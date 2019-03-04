My Preferred Method Of Investing And Why Gladstone Commercial Is Not A Fit

Using 7.3% costing equity to fund middling performance instead of <5% cost debt looks like an external management move to increase their fee base at the expense of investors.

My Preferred Method of Investing

I’ve been having a lot of discussions lately on investing strategy and how to make money in a sideways market. “Buy and hold” growth stocks that can have their unrealized gains wiped out with a few presidential tweets or decent dividend payers with little growth are going to leave you disappointed. There are many people out there over-diversifying into dozens of mutual funds or ETFs and know nothing about their actual holdings, yet they’re paying hefty expense ratios and have little to no control over their portfolio.

I consider the aforementioned examples as regular performance. Total return will be within a few percentage points of “the market”. As wise investors who do their due diligence and improve their knowledge by reading investment articles and earnings reports (looking at you, dear reader), we should expect more from our investing than the “Average Joe”. If you are shooting for and achieving 7% total return every year then all of that extra time and effort reading and analyzing was essentially wasted.

I’m not trying to brag, but I have managed to achieve market-beating out-performance by utilizing the basic principle of “margin of safety” by Benjamin Graham. I have coupled this approach with higher-yielding stocks in order to maximize total return and lessen the blow of share price declines and volatility in sideways markets like we have experienced for the past few months.

My personal, non-retirement portfolio has total return of +19% YTD versus 12.2% for the S&P 500 (SPY). In the past 1 year, it has achieved 23.4% total return versus 6.7% for the S&P 500 total return. In order to do this approach you need either absurdly undervalued companies and/or safe high yield plays. Many companies are neither, especially after we have recovered from the December correction.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is an example of one such stock that I have become less and less interested in owning. The company operates by acquiring office and industrial properties and leasing them out on long triple net leases. Its dividend yield of 7.3% is good but not great, and its current share price of $20.43 is less than 5% from its 52-week high, meaning that shares look relatively expensive here. This stock, therefore, appears to be currently uninvestable if you are looking at it through my approach criteria. Let’s look at the underlying company a bit deeper though, before we write it off completely.

GOOD reported earnings on February 13th and they were rather boring.

Revenue growth of 2.5% Q/Q is an unfair comparison, since year over year comps are much more widely used and relevant. Revenue growth YoY was 7.96% which is better. However, total diluted share count increased to 30,335,466 from 28,669,446 which is a 5.8% increase. I would certainly hope they were able to achieve that amount of growth with that level of dilution. It’s no surprise then, that Core FFO was down on a diluted per share basis to $0.39 from $0.40.

So to summarize, GOOD is growing at a snail’s pace and doing so by using a 7.3%+ cost of capital. Wouldn’t it be more prudent to use lower cost debt to fund acquisitions?

Image from GOOD Q4 earnings presentation slides

GOOD has done a good job of decreasing their leverage and only having 8.9% floating rate debt, but it makes no sense to me to utilize their raised capital this way. If you recall, I recently wrote an article on Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) where they were doing the same thing, struggling to maintain the top line and reducing their leverage. If we are to believe that management is doing a good job of finding and acquiring properties at higher than peer cap rates, they should be happily employing leverage.

Image from GOOD Q4 earnings presentation slides

Their business model is similar to that of STAG Industrial’s (STAG) method of investing in lower-growth and more risky secondary markets to achieve higher cap rates, and mitigating risk through diversification and long leases. However, STAG is much more growth-oriented and has rewarded investors with dividend raises over time.

This is one of those situations that should be a positive but looks to me like more of a negative in reality. Their occupancy is 99.1% which is phenomenally good. However, their payout ratio is 93.75% ($1.50 dividend and $1.60 in Core FFO). GOOD is priced for perfection, and if occupancy falls from their lofty heights they will be in a difficult situation.

The past 4 year average dividend yield is 8.3%, and the current yield of 7.3% represents an overvaluation. In fact, if you look at their whole history, 7.3% is among the lowest that the yield has ever been. A lower than usual yield is okay if the company is growing, but we have seen that this company is not growing in any meaningful way. Without FFO per share growth, there won’t be dividend growth:

Image from Seeking Alpha

GOOD hasn’t increased their monthly dividend since January 2008. In that span of time, simple inflation would have taken that $1.50 in 2008 to $1.79 today. If GOOD doesn’t increase their dividend for over a decade, then the yield that investors should have demanded should have increased, resulting in a lower share price on a flat payout.

Finally, I want to address monthly dividends. I love receiving checks from my companies more often, and having more money upfront helps investors with liquidity and compounding. However, some people think that monthly dividend reinvestments are significantly better than quarterly DRIPs and that is simply not true. $10,000 invested and DRIP’d monthly in 7.3%-paying GOOD would result in a difference of $4.70 after 1 year, or a 0.05% difference. The difference only begins to matter when you’re dealing with super high-yielders like MORL (MORL) and its 21+% yield. In that case, the difference is still only about 0.45%. Giving companies a pass or a premium for sub-optimal performance because they have more frequent payouts is not a good investing strategy.

Summary

It is incredibly odd for a company to tout their good operating metrics and then have nothing to show for it. Instead of leveraging up at lower cost and delivering growth, the company has paid a decent, steady dividend by gradually diluting investors. The fact that they haven’t increased their dividend in over a decade and find themselves sitting at a 93.75% payout ratio is astounding. This type of performance is not worthy of external management fees. Inflation is eroding your actual profits, and holding long-term will only make it worse. You will be hard pressed to make meaningful profits from buying shares of this company and we encourage readers to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.