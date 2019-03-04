Workday: Strong Results But Organic Growth Slowing

Stock down over 4% after earnings vs. 0.6% same-day gain on the S&P 500.

Workday (WDAY) reported strong 4Q results with subscription revenue 1.3% better than street and non-GAAP EPS 28% higher than consensus. Management guided FY2020 revenues to grow 35.5%, a 1% raise from prior guidance.

As I wrote before, I believe that Workday is too richly valued given its lack of product diversity and slowing organic growth rate. That said, the cloud software industry has posted strong growth, is generally unaffected by tariffs, and has good revenue visibility. So, it has been a late-cycle play.

Possible Reasons for Negative Reaction

1. Management expects bookings growth to be high 20%'s in the first half and low 20%'s in the second half. With bookings growth notably behind full year revenue growth of about 28%, this foreshadows an imminent slowdown in the next year or so.

2. Although Adaptive Insight is an accretive acquisition, Workday said it contributed about 27M in revenues last quarter which helped add 5% yoy growth. If we strip that out to look at core organic growth, the headline growth rate of 37% for the whole company would be 32%. That's actually behind 3Q's 35% growth rate.

3. With about 40% market share in HCM, it has been harder for Workday to grow in this segment. Whereas its financials segment is still only 10% of total revenue despite growing 50% yoy. Lack of new products to carry as HCM matures is a problem for multiples.

Updating valuations

Previously, I modeled a base case using management's FY2020 guidance released during 3Q earnings and +5%/-5% blue/gray-sky scenarios.

Today, I will update using their raised guidance but narrow the bands to +2.5%/-2.5% offset to revenue. Given that I think core organic growth is slowing as its main product HCM matures, and with bookings growth settling in the low 20s by the end of FY2020, revenue upside surprise might be capped around 2.5%. Similarly, having heard of its good retention rates, large drop in revenue is also unlikely.

My base case has operating margins of 12.6%, about 30bps higher than their guidance. This is because Workday has shown improving cost discipline with 4Q margin at 11.8% vs. street's 10.3%.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

Due to recent multiples expansion in other cloud peers, the base case is now marked to market with 75x forward earnings which implies about 27% downside.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

I think Workday's valuation is too high for its one-product focus unlike ServiceNow which is growing organically and has multiple product lines. Operating margins are still behind peers as Workday spends aggressively for growth.

Risks

Outperformance in HCM and financials; higher win rates vs. its competitors.

Faster-than-expected adoption rates for its cloud-based solutions.

Becomes a target for acquisition.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.