCF) should be appreciated by cannabis investors. If the company is able to deliver this amount of cannabis, it will be able to compete with the largest competitors in the industry. Having mentioned this, Wayland has not reported revenue growth in its most recent quarterly report, which seems worrying.

In addition, the company seems very far from break-even point as the net losses are quite significant. The company seems a name that could deliver magnificent results, but it is not doing so at the moment. Investors should follow this name after confirming that it delivers beneficial performance.

Business

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Burlington, Canada, Wayland is a licensed cannabis operator.

On March 27, 2014, the company received the first license from Health Canada under the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations. Wayland started the sale of medical cannabis in December 2014. It started cannabis oil production and sales in May 2016 and October 2016 respectively.

The company owns several brands. Some of them are shown in the image below:

Source: Company’s Website

With regards to the production capacity, in early 2016, Wayland acquired 97.5 acres of property and expects to build a 940,000 sq. ft. facility. Total expected capacity is large. The company expects to be able to grow 95,245 kg. of dry cannabis flower per year.

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

Wayland does not report revenue growth, which may not be appreciated by cannabis investors and growth investors. They are used to see massive growth rates. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue of CAD 1.98 million, 21% less than that in the same period in 2017. In addition, with gross profit of CAD -2.12 million, the market may not appreciate the company’s P&L.

Furthermore, the cost of sales is a bit alarming. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported cost of sales of CAD 6.46 million, 148% more than that in the same period in 2017. As noted in the table below, the increase in overhead, rent and equipment maintenance increased quite a bit. It is quite worrying:

Source: 10-Q

With other peers growing at triple digits and having gross profit margin of more than 50%, the figures of Wayland seem surprising.

In addition, with CAD 22 million in general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses of CAD 2.3 million, Wayland reports a net loss of CAD -33 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

The difference between the revenue figure and the net losses reported by Wayland is large. It means that investors may have to wait many years until the company reaches its break-even point. This feature added to the fact that the revenue line is not increasing should make many investors pass on this name.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet looks better than the income statement. As of September 30, 2018, total assets are equal to CAD 155 million with cash worth CAD 13.9 million, inventories of CAD 4.2 million, properties worth CAD 77 million, and intangible assets of CAD 30 million. The amount of property and equipment increased by 172%, which investors should appreciate. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

The amount of intangible assets is not small, so investors should understand these assets very well. Goodwill and intangible assets comprise of approximately 25% of the total amount of assets.

As reported in the image below, goodwill was registered after the acquisition of Haxxon, a Swiss company. Goodwill represented 91% of the total amount paid for this company. Most investors would believe that this amount of goodwill is elevated. It is not ideal. If the merger integration is not properly done, this goodwill may be impaired, which could lead to share price depreciation.

Source: 10-Q

According to the most recent quarterly report, Wayland has intended to acquire other cannabis companies in Europe. In May 2018, it intended to acquire another operator in Malta. The market should appreciate the efforts of Wayland quite a bit. Keep in mind that the revenue growth, the number of assets and properties should increase if Wayland acquires other competitors. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“On May 16, 2018, the Company announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Medican Holdings Ltd (“Medican”) of the Republic of Malta. Following discussions with Malta Enterprise, the government entity responsible for the issuance of such licenses, the Company has submitted its own application for a license and has terminated its letter of intent to acquire Medican.” Source: Prospectus

The intangible assets were registered after the acquisition of Nanoleaf, for which the company paid with a large amount of shares and cash. The issue here is that determining the real value of the patents acquired seems very complicated. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

On the liabilities front, it seems beneficial that the company reports only CAD 15.9 million in financial debt and CAD 30.9 million in total liabilities. The amount of cash seems almost sufficient to pay the financial debt. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

As of September 30, 2018, the amount of inventory accumulated increased by 245% amounting to CAD 4.2 million. It seems very low as compared to the cost of sales paid in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. As mentioned above, the company is still far from break-even point. The sale of these inventories may not result in positive gross profit. The image below provides the list of inventories:

Source: 10-Q

Cannabis investors may also be interested in knowing the selling price per gram. The company is assuming an average of CAD 3.95 per gram. Other companies are selling cannabis at cheaper prices. If Wayland is able to sell at this price, it seems a beneficial feature. The table below was taken from the last quarterly report:

Source: 10-Q

Equity Structure And Convertibles

The company did not obtain a lot of financing from banks or debt investors, but it sold warrants. Investors need to understand these convertible securities as they could create stock dilution. As noted in the image below, in September 2018, the company reported share capital of CAD 180 million, special warrants worth CAD 34 million, and warrants worth CAD 6.5 million.

Source: 10-Q

As of September 30, 2018, the amount of shares issuable on exercise of the warrants was equal to 44 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Wayland reports 213.3 million shares outstanding and a free float of 126.9 million, 59% of the total amount of shares outstanding. With this in mind, most investors may believe that the float is low and the share price could exhibit volatility. It is an additional risk that investors should keep in mind. The image below was taken from the OTC Markets:

Source: 10-Q

Counting the warrants and the shares outstanding, let’s assume a share count of 257 million. At a price of $0.73 per share, the market capitalization is $187 million. Adding financial debt of CAD 15.9 million or $12.10 million, the total enterprise value equals $199 million.

Valuation

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported CAD 1.98 million, 21% less than that in the same period in 2017. Taking into account the amount of inventories and assuming that the company can sell them, forward revenue of CAD 8 million or $6 million seems reasonable.

With this figure in mind, the company is trading at 33x sales, which seems too expensive. Other competitors are trading below this capitalization along with growing revenues and reporting positive gross profit margin. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

Expecting to be able to grow 95,245 kg. of dry cannabis flower per year, Wayland should have an enormous potential. Keep in mind that as the company increases its properties and its capacity grows, revenue potential will increase quite a bit. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, the results in 2018 have not been that beneficial.

Wayland does not report revenue growth, and the cost of sales and net losses are very large. In addition, the amount of intangible assets and goodwill seem also quite significant, which investors may not appreciate that much. To sum up, it seems a name to be followed very closely as it is promising a lot. However, investors should confirm that the performance delivered improves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.