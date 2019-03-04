Canopy Growth: It's Not All About Earnings

The Marijuana Industry (MJ) has finally made its way to the NYSE big boards with quite a few notable names finally graduating to the US Market. While some names have seen more of a rollercoaster ride like Aphria (OTC:APHA) and Tilray (TLRY), other names continue to grow responsibly through acquisition like Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The trouble of course with assessing this group is that it's unlike many other booming industries of the past century. Homebuilders like Pulte Homes (PHM) had significant earnings growth at the time their industries were booming, and retail names like Walmart (WMT), Pic N' Save, Home Depot (HD), and TCBY also had booming earnings growth in the periods when they made their biggest moves. The marijuana industry does not fit this model, as most companies still do not have positive annual earnings per share. I believe it's unfair to disqualify companies as a growth investor as long as revenues are making up for this lack of earnings. It's obviously important that earnings do show up, but some industries like biotech (IBB), internet stocks, and medical devices (IHI) don't always have the earnings in the early stages of their growth. Therefore, I believe it's crucial in not missing these groups to be more open-minded and be willing to look at companies that have astronomical sales growth even if the earnings haven't shown up yet. Canopy Growth is one such company, and those writing off the company for potential investment based on negative annual earnings per share may end up missing the boat.

(Source: 2 Fast 2 Furious, Author's Photo)

Taking a look at the below table of annual earnings per share, most growth investors would not even consider spending another minute looking at the company. We have absolutely zero annual earnings per share, the gap from positive earnings per share continues to widen each year, and even looking ahead to FY-2020, the company is still expecting to see negative EPS. Paramount to most growth investors for an investment thesis is earnings, just like paramount to any real estate investors' thesis is location. I believe exceptions can be made in certain circumstances for new industries as long as revenues are on the table. When it comes to Canopy Growth, revenues are on the table, and they are accelerating at break-neck speed. Let's take a closer look below.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Revenue Ramping Up

While Canopy Growth enjoyed steady but hardly eye-opening growth over the past seven quarters, Q4 2018 was a massive deviation from this stair-step uptrend. Revenue growth on a sequential basis grew at less than 10% between Q1 2017 and Q3 2018, but we saw a massive increase in the most recent quarter to 319%. This can be attributed to recreational sales coming online in Canada and the provinces doing a better job of having the supply available. The company's Q1 2019 report will be vital as it will tell us whether we see a follow-through to this type of growth, but this is indeed a large step in the right direction for the company. Revenue grew from $23.3 million in Q3 2018 to $97.7 M last quarter, and this represents more revenue in the most recent quarter than the four prior quarters combined.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To get a better look at just how impressive this growth is, I've built the below chart showing what revenue growth has looked like over the past two years. As we can see on the left side of the chart, revenue growth was paltry at best and tip-toeing along at the same rate as what we'd expect out of a mature company like a Starbucks (SBUX). There was absolutely no reason to be excited about the company as there was no earnings, no promise of future positive annual earnings, and sales growth that was average at best for most mid-caps. The significant change clearly showed up last quarter as we saw a massive acceleration in this trend, and a new uptrend with a much faster rate of change may have now begun. It's worth noting that a second-quarter will give much better confirmation if this growth is for real, but thus far this is very encouraging.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

When the facts change and a company finally moves into the hyper-growth category so do I, and the stock is finally making my fundamental watch-lists as a potential idea. While I did trade the stock in 2016 for nearly a 400% gain, I've left it alone since as I've focused more on the US Market where it wasn't listed again until more recently.

(Source: Twitter.com)

Institutional Sponsorship

Moving over to institutional ownership, this has been an area that many have cited as a problem for the group over the past couple years. Fortunately, after the company has moved to the NYSE, the company has got access to much larger funds and a more extensive array of potential buyers. As can be seen in the below chart of fund ownership I've built below; fund ownership is clearly on the upswing. Over the past two years, fund ownership has increased by 1000% from 29 funds to 255 funds currently, and the rate of ascent of sales is also accelerating similar to sales. This is an excellent sign for shareholders as ultimately a stock is unlikely to become a colossal winner without big money backing it. Institutional sponsorship is what drives the significant moves in a company's share price as you just cannot get these type of gains with only retail traders involved.

(Source: Author's Chart, Investors.com)

Margins

Moving over to margins, they were a bit of a disappointment last quarter, but I believe that this stagnation is not here to stay. Cost of production is currently just above $4.20 per gram, but it's likely it will come down over the next few quarters. The reason for this is because most of the company's investment is complete on their transition to continuous flow harvest. While Newfoundland's facility is the furthest out from completion, the CEO mentioned a potential late Q3 completion date on the most recent conference call. Over time this should help to drive margins towards the 50% target the company has discussed in previous calls. We also heard on the conference call that if the company can move into beverages and edibles, this will also help to drive margin expansion as these two products are a higher margin opportunity due to less active ingredients per product. Gross margins came in last quarter at 22% which was a 700 basis point drop over the prior quarter at 28%, and they are trending in the wrong direction. Margins are without a doubt, an area that I will be monitoring going forward. While revenue growth is exceptional and certainly can't be ignored, a continued contraction in gross margins would keep me much more conservative on the name. For now, I'm not going to make a huge fuss about a drop last quarter as they remain at a very reasonable level on a relative basis to other companies.

So let's move over to the technical picture:

Technical Picture

Taking a look at the stock technically, the stock surged off of its lows at $25.00 per share following a 50%+ correction, and is now consolidating 20% off of its all-time highs. Thus far this is a positive sign as it shows that buyers are not in a rush to sell out shares in the company. While there's no doubt that many traders have jumped ship and booked their profits, this type of consolidation typically means that institutions which control a good chunk of shares are sticking around for the time being.

(Source: TC2000.com)

From a volume standpoint, we can also see some evidence of this. The stock saw strong accumulation drawn in by the white dashes I've placed on the below chart, and thus far there hasn't been any real rush for the exits. Volume has remained strong and remains mostly on the buy side, and selling pressure continues to wane as we see lower volume over the past few weeks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a daily chart, this stock certainly isn't for the faint of heart given its volatility, but the stock is looking like it's showing commitment to the strong bounce it saw off of its lows. The stock is currently consolidating in a base between $41.60 and $52.00, and a breakout above the $52.00 level would likely be a bullish sign. However, a breakdown through $41.60 that shows follow-through to the downside would be a problem and suggest that bigger money is heading for the exits.

If the stock could break out through $52.00 to the upside, I may consider starting a position in the stock if it provided a low-risk entry. For now, I do not have a position and am merely watching it, but I am encouraged by the increased fund ownership, the acceleration in revenue growth, and how well the stock is holding up even after a 100% run in two months.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the acceleration in sales last quarter and the fact that Canopy Growth remains in the top 5% of strongest stocks on the US Market, the stock has made it onto my radar as a potential idea going forward. This does not mean I am rushing out and buying the stock, but if it sets up correctly from a technical standpoint, it is now a name that at least meets my criteria for purchase. What I would like to see is the stock continue to consolidate and then break through $52.00 with conviction. Unless this happens, I plan to stay on the sidelines for the time being.

While there is indeed a lot left to be desired on the gross margin front, revenue growth remains extremely impressive, and the stock's price action is not all that bearish at all. If a stock can launch itself 100% in two months and then see no real selling pressure, that is typically a bullish sign. A confirmation of this positive price action would arrive on a breakout through $52.00 US. Canopy Growth does not meet the typical criteria for a growth stock with no earnings and negative 2020 EPS estimates, but sales growth is indeed a big factor with the massive acceleration we saw last quarter. I currently have no position in Canopy Growth, but I believe it's an interesting idea if it can continue to set up in the consolidation zone it's building and see this resolve to the upside. I will be watching the next quarter's numbers closely and ideally would like to see at least some form of margin expansion, as well as another powerful quarter of revenue growth. If neither shows up, this will make the company even more speculative than it currently is, and would likely take it back off my radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.