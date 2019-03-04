Is This The Best Data Center REIT?

I'll use a couple other holdings from our model portfolio to help explain our thesis with the hope it'll augment your investing success as well.

We'll explain why Digital Realty Trust has earned its allocation within the portfolio alongside why it's optimal to evaluate growth and income in the context of total return.

Its 3.6% current yield is among the lowest of any security within the Institutional Income Plus portfolio. It's also well under our REIT segment's weighted average yield of 4.82%.

This REIT has increased its distribution rate for 13 consecutive years including 7% last year. That may be surprising for those that consider data center REITs "new."

Thesis of Inclusion of Firms Like Digital Realty Trust

The Institutional Income Plus model portfolio has been our primary focus since its launch at the start of the year. Our public articles are derived from the larger pool of material included within the service with price targets and other components removed. Only four or approximately 10% of the portfolio's holdings have a current yield below 4%. Our portfolio managers debate every holding prior to entry into the portfolio and extra scrutiny is applied when a potential investment yields less than 4.0%. The overall portfolio's 6.29% weighted average yield (as of 2/19/2019) is a key driver of long-term results. Besides CyrusOne, Inc. (CONE), its close peer and rival of Digital Realty Trust (DLR), two Canadian banks also offer 3.5-3.99% yields. I'm starting with this context to demonstrate that any low-yielding stock has cleared quite the hurdle to make it into the portfolio. Feel free to skip to the section titled "Digital Realty Trust" if you aren't interested in the portfolio management concepts behind our selection of the stock and are only concerned about the stock itself.

The strategy for the two Canadian banks mentioned is different than CONE and DLR. The durability, reliability, and consistency of their cash distributions as well as their modest growth rate is what makes top-performing Canadian banks attractive (at the right price of course). Despite several of these banks having the most impressive dividend track records of all traded stocks globally, that alone is insufficient to warrant inclusion into the Institutional Income Plus portfolio. The total return profile coupled with the historical and expected volatility does not add up unless we are very disciplined with our entry and exit points. Our goal is the best risk-adjusted returns possible in each segment we analyze while maintaining a strong yield. As a result, the key to investing in the Canadian banks historically is to remain patient and only initiate a position when they are trading in the bottom quartile (or better yet, decile) of their historical trading range in terms of valuation. That may or may not coincide with technical lows. If earnings are exceptionally strong, a key acquisition is made, or some other material variable changes, we adjust our ideal entry accordingly. Let me provide a visual.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has consistently provided investors incredible buying opportunities; far more so than a passive index investor in recent years. But there is no free lunch; this also means that careless buyers who've ignored valuations have been punished harshly. Those who paid $75 back in 2014 weren't made whole on a capital gains basis until early 2017. That's three years later. I was fortunate to get long RY in the low $50s back in 2016 and still maintain some of that position. I gave a detailed analysis of this trade and my thoughts on the firm's current performance in this article. The original publication is behind the paywall for non-subscribers, but it outlines my rationale for the original investment years ago.

The most recent article was published in January 2019 when RY was once again trading in the $60s and was a great value. Note it's now on its way to touching $80 less than one month later or a 20% total return. RY's return on equity coupled with its growth rate makes it more a defensive play during bull markets, and it tends to underperform the S&P 500 during such times. It requires a certain type of work to invest in these kinds of firms because the yield alone won't get you to where you need to go.

Back To Data Center REITs

Like the banks, data center REITs like DLR and CONE require a capital gains component to make sense. We underwrite all our REIT investments with a certain capital gains target in mind, but it is usually less critical to reaching our overall total return target simply because the yield does half the work.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

This five-year chart of DLR versus the S&P 500 (SPY) is effectively the opposite of RY vs. SPY; in this case it's the broader equity market that has far underperformed DLR.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

DLR has had a few pullbacks since 2014 but not many. The mid-2016 move from $110 to $89 was one, but let's look at that pragmatically. The stock rose from $90 to $110 over a period of only a few months and ricocheted off the $90 level back to over $100 in less than six weeks. The probability that an investor was able to capitalize on these sharp moves, catching the tops and bottoms perfectly, is about zero. More importantly, we at Williams Equity Research invest on fundamentals. There is not enough variation in the stock's value compared to historical levels to confidently buy or sell within this tight range. Take a moment to look back at the chart of RY; it often trades in the top or bottom of its historical valuation range for several quarters in a row. This allows us to realistically move in and out of the stock using fundamentals-based investing strategies. This strategy gives us a "cushion" and improves our risk-adjusted returns over time. It's a lot tougher with stocks like CONE and DLR. What does this all mean from an investment perspective?

If an investor wants to consider putting capital to work in CONE, DLR, or a firm with similar characteristics, they have to assume they won't be able to do much better than an "average" entry in terms of the firm's historical valuation, the yield will remain low, and the bulk of the heavy lifting must be derived from growth. It doesn't necessarily have to translate immediately into net income, or in this case funds from operations ("FFO") since we are discussing REITs, but revenue and EBITDA expansion while keeping leverage and margins in check is a prerequisite. In summary, we need to be confident that DLR has an ironclad strategy for future growth.

Source

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns, acquires, develops and operates data centers. The company is focused on providing data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers across a variety of industry verticals ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

DLR is interesting for a few reasons, some of which are likely to surprise you. First, its 13 years of consecutive dividend increases is admirable for any REIT but particularly one in the "new" data center segment. Second, its enterprise value (equity plus debt minus cash) is $36 billion making it the eighth largest publicly traded REIT. Those dividend increases were powered by an impressive 13% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") in Core FFO per share since 2005. That's among the highest of any REIT I've analyzed. Let's cover a few key news items.

On January 18, 2019, DLR announced the redemption of its 2020 notes for an aggregate total principal amount of $148.877 million. These notes had been trading well over par for some time, which is a good thing for common shareholders. The market is telling us that fixed income investors consider DLR less risky, all other things equal, than when the bonds were issued (interest rate changes can impact this as well). There was a "make-whole" premium applied to the repurchases, but it was a relatively small amount given the discounted interest payments were only for another 12 months.

On January 23, 2019, DLR provided the tax treatment of its 2018 dividends.

Source

After authoring 150+ articles on Seeking Alpha not including those dedicated to our marketplace service and responding to well over 1,000 comments, I don't need to take those "brain enhancing" pills sold in infomercials to predict what readers of Seeking Alpha are most focused on (admittedly, I might need them in other subject areas).

Source

As of late, probably due to the recent issuance of the tax information, readers have keenly noted that many of their favorite REITs are only paying a fraction of their annual distribution as ordinary income. Let's cover this for DLR and explain what it means.

Of the $3.96 distributed to investors in 2018, $3.175 was ordinary dividend income while the rest was classified as non-dividend distribution better known as return of capital. As I recently outlined in a tax strategy article for subscribers, this means $0.785 of the distribution was tax-free but also lowered one's cost basis in DLR. The remaining $3.175 is treated as ordinary income subject to the deduction for individuals of 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT. You can avoid all this hassle by buying DLR in a Roth and most of it through holding it in a traditional IRA. For those interested in DLR's Preferred Shares, check here to determine distribution details. 100% of the distributions paid by the preferreds were classified as Section 199A ordinary income. Tax management isn't the focus of this article, but hopefully that's helpful.

In general, a financially healthy REIT will pay effectively all of its distribution as ordinary income. A large percentage classified as a return of capital usually suggests the REIT is unable to cover its distribution with cash flow. A common exception to this rule is related to large non-cash expenses. Tax benefits are not considered ordinary income yet represent a form of cash flow. The most efficient way to evaluate these factors is to look at a conservative FFO calculation and against the cash distribution. A small portion classified as return of capital is not worrisome if this metric is acceptable. This is a small slice of a more complex situation (there are other line items within the financial statements that can clue you in on the degree return of capital is a sign of problems or result of accounting), but those are basic rules to follow.

Business Fundamentals

Source

The growth of data center REITs' market segment is often measured by capacity or megawatts commissioned. Growth in Asia Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") were both approximately 14% year over year ("y/o/y") with North America experiencing an even better 18%. Digital Realty's occupancy rate was also within 2% of the market average in every case. The bottom figures of 1.3x to 2.1x show that underlying markets are all able to take down more capacity than is under construction (all above 1.0x).

Source

Bookings are running at an all-time high. This powers short- and long-term growth. More than one or two year-over-year quarters of declining bookings would indicate there may be fractures in DLR's growth trajectory.

Source

Releasing spreads were strong for the full year though showed some weakness on a cash basis for Q4. The aggregate GAAP revenue from new leases, however, is very strong. To put it into context, below are DLR's operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA figures over the past five quarters.

Source

DLR has been able to more efficiently translate its EBITDA growth into FFO growth and issued positive guidance. This is DLR's major advantage over CONE in recent quarters. Both are posting double-digit growth in EBITDA, but CONE is growing less linearly and is less able to take down projects and immediately translate them into FFO growth. To be fair, CONE and DLR have different business models within the data center segment, which is partially responsible for this. The midpoint of 2019 guidance puts DLR at a 17.3x multiple today and a modestly lower multiple at our target entry point. That's higher than I prefer because it's not realistic to expect a $36 billion REIT to hold a 20x multiple indefinitely. For DLR, despite the stock consistently moving higher, a 15-16x multiple on nearly 10% FFO growth with a significant business backlog to maintain that growth is very fair. Better managed healthcare REITs with half that growth and substantially greater political/regulatory risk trade similarly.

Source

DLR has brought its adjusted leverage down to 5.0x and less than 10% floating rate. Overall, I gave DLR a B- for its capital structure in previous periods but it's now an A-. It needs to keep leverage at or below 5x (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) for a few reporting periods before my confidence rises. More detail on the capital stack is provided below with (top) and without (bottom) adjustments for inclusion of JV loans, 850 million in EURO denominated loans that closed in January of this year, and the redemption of the 2020 5.875% notes.

Source

Here's a concise table on DLR's various credit ratings. The high percentage of unsecured debt is favorable as is the 91% fixed rate exposure. This is the best in the data center REIT segment. It's exposure to non-USD currencies complicates analysis, but it's designed to match an asset's currency exposure to the debt supporting it. This is a better and cheaper mechanism to mitigate currency risk long-term versus purchasing currency forward contracts.

Source

DLR maintains an investment grade credit rating with stable outlooks at all three major rating firms.

Source

We can see that DLR's cash distribution (middle line) has gone up very linearly from below $1.0 to approximately $4.0 annually in the last 10 years. The recent 7% increase is consistent with this trend. The current yield of 3.7% sits approximately in the middle of the historical range. Since the Great Recession, DLR has traded with below (and subsequently above) a 4.0% yield almost exactly 50% of the time. DLR trades about 7% off its 52 week high.

Conclusion

DLR is a strong performer, but the market knows it given Q4's favorable results. While reserving specifics for subscribers (this is also due to Seeking Alpha's more restrictive policies on public articles), I recommend that investors wait for a moderate pullback so that investors obtain the stock squarely in the lower end of its valuation range both in terms of FFO multiple and yield. The portfolio managers at WER and many of our subscribers just purchased CONE after patiently waiting for several months after initiating coverage, and I expect a similar situation with DLR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have limit buy orders on any of the stocks mentioned in this article.