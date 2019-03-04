Upwork Is About To Fly

At a glance, Upwork’s valuation seems to be rich compared to its competitors. However, the 2.4B market cap still does not reflect Upwork’s full potential.

Upwork differentiates itself by providing a freelancer-focused and employer-friendly platform as compared with existing platforms. In addition, it has secured a large freelancer base. We think it is well-positioned.

Freelancing is a huge and segmented market. Compared to the traditional agency model, Upwork’s marketplace model provides an on-demand staffing solution and achieves cost savings for employers.

We begin with comments on Upwork's (NASDAQ:UPWK) recent fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release: revenues grew 23% in the fourth quarter, guiding the 2019 outlook of 17%-20%. The stock dropped the day after the report due to weak 2019 guidance, with the company announcing that it is shifting development priority to small business employers over the larger enterprises. The market is apparently worried that it will not be able to enter the enterprise market.

We think the long-term landscape is still intact

We believe the company is taking conservative steps to first secure the existing small-business owner base, while growing its freelancer base, as the foundation for breaking into the enterprise market in the long run. It will be a great buying opportunity long-term for the deep value investor.

Market concern

We will explain in detail why we think Upwork’s marketplace model is competitive long-term and why the company is well positioned to handle the following risks.

In the company's SEC filing, according to McKinsey Global Institute, by 2025 online talent platforms should add as much as $2.7 trillion annually, or 2%, to the global gross domestic product (GDP). Upwork estimates that the total global gross service volume (GSV) opportunity for its platform was approximately $560 billion in 2017. It is clear that the enterprise market represents a large growth opportunity for Upwork, as its market share is only 0.04%.

What is the advantage of marketplace model?

Traditional freelancer agencies dominate the large enterprise market by providing talent searching, and a pre-screening and salary negotiation service for employers. However, we believe that Upwork is likely to break this link, as its platform could achieve the same result but at a much lower cost.

*Variable margin is defined as Gross Margin – Selling and General Administration Expense % of revenue

The figures above show that, compared with traditional agencies, Upwork has a much higher variable margin of 39%, because its marketplace platform offers a broad talent pool, featuring an on-demand staffing solution that leverages the marketplace to become an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition.

In addition, the traditional agency gains bargaining power over the employer at the salary negotiation stage, since the company prohibits the freelancer from negotiating compensation directly with the employer. Upwork allows freelancers and employers to negotiate rates and discloses the transaction history, which acts as a price discovery mechanism, thereby reducing the inefficiency in traditional staff pricing.

Company’s progress today

As of today, we find that the number of freelancers on the platform with 100+ hours billed has exceeded 10,000. We also see that the number of core clients, who spend more than $5,000, has consistently grown at a double digits rate, reaching 105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The client spend retention rate continues to rise, showing improving client loyalty and service satisfaction.

Although the platform currently serves small business employers as its client majority, Upwork has launched an enterprise unit to develop products usually provided by traditional agencies, such as talent screening, a central contract management service, etc. We believe the company is very competitive given its cost advantage and large freelancer base, and we expect it to disrupt the industry.

Upwork vs LinkedIn

To differentiate themselves from the leading professional network provider, LinkedIn, Upwork’s focus is on the freelancer market. In our opinion, the specialty marketplace platform is the next generation of platform business. Examples like Wayfair (W) and Etsy (ETSY) show that value to the user in a specialty area differentiates these platforms from Amazon (AMZN). We believe that online freelancer network platforms will create more value than will the general professional network platforms for employers because the skill sets of the freelancers are easy to define and compare. Thus, the freelance marketplace could improve matching efficiency.

For example, in the design industry, employers usually screen portfolios before interviewing candidates. A portfolio gives an employer more information about a candidate’s skill level than a resume does. Hence, posting a portfolio could reduce screening costs. In addition, employers should benefit from the site's convenience and the transparent information that populates the platform. All of these factors should help employers shorten the freelancer search process. Further, we see the likelihood of the company incorporating machine learning and AI in the screening process given the quantifiable information of the specialty online marketplace.

Upwork vs. existing freelancer platforms

We searched for existing online freelancer platforms. Through a Google search and blog articles, we found the following freelancer platforms in addition to Upwork: guru.com, fiverr.com and freelancer.com. We then used Alexa ranking and Google trends to test their traffic ranking before checking App Annie to see their ratings and number of reviews. Upwork and Fiverr appear to be the leaders in the industry based on traffic and reviews.

*Number of freelancers on the platform as we visited the websites

After our research, we opened an account on each platform and compared the services provided. All platforms have established user review systems and focus on developer, designer and editor areas with a global presence.

Upwork is an employer-friendly platform

We explored the differences and summarize these as follows:

The freelancer platform business model comprises buyers and sellers. One of the most important issues marketplace businesses need to address at the initial stage is trust. The essence of platform business success is taking care of the buyer as the first priority. From the product descriptions above, it is very clear that among its peers, Upwork is a buyer-friendly platform in terms of payment terms, fees charged, and refunds. These favorable terms should encourage more buyers to come to the platform.

Securing both employer and freelancer builds the moat

Once trust is established, the seller becomes the focus. A secure position for Upwork will only be established after the platform secures a good supply of sellers. Thus, we checked the availability of freelancers on the platform. We submitted test requests for graphic design services on each platform to compare results. After a one-day test, we received 33 requests from Upwork, 3 from Fiverr, none from Guru and 1 from Freelancer. Although Guru claims it has 3.9 million freelancers on its site, we think the actual test results speak louder than the stats. Upwork not only recognizes the priority of building trust at the initial stage to attract more employers to the platform, but it has also successfully secured a large freelancer base. It is as if they have a moat around the platform as a barrier to defend themselves against competition from other online platforms.

As a result, Upwork’s competitors have added new features to their interface designs. They give priority to the freelancer’s portfolio and provide relevant stats to employers on the search page. We think Upwork will easily replicate these features and eventually crush the competition, just as Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) stole users from Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) by copying their interface. Of note, Upwork’s closest competitor, Fiverr, does not provide transaction/money earned information to employers. We see this as one of its interface cons and a detriment to building trust.

3. Valuation is justifiable by its growth prospects

DCF is preferred over the multiple method

At a glance, Upwork’s valuation seems to be rich compared with that of its competitors. However, the multiple method does not accurately reflect its long-term growth prospects.

The 2.4B market cap still does not reflect Upwork’s full potential, as the company just entered the $560B enterprise market with a market share of 0.03%. We used the following assumptions and arrived at valuation of 4.5B.

We are applying the DCF model to value the stock. Our assumptions and rationales are as follows:

• The company will grow its enterprise product line. This could account for 50% of revenues by 2030.

• Revenue will grow to $2 billion by 2030. A conservative estimate of long-term market penetration reaches 0.4% by 2030, given the disruptive business model.

• Gross margin will increase by adding marketing products with increased pricing, partially offset by increasing the mix of enterprise products, which have a lower margin.

• Marketing and selling expense as a percentage will decline due to the network effect.

• Research and development expense as a percentage of revenue will be flat due to increased spending on website function, offset by growth leverage.

• General and administration expenses as a percentage of revenue will decline due to growth leverage.

• 10% WACC long term growth rate of 5%. We arrived at $44 per share, showing an upside of 86%.

Conclusion

The cost of technology is decreasing. Hence, many of our existing business models may be further improved with the adoption of technology. Wage inflation is a phenomenon behind the inefficient staffing market. We believe that overall Upwork is providing a solution to help employers and workers best utilize their resources, time and skills. The value provided by the platform is obvious. We are confident about Upwork’s long-term growth story.

