BPT: Prepare For A 60% Dividend Cut

This is a 60% drop compared to the distribution of $1.00 last January.

BPT's coming quarterly distribution in April is expected to be around $0.4.

In this post I want to share some calculations of expected upcoming distributions of BPT. This can be done with a high degree of accuracy because the formula can be determined from the information in the 10-K, which was filed on March 1. The big unknown is the future WTI crude oil price. However, for the first quarterly distribution, two out of three months are already known.

Upcoming distribution

The formula for calculating the daily royalty income of BPT is:

Daily Royalty Income = 16.4246% x Daily Production x Royalty per Barrel

The daily production used to calculate the royalty is capped at 90 Million barrels per day.

To be prudent, it is assumed that the daily production limit is reached every day. In reality some days are lower.

The royalty per barrel is calculated as:

Royalty per barrel = WTI crude oil price - Cost per barrel

The cost per barrel is predefined by a contractual chargeable cost, corrected for inflation and taxes.

The total quarterly distribution is then approximately equal to the total daily royalty payment which the trust receives, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter and divided by the number of outstanding shares of 21,400,000.

With this formula the upcoming quarterly distribution is calculated in the table below (all in USD).

Current WTI WTI in Q1 20191 (NYSE:A) Cost per barrel in 20192 (NYSE:B) Royalty per barrel in 2019 (A-B) Q1 2019 distribution Total future distributions 50 52.14 47.69 4.45 0.28 0.70 52 52.81 47.69 5.12 0.32 1.12 54 53.47 47.69 5.78 0.36 1.77 56 54.14 47.69 6.45 0.40 2.62 58 54.81 47.69 7.12 0.44 3.53 60 55.47 47.69 7.78 0.48 4.71 80 62.14 47.69 14.45 0.90 27.29

1. Calculated as the daily average of 60 days WTI at $53.21 and 30 days at the current WTI from the first column.

2. Source: latest 10-K

As shown in the table, for the current WTI price, the quarterly distribution is expected to be around $0.40. Even if WTI rises to $60 immediately (and stays there), the first quarter distribution will only be $0.48 compared to $1.00 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The same calculations can be made for the total of all future distributions, these are shown in the last column of the table.

The outcome is quite worrying for shareholders. At the current WTI crude oil price, shareholders will only receive a total of $2.62 in future earnings for every share they hold. With the share at the time of writing trading around $27, that is a disastrous outcome. Furthermore, only if WTI rises to at least $80 will the total future distributions be approximately equal to the current share price.

Current borrow rates

Perhaps this is why the current borrow rate (for going short) at Interactive Brokers is currently very high at 60% annually. Also, looking at the price of april 2019 put options, the implied volatility is higher then 100% (source: Yahoo! Finance). Clearly a lot of investors expect a near term drop in BPT's share price.

Conclusion

Personally I think the coming quarterly distribution cut in April will result in a significant drop in the share price of BPT. The exact timing is a bit speculative, but I do believe that the share price is significantly overvalued. It shouldn't take long before more investors realize that this stock at current prices should be avoided. Despite the high annualized borrow costs, I am still short BPT.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.