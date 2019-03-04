Gold Standard Ventures: Have We Hit Bottom?

While many of the miners have gained a reasonable amount of ground from their 52-week lows, Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) continues to lie flat. The company has arguably the best real estate in the world for mining on the Carlin Trend, but apparently, it isn't enough to generate much buying interest in the stock. Despite the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) being 25% off of its 52-week lows, Gold Standard Ventures is sitting right at 52-week lows and hoping to hold key support at $1.11 US. There is no disputing the company has delineated some impressive deposits at their Railroad-Pinion Project, but I believe patience to be the best move here as the technicals are not yet confirming any signs of a turnaround. My best investments almost always occur when both the fundamentals and technicals intersect, and while Gold Standard Ventures has the fundamentals, the price action is not quite ready yet for me to consider starting a new position.

Nearly three years ago, I first wrote on Gold Standard Ventures and suggested the stock might be worth a closer look. I went long the stock near $1.50 US at the time of my article and this was just as the company was beginning to make headlines with thick intercepts coming out of North Dark Star. The stock proceeded to nearly double over the next four months, but I warned that if the stock broke below its 200-day moving average on a daily close, I would be exiting my position. The stock eventually broke below its 200-day moving average in early 2017, and I exited for roughly a 40% gain. While this may have seemed like selling low at the time and a panicked exit, the stock has since dropped another 50% from $2.20 to $1.10. I never imagined it would trade down to this price, but in a market that has rewarded very few gold juniors, there has not been the same stampede of buyers as we saw nearly three years ago. This lack of buying pressure coupled with investors that are underwater losing patience has kept the stock stuck in the mid despite the sector waking up. Below is a chart of my buying and selling on Gold Standard Ventures, with the 200-day moving average displayed with the yellow line.

So, how does the company look at $1.10 a share or a 70% off sale from the 2016 highs? Let's begin with an overview:

Gold Standard Ventures' Railroad-Pinion Project is divided into five main deposits: Dark Star, Pinion, North Bullion, Dixie/Arcturus, and Jasperoid Wash. The company's land package on the Carlin Trend has more than tripled since 2011, from 15,000 acres to over 52,000 acres currently. This massive upgrade in their company's acreage can be attributed to the drilling success they've enjoyed thus far.

Pinion is the largest of the four deposits with 1.7 million between the indicated and inferred categories at an average grade of roughly 0.58 grams per tonne gold. Dark Star is the deposit that put the company in the spotlight in 2016 and hosts a resource of approximately 1 million ounces at just below 1 gram per tonne gold. Finally, North Bullion is home to the highest-grade portion of the project with 700,000 ounces at an average grade close to 3.0 grams per tonne gold. Based on the company's current resource of 3.4 million ounces, Gold Standard Ventures is valued at $88/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis ($300 M/3.4).

So, what has changed since 2017?

While we wouldn't know it from looking at the share price, things have certainly improved over the past two years on the ground at Railroad-Pinion. The company has increased their global gold resource from 2.1 million ounces to 3.4 million ounces and has also identified new targets with Arcturus and Ski Track as well as completed a decent amount of work at Jasperoid Wash (the southern portion of their project). The company is expecting to update their resources across multiple deposits in Q2 of this year, and I believe there's a strong possibility the new global gold resource can increase to above 4 million ounces, about a 20% increase from current levels. Drilling results out of Jasperoid Wash have been encouraging thus far, and this is a deposit that we only started hearing about in Q4 of 2017. The deposit currently has a strike length of 1,500 meters, with a width of nearly 600 meters with mineralization open in all directions. This is significant as this is all added ounces if the company can put together an inferred resource here.

Some of the highlight drill results out of Jasperoid Wash are as follows:

JW18-37: 25.9 meters of 0.69 g/t gold

JW18-30: 27.7 meters of 0.86 g/t gold

JW18-26: 22.9 meters of 0.76 g/t gold

JW18-28: 38.1 meters of 0.63 g/t gold

Moving over to progress at Dark Star, there's also quite a bit to report. The company has done a significant amount of infill drilling at North Dark Star, and this will likely allow the company to upgrade a good chunk of inferred resources over to measured and indicated. The company's target is to move 90% of the resource over to measured and indicated from a split of 75% inferred/25% indicated currently, and infill drilling has come in at slightly higher grades than the current block model. This suggests that there's a possibility that not only will the resource increase somewhat in size and move to a higher confidence category but we also may see a 10% increase in grade as well. Dark Star remains open to depth and both DR18-109 and DR18-110 intersected high-grade mineralization well below the 2018 pit outline at higher grades than the current block model.

A more zoomed out look at the deposit is below:

Given that Gold Standard Ventures has a reasonable amount of cash with $13 M US currently, I expect the company to have a reasonable exploration plan aimed at more exploration drilling in 2019. Ultimately, I continue to believe that there is a potential for 6+ million ounces at Railroad-Pinion between the five current deposits as it's possible that both Pinion and Dark Star could each be 2+ million ounce deposits with more drilling. Pinion is already nearly a 2 million ounce deposit, but I believe that Dark Star holds the same potential but at a higher grade.

Based on the fact that Gold Standard Ventures has substantial exploration upside, multiple targets left to test, and arguably the best real estate in the world, the company is indeed one to keep on the radar in terms of takeover targets. As mentioned earlier in the article, I do not buy solely on fundamentals, I want the technicals to confirm my thesis. While the fundamentals for Gold Standard Ventures remain speculative but very attractive, the technical picture still needs to firm up to prove the lows are in. Let's take a closer look:

Taking a look at the weekly chart for Gold Standard Ventures above, we can see that the stock has begun to consolidate between the $1.10 and $1.40 level and we are seeing some buying appetite down here. The trouble is that the stock continues to remain below the 40-week moving average which is one barometer I use to determine if a stock is in a bull market or bear market. Given that the stock remains below this level still (white line), this suggests the stock is still locked in a bear market.

The stock has made several attempts to get back above this key weekly moving average, but as we can see from the red boxes highlighted in the above chart, it cannot show any commitment whatsoever once it's reclaimed it. The stock continues to trade in an intermediate downtrend and crucial support now sits at the $1.11 US level. A weekly close below $1.11 US would suggest the stock may have further to fall before it can bottom, so the bulls are going to need to step up here to prevent further chart damage.

So, what do we look for to suggest a turnaround?

The key for the stock now is putting in a weekly close above $1.40 which would not only reclaim the 40-week moving average but would also mark a breakout from the current consolidation zone the stock has built. I would not blindly buy the stock if it put in a weekly close above $1.40 US, but this would be the first sign that the lows are potentially in.

Gold Standard Ventures is an excellent company with an exceptional project in the right location, as it remains a top 10 takeover target in the sector. The problem continues to be that we want to see strong buying pressure come in to turn this trend around and to decrease the risk in entering the stock. While it may seem logical that buying low is low-risk in itself, this is not always the truth. I would much rather buy a stock 30% off the lows with confirmation the lows are likely in than try and catch the absolute low with absolutely zero confirmation we've exited a bear market. Being long in bear markets is a dangerous game to play and those that chose not to exit Gold Standard Ventures when it broke down at $2.20 likely know this.

I continue to monitor Gold Standard Ventures for a potential entry, but do not believe that time is just yet. For those that are patient, a weekly close above the 40-week moving average would be the first sign that things are finally turning. I will be waiting for a particular pattern with a weekly close above the 40-week moving average to consider a new entry. At this time, any entries are still considered highly speculative and higher risk based on the current technical picture.

