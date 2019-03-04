Garmin: Strong And Steady

The firm announced that it will acquire Tacx which will add substantial value to its largest segment.

Investment Thesis

Garmin (GRMN) addresses a wide range of profitable markets. A substantial portion of the markets it operates in features significant growth prospects, examples include smart wearable and high-quality navigational devices. In last five years the firm has shown steady sales growth, but the profit margins are superb, averaging roughly 19% during the period. Garmin has a debt-free and cash-heavy balance sheet, giving it the operational flexibility it needs. Its latest fiscal year shows revenue growth of 7%, reaching over $3.3 billion, except the auto segment, all other segments beat consensus estimates. However, valuation analysis indicates that the firm is currently almost appropriately priced, holding seems more prudent.

Recent Developments

In its latest quarter, Garmin announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Tacx which is a provider of indoor bike trainers. This will add substantial value to its second largest revenue segment- outdoor, which sells various GPS positioning devices, dog containment, and training device and bow sight.

Garmin’s 10-k reveals that Outdoor, fitness, marine, and aviation revenues increased 16%, 13%, 18%, and 20%, respectively when compared to the year-ago period, on the other hand, auto revenues fell by 19%. Decreased revenue in aviation resulted from the ongoing decline of the PND market and lower auto OEM sales driven by program timing. Primary drivers behind outdoor revenue increase were strong demand for outdoor adventure watches, golf products, and inReach subscription services. Earlier Garmin strengthened its adventure watch category with the introduction of the fēnix 5 Plus series with streaming music, built-in maps and mobile payments and also extended the category by introducing Instinct and Descent. The Instinct is a rugged GPS watch built to U.S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. It features 3 axis compass and a barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support helps track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. Besides monitoring your heart rate, activity and stress, train with pre-loaded activity profiles, you can use it's the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point and use the Garmin Explore™ website and app to plan your trips in advance. On the other hand, Garmin Descent is a dive watch that features built-in sensors like the Instinct, but it is targeted towards dive activities.

Earlier in 2018 Garmin launched music-enabled wearables and added seven music providers into our Connect IQ app store including Spotify, Deezer, and KKBOX. These additions significant drove the 13% increase in the fitness segment. On the other hand, growth in both aftermarket and OEM product categories continues to give its aviation segment momentum. Garmin’s ADS-B (Automatic dependent surveillance) is a strong choice for budget aircraft.

Financials

Since 2012 Garmin has posted roughly 3% on average in revenue growth while profit margin averaged approximately 19%. My regression model forecasts a decline of 1.2% in revenue, although the model fitted well (R squared of 79.82%, significant intercept, and slope T-stats) I think there’s significant upside potential in its revenue given a rapidly growing fitness device market and Garmin’s strong position. Garmin’s revenue guidance of 5% increase in sales seems very much plausible at this moment.

Data from Intrinio, calculation by the author.

During the 2012-2018 period profit margin averaged 19% with a variability of 3.8% around the meanwhile return on invested capital averaged 48% with a variability of 9.3% around the mean, nothing short of excellent.

Data from Intrinio

I have calculated Garmin’s EP [Economic Profit= {NOPAT-(WACC*INVESTED CAPITAL)}] starting from 2012. In doing so, I have made a simplistic assumption of 9% in cost of equity (since no debt was present). My estimations show that Garmin’s EP/Revenue averaged 14.81%, which is an excellent performance.

Economic Profit (EP) EP/Revenue 2012 449,624,848 16.30% 2013 447,531,362 16.48% 2014 274,033,929 10.41% 2015 338,903,699 11.81% 2016 406,229,221 14.40% 2017 548,200,619 18.00% 2018 507,852,813 16.27%

Data from Intrinio, calculation by the author.

Valuation

My DCF valuation showed that Garmin’s intrinsic value $80 a share, which means that the firm is currently overvalued by roughly $4 a share. In my attempt to find Garmin’s intrinsic value, I made a number of assumptions that are shown below. First comes the various forecasts regarding sales, NOPAT margin and Invested Capital turnover.

Assumptions regarding the cost of equity of Garmin are shown below.

*Historical data, Equity risk premium and beta from Intrinio

Conclusion

Garmin has a strong portfolio of fitness and navigational products. The firm has posted healthy top-line growth and excellent profitability for a long period. The smart/fitness wearable segment is a lucrative market worldwide and the firm is already strongly positioned in the market. The navigation market also presents an attractive opportunity, possibly at a slightly lower growth rate than the wearable market. My DCF indicates that Garmin is almost appropriately priced (very slight overvaluation), as a result the firm is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.