Sensys Gatso: Weak Finish To A Strong Year

Sensys stock has settled at lower levels and moved slightly down on Q4. We look at the fundamentals on a quite volatile stock.

The last time I covered Sensys Gatso (OTC:SEFCF) it sat at roughly SEK1.34. Since then the stock jumped to SEK2.9, fell to SEK1.50 afterward, grew to SEK1.90-SEK2.00 on the third quarter, and fell to SEK1.75 on earnings. To summarize, the last 9 months had a tremendous amount of volatility.

Source: Bloomberg.com.

Great volatility is an indication of great uncertainty. Great uncertainty means a higher reward for analytical rigor and potentially a greater reward for being correct. At the same time, it means evaluating whether you really have a grasp of intrinsic value.

The Year in Brief Review

After seeing sales decrease by 30% in 2017 and the share-price plunge from SEK 1.40 to SEK 0.7, order intake picked up in Q4 of 2017 and was strong throughout 2018. Sales were up quite materially (29%) but the impressive number ended up being order intake, which grew by 37.5%. EBITDA turned positive, as did operating profit.

In my last article, I wrote that Sensys Gatso had the ability to be great through proper execution but seriously doubted whether the outcome was guaranteed.

Management and employees pulled through, especially the sales team, and order intake kept flowing at incredible levels throughout the year. One of the quarters was phenomenal as a result of a Saudi Arabian contract worth SEK 100 million, roughly a full quarter worth of revenues once filled.

The number of shares outstanding also grew somewhat as several vendors exercised options embedded in their loans to transform loans into shares. This lead to an increase of 16 million shares on a total of 844 million shares, roughly 2%.

The year ended negatively on a "bad" quarter which resulted in a 13.5% stock depreciation. The quarter didn't seem as promising for order intake and didn't build on the previous momentum. It was the first quarter with a difficult comp.

As we look at the year ahead, I see both negative and positive catalysts.

Capital Return Might Be On The Calendar Soon Enough

Sensys currently pays no dividend.

Yet removing amortization of Goodwill Sensys now generates 22.5 MSEK in cash flow. The large expenses result in zero-to-low taxes paid. The lack of debt post-vendor-loan conversion also results in zero-to-low interest.

The majority of reinvestment occurs through development expenses for R&D, which currently sit at 12% of sales.

There is available cash, a solid financial position, and already quite heavy reinvestment. Furthermore, there is a moderate amount of future sales (34% of order intake) in service & maintenance (recurring) and managed services (also recurring) which will strengthen these segments considerably. This will lead to increasingly stable earnings.

Thus capital return seems to be an obvious reward for shareholders who've stood by Sensys during troubled times. A dividend of 1% (15 MSEK) wouldn't be extremely supportive of the stock price, but would illustrate that management had shareholders best interests in mind.

FLUX

Sensys recently released their new platform FLUX. The platform is aimed at traffic enforcement and is a modular system. In other words, scale-able in terms of functionality.

FLUX serves as a great distribution channel for future products if it catches on with cities. Sensys can add new functionalities/capabilities to the platform at little cost. Flux is like an in-house app store for traffic refulation. Flux is quite unique, which adds some differentiation to Sensys' offering.

As an example of distribution channel capabilities, Sensys are rolling out a unique traffic camera functionality. They are rolling out a camera application that monitors and punishes mobile usage while driving/distracted driving. It's simply a program layers on top of the video feed that recognizes tell-tale signs of distracted driving. Cities will be able to add these capabilities directly from the platform without other upgrades.

This addition provides a material ability to upsell. Several governments have been interested in the distracted driving solution, as an example.

Tough Comps Next Year Should Caution Investors

The primary concern is that 2018 was an easy year for "massive optical improvement" since 2017 was quite poor.

However the massive Saudi Arabian project win in mid-2018 led to several deliveries throughout the year. The delivery in one quarter amounted to 66 MSEK. This is almost half a quarters worth of revenue.

The contract is almost entirely complete and these contracts don't necessarily occur every year.

In general, Sensys has been extremely active in procuring sales. I'm worrying whether this has the same effect as channel stuffing, resulting in sales further out being pulled in at discounted rates or superior terms. Management had a lot to prove in 2018 and they've stated themselves that this year was focused on sales.

Of course, sales momentum will extend beyond 2018 levels due to the strong order intake, but investors seem to be reacting more to order intake than sales. There was a weakness in Q4 order intake and good execution on the order book might be insufficient to guarantee continued positive sentiment. I'm not worried about revenue, I'm worried about order intake.

Furthermore, there is a focus on managed services, but Q4 managed service revenues were actually down quarter-over-quarter. Management said that this was seasonal, but 2017 did not have this seasonal effect. The point being that managed services were definitely not up sequentially.

There is a clear down-step in momentum stepping into Q4 and this, in combination with tough comps, could put real pressure on a fairly hefty valuation.

To put the valuation in numbers, there is 37.6 MSEK in EBITDA, 46 MSEK in development expenses, and a market cap of 1.48 BSEK with no debt, interest or taxes to speak off. This comes out to an 18x earnings multiple if we add back the development expense. Investors should be aware that this cash-flow stream would be materially reduced if lower development expenses led to taxation. After incorporating taxes, which are currently nonexistent, the multiple moves up to ~23x earnings.

The valuation leaves plenty of upside if the market continues growing the projected 7.5% over the next 3-5 years. Especially on the strong operating leverage.

Yet it also leaves material downside if the cycle turns and "upgrading into high-tech" speed sensors is not a priority.

Furthermore, a development expense, in the end, is an unsure investment - part of which is simply needed to stay competitive. In terms of actual free-cash-flow, Sensys is unlikely to produce more than 40-50m in 2019.

Still, Gatso has executed well in 2018. Due to the launch of FLUX and the cleaning of the balance sheet, I'm looking to invest given a material price depreciation. Unlike my last article, Sensys Gatso does now seem out of the woods, but is just too expensive at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.