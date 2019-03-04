Where The Tesla Bears Are Wrong

But when the fundamentals of a company change, any reasonable analyst has to change with it. And, while the bears are quick to point out Tesla and Elon's shortcomings, they continue to move the goalposts on their thesis.

This article is meant to tackle the Tesla bear thesis head-on without giving into to a lavish bull thesis that others have been willing to present. It is a long article.

Both sides of the bull/bear spectrum are extreme. One hand, ARK Invest has a $4,000 price target. On the other hand, there are bears who think the company is going bankrupt.

The vast majority of the last SA Tesla articles have been bearish. If you listen to the bears, it might seem like things at Tesla are falling apart.

Sentiment On Tesla Is Becoming Increasingly Bearish

Of the last ten articles published on Tesla (TSLA), eight of them have been bearish. Many of the authors of these articles have amounted short positions, whether it be through long-dated put options or (potentially) short shares. It has been difficult to find defenders of the company lately, with just two of these articles being bullish or moderately bullish. I would conclude that, at least on SA, sentiment is bearish.

And, while Tesla skeptics quickly ridicule Tesla's most extreme bulls like Cathie Wood, there are bears whose beliefs are quite extreme. As of late, Tesla has turned from less of a stock into more of a battlefield. The company has staunch critics and defenders, some of which proclaim varying extremes in terms of price action and business trajectory. The targets range from bankruptcy to $4,000/share (almost a $700 billion company). This article is intended to refute the bear thesis, while bringing the exotic bullish targets back down to reality.

Bear Case #1: A Demand Cliff Is Emerging

At one point in time, Tesla's total reservation count for the Model 3 in North America was ~420K per the company's own reporting. In 2018, Tesla delivered 145,830 Model 3s. I estimate that ~49% of the total 420K reservation count was intended directly for the standard range "base" $35K Model 3 that Tesla is yet to deliver. This means 51% of the total 455K reservation count, or 214.2K cars were higher priced variants. Tesla has delivered 145K of these vehicles. If my assumptions on the mix are accurate, then the total backlog remaining for high price $50K+ vehicles is <70K in North America. There is risk with this estimation, however. The source of my data is from a great Tesla YouTuber named Ben Sullins. Many months ago, he published a video that detailed his estimate of the Model 3 mix. The data is not completely scientific, so there is a risk that the reservation count is higher or lower than my expectation for the higher priced Model 3s.

I have seen bears also mention that if demand is so great for the Model 3, why is it that the Tesla website says it should take <a month from order to delivery? Well, there is a combination of factors that allow delivery times to be reduced so greatly. Expanding products, improving logistics, and a decrease in the total backlog all have an impact on delivery times.

That brings me to my next point. While all the bears are pointing to a Model 3 demand cliff, why is it that the Bloomberg Model 3 production tracker is indicating quite the opposite?

(Source: Bloomberg)

If demand is plunging, the why is it that production is ramping up? It isn't rocket science, Tesla's Model 3 production rate is nearing 6K/week, with total production surpassing 200K. In terms of the accuracy of the Bloomberg reporting, the accuracy has been on point, with variation being a couple hundred vehicles.

(Source: Bloomberg)

On top of this, we are seeing reports of strong Chinese and European demand. As I mentioned in my previous Tesla article, Tesla is expected to begin shipping Model 3s in the thousands/week to Europe. According to the article, Tesla's port handling partner is preparing for deliveries of 3K+ on a weekly basis. According to that same article, a source in Belgium is saying that the operation of handling the Model 3 shipments is significant enough to create 100 jobs. While bears seem to be obsessed with Tesla bulls' passion, with some even calling Tesla a cult, there is a level of extreme to the short belief. For example, there is a Twitter account nicknamed the Tesla Shorty Air Force dedicated to taking pictures of Tesla's exposed inventory in the summer of 2018. The logic was Tesla didn't have as much demand as they had stated or they were going through "logistics hell". Either way, the cars sitting in open inventory parking lots (notably in Lathrop CA) were exposed to the elements, damaging the car's quality. Now, however, we are getting pictures of parking lots holding even more cars ready to be shipped off to Europe:

(Source: InsideEVs)

The image above is of 4,000+ Teslas, most of which presumably being the Model 3 waiting for shipment to Europe. And, according to some enthusiasts on the ground in Europe, Tesla has already delivered 1,400 Model 3s to Europe. While Tesla's Q4 North American figure dwarfs the current quarterly run rate of European Model 3 shipments, we can clearly see Tesla is making significant progress in the European market.

Coupled this with no meaningful EV competition at the moment for the Model 3 in Europe, and we get a strong sales trajectory for the Model 3 in European markets. That being said, we should expect production to outpace deliveries. After all, transit times are a key component of international deliveries. And until Tesla can bring these times down, we could see deliveries underperform production.

In terms of China demand, we are seeing a similar situation to Europe.

(Source: Teslarati)

Here, we see a Tesla store jam-packed with consumers, most of whom are looking at the Tesla Model 3. Above the picture, the text implies that on a per-store basis, Tesla is receiving 20 orders per day for the Model 3. Tesla has, as of now, 24 total stores. Keep in mind, the text also writes that this is during the week. Weekend order could be even higher than 20 stores/day. If we extrapolate this data, then we see that Tesla, if it is getting 20 orders across all stores daily, receives 480 orders on a daily basis. In a 90-day period (one quarter), Tesla receives 43,200 Model 3 orders.

That being said, we don't know if Tesla is generating 20 orders daily in every store. It could be a select few stores within the heavily populated urban areas of China. To be safe, let's assume 10-15 orders per day. That still comes out 21,600-32,400 Model 3 orders per quarter in China. The midpoint of that range is 27,000 cars. Thus, even assuming a more conservative 10-15 Model 3 orders per day in each store, we get 27,000 Model 3 orders quarterly.

(Source: Teslarati)

Another thing I see bears frequently talk about is the drastic plunge in Model 3 deliveries for the month of January. There are a few things I would like to point out about this.

Diversion of resources

Seasonality

Tax Credit Phaseout

In my view, the first two reasons are the most relevant reasons for the plunge in US deliveries. With regards to the first reason, while Tesla has been wildly successful in North America, their focus has been on expanding internationally for 1H'19. Thus, Tesla is might be prioritizing international orders above domestic orders, diverting their logistics/shipping capability internationally, or just formulating a new strategy, in general. Shipping any product internationally is a difficult task, much less a fleet of thousands of cars. So, it is reasonable to expect that, at least for now, Tesla is diverting resources away from North American expansion and towards international expansion.

The second reason for the North American sales plunge is the seasonality of the auto market. The month of January, and winter months, in general, are weak points for auto sales. If you think about it logically, it makes sense. Who is going to buy a new vehicle during the freezing cold months of December through February?

Finally, the last factor is the phaseout of the $7,500 tax credit. The phaseout has led to a $3,750 price increase in all Teslas sold. The higher prices could lead to less demand. In addition, comps between the Q4 delivery results and the Q1 results may be difficult. Tesla was rushing buyers to purchase ahead of the New Year to take advantage of the credit. Now that they are marketing the tax credit far less, demand may have weakened.

The real question has to do with long-term demand for the Model 3 and other Tesla products.

Bear Case #2: The Competition Is Coming

This is a view widely voiced throughout the Tesla bear community. I would like to point out, however, that, in this specific area, the attitude towards this case has dramatically changed. The goalposts have moved.

Back when Tesla began the rollout of the Tesla Roadster and launched their IPO, the bear thesis presented was that the EV was a niche product and that it wouldn't be widely adopted. Basically, the EV was a laughingstock, and Tesla was a laughable stock (couldn't resist the pun) in the minds of the competition. Since the Roadster, Tesla has launched, produced, and scaled three major automotive products: the Model S, X, and 3. Tesla's automotive scale has increased from almost no vehicles in 2011 to 2018 deliveries of nearly a quarter million vehicles. Meanwhile, traditional legacy automakers have seen stalling or declining auto sales. In order to rejuvenate growth, these same legacy automakers are now investing in the "laughingstock" EVs. Oh, the irony.

And now, all the sudden, the bears proclaim that all these new EVs are going to come and crush Tesla and dominate the market. The competition thesis is a beautiful example of Tesla bears moving the goalposts. That being said, I previously fell into the foolish bearish competition thesis too. Let's go into the competition thesis.

Anyone that is familiar with the Tesla investment community knows at least a couple of the major Tesla short sellers. The two shorts that I have in mind are Jim Chanos (a well-respected short seller who called the collapses of Enron and Baldwin United), and Mark Spiegel. In particular, I want to focus on Tesla bear and short seller Mark Spiegel. Why? In my view, he is one of the more extreme Tesla bears.

(Source: Twitter)

Not only did he call Elon Musk "a pathological committer of securities fraud", he is also compared Tesla to PALM, Blackberry, and Commodore. What is the least common denominator with those three firms? Their technology became outdated and irrelevant by significant product innovation out of their competition. This has to be the most ludicrous (no pun intended) statement I've ever seen a Tesla short seller make.

We'll delve into Mark's short case later. For now, however, let's look at his statement regarding Tesla being the next PALM/Blackberry/Commodore. He addresses this competitive thesis in a video publicly available here. He goes on a rant about all the other competitors coming for a solid 10+ minutes. Whether it be autonomous driving, battery technology, or individual EV models, Tesla is facing heavy competition.

Does the competition live up to the hype? I don't think so.

In my opinion, Tesla's most notable competition is coming from premium auto manufacturers competing with the Model S and Model X. While it is true that Tesla has quite a bit of competition ahead of it, who is to say that Tesla cannot thrive in a competitive environment?

Let's look at some of this competition:

Name Price Range Battery Size (kWh) Range per kWh Availability Tesla Model X $88,000 295 miles (EPA) 100 kWh 2.95 mi/kWh Now Audi e-tron $74,800 249 miles (WLTP) 95 kWh 2.62 mi/kWh Sometime in 2019 Jaguar I-PACE $69,500 234 miles (EPA) 90 kWh 2.60 mi/kWh Now Mercedes EQC N/A 222 miles (EPA); 80 kWh 2.77 mi/kWh 2020 Hyundai Kona EV $37,495 258 miles (EPA) 64 kWh 4.03 mi/kWh Now

To be clear, this group of vehicles is only the vehicles that are immediate competitors to Tesla. This doesn't take into consideration any competition well down the road. Out of this group, it seems the most viable competitor to the Model X is the Hyundai Kona EV. It is available now, has the best battery efficiency of the group, and has the lowest price. Even using the optimistic WLTP standards, the Kona outperforms even the Audi e-tron. Despite this, however, I do not believe it is a "Tesla killer". Why? Two things: brand and market. Ever since the Tesla Roadster on up to the Model 3, Tesla has established itself as a premium brand, dare I say luxury. Meanwhile, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) has established itself as a brand that makes quality, low-price automobiles for the mass market. Tesla has an intangible going for it: its high quality brand. On the other note, the two vehicles are addressing different consumers. The Kona starts at ~$37K, while the Model X starts at ~$88K. The Kona is intended for lower-end buyers, while the Model X is intended for higher-end buyers. If anything, the Model Y would be the most relevant competitor to the Kona. They, in theory, would have similar price points, and both are crossover SUVs.

So, that leaves me wondering: What company out there is so insanely disruptive that they are going to turn Tesla into the next Blackberry?

Well, based on the current competition Tesla has, I would say that there is no one who is going to make Tesla irrelevant in the EV market. Tesla outperforms the competition with the Model X. With the Model S, it seems the competition is even more limited than the Model X. This is because automakers, in general, are moving away from sedans and towards SUVs and crossovers. The only competitor I could find that is coming out soon is the Porsche Taycan.

Name Price Range Battery Size (kWh) Range per kWh Availability Tesla Model S $79,000 335 miles (EPA) 100 kWh 3.35 mi/kWh Now Porsche Taycan $92,000 310 miles (European cycle) 90 kWh 3.44 mi/kWh 2020

There are couple things I want to talk about with the Model S competition. First of all, the Taycan is $7K more expensive than the Model S. Second of all, the 310 miles of range for the Taycan is a goal, and it is using optimistic European range standards. If anything, the range should be in the 200 mile area. And, finally, the Model S is available now, while Porsche's Taycan doesn't begin meaningful production until 2020. Tesla has a year to make battery upgrades (think the Maxwell (MXWL) acquisition) and further the range gap between the two. I should note that the 310-mile range is a goal of Porsche's. That being said, Porsche plans to ramp production to 40K per year, nearing the Model S sale rate of ~50K in 2018. While Porsche is doing a great job moving into the EV market, the Model S simply builds a cheaper, more available, and more efficient vehicle.

While bears have loved to talk about Tesla's inability to scale their production of their vehicles, competitors have also faced production headwinds. For instance, the EQC, the I-PACE, and e-tron SUV have all encountered production issues and delays.

There are two final points that I would like to make about the competition argument.

Firstly, is Tesla sitting still? Secondly, is competition in the EV market good for Tesla?

The first question is a rhetorical question. In my opinion, it is quite obvious that Tesla is not sitting still. If anything, it is becoming increasingly evident that Tesla is dedicated towards accelerating their technological progress, particularly with Tesla's all-stock offering for battery technology company Maxwell Technologies. One of the largest fallacies in the Tesla competition argument is the idea that Tesla is sitting still while the competition is catching up to and passing them. As the tables above have shown, Tesla is already ahead of the competition at least in terms of battery technology. Many of the vehicles that bears cite as vehicles that can compete with Teslas are set to begin sales a few years down the road. By then, Tesla will continue to make technological improvements. Over the next several years, I am sure that the technological efficiency of the EV will improve, carrying Tesla along with it. It is dangerous to assume Tesla is sitting still.

On the second point, who is to say that competition in the EV market isn't good for Tesla. While the bearish belief is that Tesla's delivery numbers will be crushed by competition, I believe increased competition only validates the EV as legitimate and helps the market expand.

(Source: EVAdoption)

Even assuming Tesla loses share, increased competition helps the overall market grow. As the above graphic shows, the US EV market is expected to reach 3.5 million units by 2025, much higher than the forecasted 450K for 2019. The rapid growth of the EV will propel all automakers heavily entrenched in the EV market. This rising tide will lift all boats.

Bear Case #3: Where Is The $35K Model 3?

The concerns around the Model 3 all stem from one place: the availability of the standard range $35K Model 3. I estimate that 200K+ reservations have been put down exclusively for the $35K Model 3. Tesla's continued work through of its higher priced Model 3 backlog has put increased pressure on Model 3 deliveries. Tesla needs to pull as many demand levers as possible. The arguably most important one is the $35K lever. The problem is, Tesla can't sell it... yet.

Consumers have been waiting for a long time for this $35K Tesla. For years, Teslas have been known as rich people's toys. Their quick speed and high cost make them the ultimate target for the wealthy. In the last couple of years, however, Tesla has begun scaling the assembly of their "mass market" vehicle the Tesla Model 3. Tesla unveiled this vehicle back in 2016, with the first deliveries commencing in Q2 of 2017. And yet, here we are, wrapping up February of 2019 and the standard range Model 3 remains a no-show. When the Model 3 was first unveiled, not only did have low price tag of $35K, the cost could be $27.5K after customers took advantage of the $7,500 tax credit present at the time. That credit has now been halved to just $3,750. The question pertains to Teslas ability to generate solid gross margins on the vehicle.

As far as we know, Tesla hasn't faced trouble producing the standard range Model 3. Musk even admits that if Tesla wanted to, they could begin producing the $35K car. The problem is Tesla's profitability on the car. While Tesla has reservation holders growing tired of waiting, their margins would be negatively pressured if the company began assembling the car right now. I believe bearish concerns around the availability of the $35K Model 3 are valid.

In an internal email, Musk says that the standard range Model 3 costs ~$38K to manufacture. If Tesla was to begin production of the car now, their margins would be ~-8%. The car is simply too expensive to produce. Now, we are seeing reports of Tesla pulling any mention of the $35K model from its US website, further stoking fears about availability. While I do believe the $35K model will come out, we should expect lackluster/thin margins. If anything, we could see a correlation between a pickup truck unveil in the summer and the beginning of standard range deliveries. I believe that management will execute on its goal of delivering the standard range Model 3 by the middle of 2019. That being said, Tesla needs to find inefficiencies in the build of Model 3 and smooth them out. There are some auto industry experts like Sandy Munro that believe the Model 3 is an extremely overdesigned car. Thus, cutting certain elements out of the design will help Tesla lower internal costs and mass-produce the $35K vehicle.

While I am not an engineer or a mechanic, I recognize that a large portion of the Model 3's assembly cost comes directly from the battery. There are catalysts however for lowered battery costs improving margins. First of all, battery prices on a per/kWh basis have been falling steadily 10-20% annually for the past several years. This trend should continue as battery prices near $100/kwh. On top of this, Tesla is a highly vertically integrated firm. Back in 2016, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that Tesla was an 80% vertically integrated firm. Vertical integration allows for increased agility to efficiency longer term. Meanwhile, Tesla's competition focuses primarily on motor assembly and general vehicle assembly, not component production. Tesla also operates their gigantic Gigafactory battery assembly plant. They have been operating this factory for years, and as efficiency with Model 3 production improves, we should expect continued battery cell production efficiency.

Lastly, Tesla's acquisition of Maxwell shows that the company is invested in improving its battery efficiency. Battery efficiency could improve 15-50% with the implementation of Maxwell's dry electrode technology. In addition, Maxwell claims that its dry electrode technology could simplify battery assembly and create a 10-20% cost reduction versus the current wet electrode technology. The implementation of this dry electrode technology could be the catalyst that improves battery efficiency and costs, allowing Tesla to finally begin sales of the $35K model. The Maxwell all-stock $218 million acquisition could allow Tesla to reduce battery prices dramatically, helping the standard range get to market faster.

In terms of my estimate for when the standard range begins production, I have already said that Tesla should begin production by mid-year. It all depends on their ability to lower battery costs over the coming months. But make no mistake about: The $35K Model 3 is coming.

Bear Case #4: Lower CapEx Hurts Tesla's Growth

This is a bear case that is fairly new with Tesla, but is another example of Tesla bears moving the goalposts. Tesla's CapEx has been the subject of recent skepticism. In the past, bears have been bearish on Tesla's stock for their cost intensive business model and reliance on capital markets. Now, Tesla isn't spending enough money for the bears. When Tesla finally addresses the bearish concerns, the story changes.

Q1'2018 Q2'2018 Q3'2018 Q4'2018 CapEx $729 mln $683 mln $561 mln $365 mln Y/Y Growth Rate -5.7% -41.0% -54.9% -59.7%

In my opinion, the bears just don't understand where the CapEx is going and the non-recurring nature of a lot of this CapEx. While the bears will argue that Tesla's drastic declines in CapEx are evidence of some kind of crumbling growth story, I argue that CapEx declines should continue. These declines are only natural. Why? It's because Tesla's capital investments are shifting away from larger investments like the development of assembly lines and towards maintenance. Basically, Tesla (right now) is shifting away from growth CapEx and towards maintenance CapEx. Tesla's production ramp required billions of dollars in CapEx to build out new assembly lines, staff them, and install equipment. Now, however, they have developed this production infrastructure, and there is not as much need to expand the infrastructure. After all, Tesla is nearing maximum capacity in their Fremont factory. Tesla's spending is turning towards maintaining current assembly lines and infrastructure rather than building out new infrastructure. Because maintenance CapEx is so much lower than growth CapEx, Tesla can cut CapEx without having a negative impact on their growth rate. This is evident by Tesla's continued production ramp despite lower CapEx.

Tesla's recent trend of declining CapEx is not a sign of slowing growth. Rather, it is a sign of Tesla's improving efficiency, something that bears have argued Tesla has badly needed.

Longer term, what should we expect from Tesla CapEx? I would expect the current trend of declining CapEx to come to an end soon. Catalysts like the production of the standard range Model 3, Model Y, and other products (pickup, semi, roadster) should return Tesla's CapEx to growth. The key problem I think the bears are having is differentiating growth CapEx from maintenance CapEx. In the next couple of quarters (until a new production catalyst emerges), we should expect Tesla's trend of declining CapEx to continue.

(Source: WSJ)

Finally, we have to wonder about Tesla's continued buildout of service centers and Supercharger stations. A legitimate worry I have seen some bears talk about is Tesla's customer service. While Tesla customers rave and brag about the vehicle themselves, many are disappointed in Tesla's inability service and repair experiences. I (throughout Twitter) have seen customers complain about Tesla's customer service. While owners admit that they love the car, they don't love the experience.

In my view, Tesla ought to ramp up CapEx to establish and operate more service centers. Right now, Tesla has established 80 service centers in the US. And yet, Tesla customers still report complaints about their experience (mostly waiting for repairs to take place). The bottom line is, Tesla should continue establishing service centers. While it would be costly, it would help fortify Tesla's brand.

Bear Case #5: Corporate Governance (Elon's Troubles)

I am mixed on Elon Musk and Tesla's corporate governance. On one hand, I believe that what Elon Musk has done with Tesla (and his countless other companies) is inspirational, and we need more people like him. On the other hand, I believe his Twitter behavior is borderline reckless at times. While I do not like to delve into issues of an individual's character, with a company like Tesla, I believe an exception should be made. So much of Tesla's stock is the "Elon premium", in my opinion. When the SEC filed its first lawsuit over Musk's now infamous "funding secured" tweet, shares cratered 11% in one trading session. While I believe Musk's Twitter behavior is occasionally troublesome, I wouldn't say he is a "pathological committer of securities fraud" as Mr. Spiegel said.

With regards to Elon, I see him as much more a reward than a risk. His managerial style of investing for the future and worrying about profits later has, to this point in time, been proven successful. He has experience leading multiple companies: SpaceX, Tesla, X.com, and Zip2. With the latter two, he sold the companies to outside buyers. If you define success as creating significant economic value for shareholders, then Elon Musk has (to this point) been a successful entrepreneur. In my view, Musk's relevance to the Tesla bull thesis is crucial. He has the vision behind Tesla's future performance from products like the Model Y, pickup truck, Semi, etc. I would compare Tesla's predicament with Elon Musk to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) predicament with Steve Jobs.

When Steve Jobs died, Tim Cook (Apple's COO at the time) replaced him. When Steve Jobs was at the helm of Apple, innovation was placed above corporate well-being (profitability). Now, Tim Cook has been extremely successful at building Apple into a strong business. However, is Apple still as innovative as it was under Steve Jobs?

What happens if Elon leaves Tesla? Who is going to step in for him? Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's 30-something-year-old CFO? Tesla's executive team has been a revolving door, with an abundance of executive departures. Who is going to replace Elon Musk if he leaves or is forced out?

Elon's Twitter volatility, whether it be Elon's "420 tweet" or his recent "500K production" tweet, creates more risk in the stock. Simply put, Elon is a volatile character. Continued volatility in his tweeting patterns (unless eventually subdued) creates risk for the stock.

Bear Case #6: Tesla Needs Capital Raises

From the time of Tesla's IPO to 2018, Tesla has raised nearly $19 billion. Let's put in this into perspective. In the last five years alone, Tesla has reported over $9 billion in cash burn. The auto business is well-known for its capital-intensive nature. The bear argument is that, in order to continue Tesla's growth, the company is continuously reliant on the capital market. Capital markets close from time to time. When the market gets increasingly volatile (think about 2018's roller coaster ride) investors' risk tolerance decreases. In general, money shifts out of equities (risk-on) to bonds (risk-off). With a stock like Tesla, volatility seems to be a guarantee. Market volatility weakens investors risk appetite. Basically, increased stock market volatility can have real impacts on Tesla's ability to operate as a business. That is what the bears believe...

I have a different view. Firstly, Tesla believes they will not a capital raise in the future. Why? In 2H'2018, Tesla generated over $1.7 billion free cash flow. I've already discussed Tesla's CapEx and how I believe we should see continued declines in CapEx over the next few quarters. This allows for Tesla to continue expansion of Tesla's free cash flow over the coming quarters.

That being said, CapEx should be moving upwards longer term. Why? Tesla's projects like the $35K Model 3, the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Semi, and pickup require capital. While I forecast Tesla continues to generate positive free cash flow throughout 2019 and into the 2020s, the company may need to raise money from the capital markets. And, that is okay. Tesla investors are buying the stock for the company's ambitious growth goals. If it takes an equity dilution or a bond offering, Tesla's loyal shareholder base is willing to back the company up. I'm not just talking about individual retail investors. I'm talking about large shareholders like Baillie Gifford who have stated in the past that they will back Tesla. Tesla's problem is not its ability to find investors willing to fund the company. Its problem is Tesla's willingness to tap the capital markets for funding. Tesla is very much in control of whether or not they raise capital.

Over the long term, Tesla (in my belief) will return to being a capital-intensive firm. As Tesla's lineup of products continues to expand, Tesla will continue to ramp capital expenditures. Eventually, Tesla may need to once again raise capital.

Bear Case #7: Extreme Valuation

This is the final leg of the conventional Tesla bear argument. While I am sure some Tesla bears will point out more arguments, this is the seventh and final argument I will address.

If we use traditional methods for valuing automakers, it is not unreasonable to assume that Tesla stock is drastically overvalued.

Data by YCharts

In the limited time Tesla analysts have expected profitability from Tesla, we are able to see that Tesla's forward earnings multiple sits at 51X. When we get to my DCF model, you will see that my fair value target divided by my 2019 EPS target yields a stratospheric forward P/E multiple of 137X.

Let's look at Tesla relative to revenues, a number we have been able to track for a longer period of time than earnings:

Data by YCharts

Again, Tesla has shown itself to be consistently overvalued relative to its automotive peers.

On a more fundamental level, let's look at Tesla relative to its book value:

Data by YCharts

Tesla's peers trade at or slightly above/below their book value. Tesla trades at 11X its book value.

Using relative valuation to value, Tesla yields a valuation far lower than the current stock price. But let's look at the growth rate of these fellow automotive peers relative to Tesla's.

Data by YCharts

Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) are growing revenues at ~1% each. The other two automakers are growing at just ~3.5%. Tesla is growing at ~120%. Tesla's revenue is doubling while legacy automakers are hardly growing at all. If you decide to build out relative valuations, you need to weight for growth. While the P/E, P/S, and P/B charts look extreme, what is even more extreme is Tesla's growth rate. Legacy auto trades at these discounted multiples because they are not growing. Tesla is growing, hence the high valuation.

For this precise reason, I do not perform relative valuations when valuing Tesla's stock. Instead, I build valuations for the company based solely on the company's fundamentals. Instead of using a relative valuation model, I use a discounted cash flow model.

Some skeptics may say that Tesla growth is going to drastically slow over the long term. While I do believe Tesla's days of doubling revenues Y/Y are over, high-growth days, in general, are not over. From here to 2023, I am modeling a more modest ~10% revenue CAGR. This is still far higher than legacy auto's low single-digit revenue growth.

Let's look at Tesla's solvency relative to this set of competitors:

Tesla Fiat Chrysler Daimler Ford GM Median (ex-Tesla) Z-Score 1.75 1.50 1.26 1.00 1.06 1.16

Out of this group of five major automotive companies, Tesla has the best solvency by far. While Tesla bears are concerned about Tesla's liquidity and liabilities, the automakers that Tesla "should be valued against" have an even worse financial standing.

And, while bears also point out the help that Tesla has received from various governments, they neglect to mention that GM had to be bailed out in the 2007-2009 financial crisis. It's ironic that Tesla bears see the company's financial situation as hazardous despite the far worse condition of the competitors that are set to "kill Tesla".

Basically, Tesla is growing much faster and has far better solvency than their legacy automotive peers. Thus, Tesla should not be valued against these automotive peers.

The Extreme Bulls And Bears

As I mentioned earlier, Tesla is less of a stock than it is a battlefield. There are many extreme bears predicting bankruptcy, while there are many extreme bulls predicting sky-high returns. I see little to risk of bankruptcy, as Tesla has over $3.7 billion in cash and just $1.5 billion in 2019 debt payments. In addition, I have already talked about Tesla's ability to raise capital from the markets. Bankruptcy seems very unlikely.

That being said, I believe some of Tesla's bulls have ridiculous expectations for the company. By 2030, Ron Baron expects Tesla could to get a $1 trillion valuation. Cathie Wood has a $4,000 price target with a $600 bear case. I believe these targets are simply ridiculous. The bulls and the bears both have extreme targets for the company. Jim Chanos was once quoted as saying Tesla is worth nothing.

I believe it is simply unfair, however, for bears to be hypercritical of Tesla bulls overall. The sentiment that I have noticed around the Tesla bullish community is that Tesla bulls, in general, are just a bunch of koolaid-drinking fanboys who are ignorant of Tesla's "dire and challenging financial predicament". In 2011, Tesla delivered close to no vehicles. In 2018, they delivered roughly a quarter million vehicles. Before Tesla, nobody was invested in or cared about EVs. Tesla changed all that. The only thing the bulls expect from Tesla is a continuation of their phenomenal growth.

If you said in 2011 that Tesla would make a $35K mass market EV with 220 miles of range, semi-autonomous driving software, and 220+ miles of range in eight years, people would call you insane. And yet, Tesla has pulled it off. It is no miracle. It is simply Tesla's phenomenal track record.

While the bulls are extreme in their targets, they simply expect Tesla's track record of phenomenal technological expansion to continue in the years to come. My price target is nowhere near ARK's $4K or Ron Baron's $1 trillion (mine is $425). But I can see where they are coming from.

2019 Is An Exciting Year For Tesla

In my opinion, 2019 is going to be a big year for Tesla's expansion. I'm estimating ~367K total car sales (S, X, 3) versus ~245K in 2018. This implies deliveries growth of 50%. Keep in mind, Elon guided for this kind of deliveries growth as the worst-case scenario. Even with a recession, he expects at least 50% deliveries growth.

These 367K cars are only the Model S, Model X, and Model 3. In my DCF model, I do not factor in any kind of future products. In 2019, Tesla is beginning mass market production of the $35K Model 3, is expected to expand its portfolio of energy storage products, will unveil the Model Y and pickup truck, and could have a refresh of the Model S and X design.

Tesla's continued product launches through 2019 should excite the current Tesla fanbase while expanding that fanbase to other consumers.

Take the Model Y, for example. The Model Y vehicle targets the crossover market, a market far larger than the market the Model 3 addresses. At one point in time, the Model 3 had 455K reservations. In addition, Tesla could raise hundreds of millions in cash from customer deposits. Assuming the Model Y gets 500K reservations at $1K per reservation, Tesla could raise as much as $500 million.

In addition, Elon said Tesla will unveil a pickup truck this summer. This will expand Tesla's reach beyond premium EVs to the larger more heavy duty pickup truck market. The unveiling of this vehicle could again help Tesla's cash position.

All in all, we should get some exciting new announcements out of Tesla that could serve as price action catalysts for the stock.

My Valuation of Tesla

As with the rest of my coverage universe, I value Tesla based on a discounted cash flow model.

Here is my CAPM calculation:

Here is my WACC calculation:

Here are my estimates for Tesla's business:

Notice that, in 2H of '18, Tesla reported free cash flows of $1.7 billion. At an annualized rate, we get annual FCF of $3.4 billion. Even my fiscal 2023 estimates are for FCF lower than that at just $3.07 billion.

Here is the final valuation:

This model assumes continued growth ramping to ~$19/share in EPS by 2023. While my model implies 44% upside, the continued battle between the bulls and the bears could create yet another year of volatility. In order for Tesla to achieve this $425 price point, Tesla needs price action catalysts to boost the stock. Continued profitability (despite a weak Q1), new product launches, and potentially easier to please bears (as Tesla works through the bear argument) could help the stock get to $400+, a new frontier in terms of price action.

Conclusion

Sentiment on Tesla has been extremely bearish. It is difficult to find bulls on the stock. Despite this, I remain optimistic about Tesla's future. While challenges are ahead of Tesla, I believe the company will work through these challenges (as they have done in the past). My price target on the stock is $425, a 44% upside from Friday, March 1st, closing price of $294.79. All in all, Tesla is a buy, and the company's bears are wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have nothing against the people mentioned individually in this article. I simply disagree/agree with the points of view presented by these analysts.