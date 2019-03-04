Weekly Cannabis Report: Strong February As Momentum Continues

We think the mainstream media and society is becoming more open to cannabis as a result of the legalization of hemp which should bode well for the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks finished February strongly while keeping the momentum alive in 2019. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 4.6% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 1.6% last week

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) gained 5.6% after it signed up Martha Stewart to help with its product development. Tilray (TLRY) was up 0.6% after it closed the acquisition of Manitoba Harvest. Cronos (CRON) lost 1.0% and it will report quarterly results on March 26 after shareholders approved the blockbuster deal with Altria. Aphria (APHA) was down 0.4% after announcing a global licensing deal with Manna Molecular to produce and sell transdermal patches. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) also gained 5.5% after it received sale licenses for its Sky and MedReleaf's Bradford facilities.

Canadian Mid-Cap: CannTrust (CTST) began trading on the NYSE last week and finished the week down 1%. HEXO (HEXO) lost 3.2% after OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) won a contract with the Quebec government and latter's stock soared 11.8%. TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) advanced 18.7%.

Canadian Small Cap: The small-cap performances continued to be driven by company-specific news. MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) gained 17% as the stock regains its momentum. Village Farms (VFF) rose 7.9% after announcing a U.S. joint venture for outdoor hemp cultivation and CBD extraction. WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) rose 11.2% after announcing a new supply deal with Saskatchewan. National Access Cannabis (otcpk:NACNF) gained 12.7% after announcing its new CFO and SVP of Retail.

U.S. Multistate Operators: U.S. cannabis stocks declined across the board. The largest losers were Acreage (OTC:ACRZF), Harvest Health (OTC:HTHHF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF). Cresco Labs (OTCPK:CRLBF) rose 3.6% on top of 10% gain the prior week. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) lost 3.7% after reporting its Q2 fiscal 2019 results. Green Growth (OTC:GGBXF) also dropped 9% after reporting muted quarterly results. Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) dropped 9.2% after the CEO and CFO left the company as it searches for U.S.-based replacements.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) recouped some of the losses with a 6.9% gain. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) dropped 6.9% after a quiet week. Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) continued its monster run after rising another 6.9%. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) dropped 18% in an anticipated pullback just as we cautioned investors last week.

Looking Ahead

The cannabis sector finished February on a strong note. The major ETFs are sitting at ~50% gains for 2019 so far and most cannabis stocks have performed impressively this year. We recently shared our 2019 outlook for the cannabis sector, "Cannabis Sector 2019 Outlook", in which we highlighted the key events to watch for as we enter the rest of 2019. We think the rally in cannabis stocks are largely the result of two things: 1) a recovery in the global equities market and 2) the accelerating acceptance of cannabis among governments and mainstream society. The 2018 Farm Bill created a path for hemp-derived products to enter mainstream commerce and cannabis is gaining traction among key influencers in our society. Last week, Canopy announced that Martha Stewart will advise the company on its CBD product strategy after the company announced a $100-$150 million investment in New York to set up a hemp industrial park. We are seeing increased engagement from celebrities and influential organizations in the CBD world now that hemp is legalized across the country. FDA is actively looking to regulate CBD in food and drug applications, which will result in a transparent and supportive market for hemp-derived products in the U.S. We are also seeing momentum gathering among U.S. states to legalize cannabis as Vermont moves closer to full legalization after the Senate passed a proposed bill. With 10 states fully legalized and 33 states medical only, we think the U.S. is moving closer to full legalization within the next few years if momentum continues. Investor sentiment is buoyant and companies are improving their governance and transparency after several management shakeouts and short reports. All in all, we think the outlook for the cannabis sector remains positive in 2019.

