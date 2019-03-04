What I Wish I Knew Before Investing In REITs - Revisited

In this second article, we focus on how to strive as an active REIT investor.

In the first article, we focused on how to avoid costly mistakes when investing in REITs.

In a recent article entitled “What I Wish I Knew Before Investing in REITs," I go on to present the biggest mistakes that I made in my early REIT investing career.

I confused equity and mortgage REITs. I underestimated the importance of quality management. I went for the “hot” names rather than “value” opportunities. I used the wrong screening tools to analyze REIT balance sheets. Finally, I lacked a proper “edge” or “strategy” to REIT investing.

Many of these costly (!!!) mistakes could had been avoided if only I had spent the time learning from other investors. Unfortunately, back then, there were very little resources available and so I had to learn the hard way: by taking losses and suffering underperformance.

Today, it is easier than ever before to access market intelligence and analysis from professional investors on Seeking Alpha. This creates, however, another challenge: how do you weed out the worthwhile from the wobbly?

Today, in a second part to our first article, we want to take the topic one step further and not only present how to avoid losses, but also how to maximize performance as an active REIT investor.

Below, I share some practical rules that we implement at High Yield Landlord and Leonberg Capital to (hopefully) reach superior total returns and higher income from REIT investing.

Avoid “Deep Value” - Go for “Quality Value”

We have in the past often made the mistake of going for the cheapest option without paying enough attention to quality. In some cases, we were even fully aware that the given REIT had significant flaws, but it was so cheap that we believed it would still make a solid investment. Most often this rationale has proven to be wrong in the REIT space as cheap gets even cheaper.

Deep value investing can work well and we have some proven victories in the REIT space (SRC; OTC:DUNDF; OTC:DRETF) but it still hasn’t been worthwhile when considering the large impact of losers, with CBL (CBL) being the most obvious example in my case.

It is important to be contrarian and target value, but this should not come at the cost of asset quality. Rather, we have found it much more lucrative to invest in high-quality REITs that were temporarily discounted due to issues that were short-term oriented and solvable over time. A good example here is our aggressive investment in Brookfield Property REIT (BPY;BPR) in late December 2018. The REIT is a perfect example of a “Blue-Chip” and yet it dropped to a 50% discount to NAV and 8% dividend yield due to concerns over its balance sheet quality. We saw an opportunity to buy a quality REIT on the cheap because the balance sheet issues are easily solvable by using cash flow to pay back debt. After the latest 30% appreciation, the REIT has become the largest position in our Core Portfolio.

Warren Buffett is famous for advising that it is generally better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. Similarly, in the real estate space, legendary investor, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM), explains that:

sometimes we have gotten seduced in buying a bad business cheaply, that is a mistake in what we do.”

Lesson: deep value REITs may seem very compelling when looking at their double-digit dividend yields and low single-digit FFO Multiple. Yet, more often than not, we have found these to become “value traps” as they suffer from deep issues that are hardly solvable whether it is in the quality of the assets or the management.

We believe that REIT investors are much better off putting capital to work in high-quality companies that are temporarily discounted due to short-term issues that are solvable. These REITs won’t be the cheapest based on valuation, but trade at a discount that is large enough to allow for superior dividend yields and appreciation in the long run.

Target 50% Higher Dividend yield Than Indexes

We have found that with a higher dividend yield, REIT investors are less reliant on growth to generate high total returns and enjoy stronger margin of safety during market turmoil.

The broader REIT indexes (VNQ) are today yielding right around 4% but it is possible to increase your average yield closer to 6-8% without taking on much (or any) more risk. This is done by simply avoiding overvalued REITs such as Realty Income (O) which currently yields a ridiculously low 3.8%.

Overpaying for yield has two negative effects to our expected performance:

First off, the obvious one, you won’t earn much income. Secondly, and most importantly, your portfolio will be highly reliant on growth that may not materialize. If the growth story suddenly deteriorates, the investment value of a Realty Income-like company could decrease very materially.

On the other hand, when you own REITs that pay high dividends, they are typically not expected to generate much growth. Since the expectations are low, the risk of disappointments is limited and the chance of a positive surprise is greater.

Therefore, we have found that by focusing on quality REITs in the 6-8% dividend yield range, we can achieve better results than by investing in the 3-4% range.

Lesson: We believe that active REIT investing should target high income first, and appreciation/growth only second. If you generate a 7-8% dividend yield, you only need a few percentage points of appreciation to reach double-digit returns. This seems much more likely than reaching double-digit returns with a REIT like Realty Income (NYSE:O) paying only a 3.8% yield.

Favor Specialty Property Sectors for Higher Total Returns

In the recent years, there has been an emergence of many new "Specialty" REITs targeting non-traditional property types including farmland, timberland, energy, billboards, movie theaters, casinos, infrastructure and many other.

Unlike, “mainstream” property sectors (office, retail…) that have become extremely competitive, the specialty property sectors are still very new, obscure, and ignored by most investors. Therefore, we believe that there may exist an opportunity in the Specialty REIT space to generate alpha:

The targeted property types sell at higher cap rates due to higher individual property risk. As part of a large portfolio, the risks are, however, well mitigated – allowing Specialty REITs to earn excessive spreads over their cost of capital. Since only few investors are targeting specialty assets, REITs have stronger bargaining power with tenants in structuring attractive lease terms with superior rent increases, long lease terms, and other protections. The leases are generally structured as “ Triple net” – minimizing the capex requirements for REITs.

Moreover, since these specialty assets have very different fundamentals compared to traditional property sectors, they may provide stronger diversification benefits to a traditional REIT portfolio and improve its risk-adjusted return prospects.

Lesson: when you invest in individual REITs, you also need to understand the economics of the underlying property investments to identify alpha. All property sectors are not created equal, and in fact, there are some that we avoid like the plague, and others in which we are very heavily invested due to our expectations of stronger rewards.

Currently, many specialty REITs in particular present attractive value and we expect their differentiated strategies to continue outperforming in the long run.

Putting it all together: Some More Practical Tips From Our Personal REIT Portfolio

The goal of our Core Portfolio is to maximize total returns with a high on-going yield by actively managing our real estate portfolio and hand-picking only the investments offering the greatest reward potential relative to their respective risk profile.

How do we achieve this?

We follow the guidelines that we explained above, but we also focus on one specific niche market that we believe to be (relatively speaking) less crowded, but yet much more lucrative due to its greater inefficiencies. We are referring here to “small cap value REITs”:

REITs have historically strongly outperformed non-REIT stocks due to tax-benefits, higher dividends and the attractive nature of real estate investments. Small caps are generally rewarded with higher risk premiums due to the higher volatility compared to large caps. This is also applicable to the REIT sector, but to a lesser extent due to the more resilient nature of real estate earnings. As such, we suspect that small-cap REITs may be given excessive risk premiums relative to their true underlying risk. Value has consistently beaten Growth over long time periods due to very simple logic: value stocks are often priced with excessively pessimistic expectations, while the prices of growth stocks tend to be backed by too much optimism.

By combining all 3 tilt factors together and focusing on the “small cap value REIT” niche, we aim to deliver market outperformance along with an ~8% dividend yield.

It is just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it is worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run. By following a “value” approach to REIT investing, certain active investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades.

Source

As of today, our portfolio has a 7.7% dividend yield with a conservative 72.9% payout ratio. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.4x FFO – providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential. (REITs trade on average at 18x FFO)

It is very easy to build a portfolio of high-yielding REITs using a simple screen. It is much more difficult to build one with sustainable cash flow, conservative payout ratios, long-term growth potential and ample diversification.

Our portfolio yields almost double of the index with a comparable payout ratio at just 72.9%.

It has a close to 2x smaller valuation multiple with higher allocation to more defensive and growthier property sectors.

Despite only holding 18 positions, we achieve significant diversification thanks to a great variety of non-correlated specialty property sectors.

For a “value” REIT portfolio, we are particularly well exposed to defensive sectors with superior long-term growth potential and a sizable overweight allocation to:

Storage

Specialty

Net Lease

In this sense, rather than simply bottom-up picking underpriced REITs, we also pay great attention to the broader picture with a regard to what is driving sectorial performance. We much rather hold a higher allocation to property sectors with brighter long-term macro outlooks because it is this fundamental exposure that will inevitably lead to more sustainable cash flow and superior growth in the long run.

Bottom Line – The Results are in the Numbers

Our approach to REIT investing does not outperform in every month, quarter, or even year. We make mistakes just like any other investor, but most importantly, we seek to learn from every mistake to avoid falling in the same traps again.

REITs have been wonderful to us, and since launching our Core Portfolio, the rewards have far surpassed those of broader equity and REIT indexes. Such results are clearly not sustainable, and short-term results have little meaning when it is all said and done, but it nonetheless shows how a clearly defined strategy with fixed rules can potentially lead to market-beating returns in the long run.

This is what we aim to do at “ High Yield Landlord” by specializing in REIT investing. Our objective is to maximize performance by following an active approach to REIT investing with a special focus on value and high yielding opportunities. So far, the results are paying off and we are outperforming the market by a large margin while enjoying an ~8% average dividend yield. If you are looking to expand your real estate investments in 2019, take action now and join us before we hike our membership rate! Three Spots Left! For more information click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; BPR; CBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.