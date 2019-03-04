Best Buy Is Still Not A Buy

Nonetheless, peaking consumer sentiment is pressuring the company's sales and could cause trouble over the next few months.

Best Buy (BBY) is one of my favorite consumer stocks. Not as a long term investment but as a company that perfectly follows leading consumer indicators. The stock is as cyclical as it gets, which makes it a dangerous stock at this point even after the current stock price rally and strong fourth quarter earnings. The problem is that traders seem to forget that the consumer is weakening which, historically speaking, spells bad news for the stock.

Source: 9to5Toys

The Good & The Bad

This article consists of 2 parts. The first part discusses the strong fourth quarter results and the reasons behind these results. The second part contains the reasons why I think the stock should be avoided as I discussed in November of 2018.

First of all, the best number is EPS. Adjusted EPS soared 12% to $2.72. This is higher than expectations of $2.57 and much higher than the company's own guidance of $2.53. The only point that could be considered bad news is the falling growth trend. Fourth quarter EPS is growing at a multi-year low which does make sense given the economic trends I am going to show you in this article.

Source: Estimize

Sales totaled $14.8 billion in the fourth quarter. This is roughly $100 million above expectations and 4% lower compared to the prior year quarter. This is the first time sales are down since Q4 of fiscal year 2017. The reason why sales are down is the fact that Q4 of last year had one extra selling week. The company also closed 12 large format stores in the past year. Another sign that tells us that sales are not that bad is the fact that comparable store sales growth is at 3.0% in Q4 and at 4.8% in the full year. Domestic online comps growth was at 9.3% in Q4 and 10.5% in the full year. Online sales totaled $2.96 billion due to a higher conversion rate and increased online traffic.

Margins were also quite strong thanks to falling costs as a percentage of sales. Gross margins came in at 22.2% in Q4 which is 0.1 points below the last quarter of the 2018 fiscal year. SG&A expenses were at 15.6% which is 0.9 points lower. Therefore, operating margins rose from 5.7% to 6.6%.

The bigger picture on a last twelve months basis shows that sales and operating income are at multi-year highs. However, the trend is weakening after a steady expansion since 2012.

And speaking of 2012, it is very important to mention that back in 2011/2012, we saw the comeback of the US consumer after a few very tough years between the start of the recession and the start of the recovery.

This brings me to the second part of this article: consumer sentiment. Since the summer of 2018, I have been discussing peaking consumer sentiment and why that is a major reason to stay away from cyclical consumer stocks.

Most recent data points show that peak growth has turned into growth slowing. Even the latest February numbers show that consumer sentiment is 5.9% lower on year-on-year basis after contracting by 4.7% in January. 4 of the past 5 quarters showed negative growth rates.

Source: University of Michigan

The next 2 graphs show the impact from long term trends on Best Buy's stock price. The first graph shows the outright values of the share price and consumer sentiment. Even though we see that they only follow each other when zooming out, it becomes quite obvious that it is hard to get any capital gains without the help from rising consumer sentiment. And let's be honest, it does make sense given the size of the Best Buy corporation. It's impossible to avoid cyclical downtrends.

Source: University of Michigan

The year-on-year performance graph shows this correlation even better. It also perfectly confirms that Best Buy is indeed one of the best stocks to track consumer sentiment. That said, it is incredibly unlikely that we are going to get capital gains with consumer sentiment growth turning negative.

Source: University of Michigan

For the full year of 2020, Best Buy expects to grow enterprise same store sales by 0.50-2.50%. This is a rather large range and I think the real number is going to be close to the lower bound of the range.

All things considered, I think it's way too dangerous to buy Best Buy at current prices as a trade. The risk/reward ratio has worsened after traders celebrated the strong comps growth numbers by pushing the stock up to $70.

I expect the stock to weaken over the next few months as it is more than likely that falling consumer confidence along with general economic slowing is going to pressure consumer cyclicals. I think it is going to be very tough for the company to grow its sales in such an environment. In other words, I am remaining on the sidelines until bottoming economic growth/consumer sentiment turns this stock into a profitable buy again.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.