Artis: 30% Additional Upside

We think a fair value is a 10% discount to IFRS NAV considering the Calgary office exposure.

The longer the discount to NAV persists, the stronger will be the impact from the buybacks.

When we last covered Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) we left with the subtle conclusion,

Tipranks: Sell your house and buy. Literally... sell your house and buy this.

Ok, that was not very subtle. We were very excited at what we say as a rather asymmetric opportunity for very big upside versus minimal downside. We also believed that any shorter term downside would strengthen ultimate upside due to how Artis management was playing this. Artis released its annual results yesterday and we were pleased with what we saw to say the least.

Q4-2018 results

Artis had a very good fourth quarter with property Net Operating Income (NOI) moving up by 3.1% and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) showing the lowest decline in 2018.

Source: Artis Q4-2018

Same property NOI showed that industrial properties were powering this increase.

Source: Artis Q4-2018

Buybacks: Bears have not seen anything like this

While many REITs create a buyback program, very few use it. Even fewer use it as quickly as Artis.

Next, we committed to immediately focusing on purchasing units through our normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to capitalize on the recent trading price, which was and continues to be at a significant discount to our NAV. From November 1, 2018, when we announced our intention to buy back units until December 31, 2018, we purchased 3,541,927 common units at a weighted-average price of $9.77, and 12,200 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $19.83. As of the filing date of this MD&A, we have purchased 7,048,619 common units at a weighted-average price of $10.02, and 79,900 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $20.68.

Source: Artis Q4-2018 press release

The net 7 million odd units purchased over the last 4 months is equal to about 4.5% of total outstanding units. That is pretty significant. Even more importantly these have occurred at a weighted price of $10.02 or a 36% discount to IFRS value. We consider this highly accretive to say the least. Artis also bought back preferred units which were trading at a discount to par. Pretty much everything that was on sale was snapped up by Artis.

Buy Low Sell High: Bears have not seen anything like this either

In a rather unusual complement to this strategy, Artis acquired some properties earlier in 2018 by selling its stock in a private placement by valuing at $14.85. Artis bought those units and more in the open market at a highly discounted price.

Reiterating the thesis

Our thesis is based on rather three simple pillars. The first is that Artis NAV of $15.55 is accurate and likely conservative. Artis demonstrated this again this quarter by selling properties at a 7.4% premium to its own value for those properties.

Disposed of 6 non-core investment properties for aggregate sales prices of $159.1 million and US$19.1 million. The net IFRS gain on these properties in mixed dollars was $13.2 million.

Even in 2017, it was able to sell properties at a good spread to its own NAV and we would point out that a fair chunk of this was the Calgary office, where buyers were exceptionally picky.

Including all dispositions completed and announced year to date, Artis has sold 15 properties totaling over 1.4 million square feet of leasable area for an aggregate sale price of $350.0 million at a net gain over the most recently reported IFRS value of approximately $10.5 million. With these transactions, Artis has completed its strategic plan of reducing its Alberta office weighting to under 10%.

So we think the $15.55 is a number with an inbuilt margin of safety. The current stock price of $10.75 thus represents a big discount to this tangible value.

The second aspect is the liquidation-buyback program. Between its own funds flow that exceeds dividend requirements and its plan to sell about $1 billion of properties and buyback stock, Artis should be able to create an additional value of at least $5/share for its unitholders. We show this below in more detail.

Source: Artis Q4-2018

Using internal cash leftover after dividends and slightly increasing total debt levels, Artis can increase NAV to $20.47 in just three years.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

As part of this modeling we have assumed flat total AFFO levels, where small increases in property NOI offset slightly higher interest expense on higher levels of debt. Internal cash financing for units purchase increases as there are simply fewer units on which to pay dividends on. The net increase of $114 million in debt is small in relation to total asset base of near $5.8 billion.

Source: Artis Q4-2018

We have modeled this completely on internal cash flow numbers. Should Artis sell its $1 billion target of properties at or above NAV and add that firepower to the purchases, the NAV is likely to go even higher. The final pillar of our thinking is that if Artis is really this good, insiders actions should support our conclusion. Insiders seem to have no problem buying this thesis or for that matter Artis shares.

Source: Artis pres release

Conclusion

Our 12 month target price for this is $14.00/share as we believe the stock deserves to trade at no more than a 10% discount to its NAV. This discount we believe should be there due to the high vacancies in the Calgary office portfolio. Granted, this is becoming smaller portion of the portfolio and is already marked down to fair value in the reduced NAV. But it is still a drag on the overall portfolio. You can see this best by looking at the stark difference in portfolio performance between in-place and market rents, while including and excluding Calgary office properties. In 2019, market rents are 5.3% lower than expiring rents. However, if we exclude Calgary office, market rents are 1% above expiring rents. This delta does shrink dramatically on 2020, but every year forward, we can still see that Artis' Calgary office properties are a drag.

Source: Artis Q4-2018

We are hoping the shares meander at lower levels to allow Artis to keep picking up shares on the cheap but it does not look like lady luck will help out there. We bought a big position after the cut and averaged lower into the December sale of the century. We have no plans to sell until the facts change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARESF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: Sell your house and buy. Literally... sell your house and buy this, if you did not do it the first time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.