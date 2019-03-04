March 2019 Stock Considerations

2019 has been a tough start for AbbVie, and it is once again trading at levels not seen since October of last year.

Altria Group has come back quite nicely from its recent lows. I still like the stock under $50.

First up, I'm thinking about buying more AT&T, especially if stock prices remain at $30 or below.

With the start of a new trading month, it is time, once again, for me to highlight some of my potential stock buys for March.

First up, I'm thinking about buying more AT&T Inc. (T), especially if stock prices remain at $30 or below. T was my sole purchase in November as prices remain depressed and yields get pushed ever higher. Sure, there are a lot of near-term headwinds this company is currently facing, not least of which is its debt load, but the dividend still appears to be quite safe and can reward patient shareholders over the long haul. T still remains less than 1% of my taxable account and much less when compared to all three of my portfolios. In other words, I'm still comfortable adding to my position.

Next, I am still looking at Altria Group, Inc. (MO). Though it has come back quite nicely from its recent lows, I still like the stock under $50. The juicy yield north of 6% is still well-covered, and the negative sentiment around the stock has not abated, which still might give those wishing to go long the stock some time to make their up their mind.

Though the second-largest holding in my portfolio, I am also looking at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). 2019 has been a tough start for the stock, and it is once again trading at levels not seen since October of last year. With a sustainable yield pushing well over 5%, this long-time holding of mine is looking enticing as well, especially under $80.

Finally, I'm looking to add to my Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). It was one of my potential picks for December and January and was my sole buy in February and as prices continued to remain weak in 2019 and yields are still around historical highs at about 3.5%.

What do you think about my potential stock buys for the month of March? Are you considering any of these names for your own portfolio? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long T, MO, ABBV, GILD.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.