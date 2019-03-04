Owens & Minor: No Reason To Bet On A Turnaround

But it's impossible to trust the company, the board, or the industry, at this point - and OMI isn't close to cheap enough to take a flyer.

There are two core problems with Owens & Minor (OMI). The first is that the already-thin margins in the distribution business seem to be heading toward zero:

source: author from OMI press releases. 2018 numbers exclude $7.3M in severance costs. 2019 figures at midpoint of company's revenue and EBIT margin guidance

The second problem is that even just off a 17-year low, OMI isn't particularly cheap. The midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance given with the Q4 release last month suggests a seemingly attractive 9x P/E multiple. But larger peer Cardinal Health (CAH) trades at 10.5x the midpoint of its FY19 (ending June) EPS guidance. OMI actually still receives a premium to CAH on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Yet Cardinal has posted better performance, owns a 14x larger revenue base, and has a much cleaner balance sheet. The ~6.5x leveraged balance sheet at O&M (based on my estimate of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, using company guidance) suggests a real risk of restructuring, a risk further highlighted by the fact that OMI's 2024 unsecured bonds are trading at 78, with a YTM over 9%.

Even with OMI down 80%+ in a little over three years, investors buying (or holding) now are betting on a turnaround. And, to be fair, there are some faint glimmers of hope on that front. A new CEO (who arrives on Monday) can bring fresh eyes (and surely can't be worse than the last one). The interim CEO spent much of the Q4 call talking up self-inflicted wounds - which in theory can be fixed. Two acquisitions haven't stemmed the bleeding - but both have performed reasonably well, at least per management commentary.

The broader trends, however, seem likely to persist. There is simply too much pressure in the industry, and on OMI margins, to bet on stabilization, let alone a turnaround. And even if there is a narrow path toward preserving some type of equity value, it's difficult to bet on this company and this board to do so any time soon - and particularly at the moment. For OMI, it's likely going to get worse before it gets better - and it may never get better at all.

Q4 Earnings and 2019 Guidance

On a relative basis, Q4 wasn't a terrible quarter for Owens & Minor. (Of course, that's relative to an ugly multi-year trend.) Adjusted EPS did miss Street expectations - but per the Q4 call the company included $4.8 million in executive severance costs, a $0.08 hit. That aside (though we don't know to what extent analysts might have modeled that in), EPS would have come in $0.03 ahead of consensus, and revenue growth was a point and a half ahead of the Street.

On the top line, organic growth (excluding this year's contribution from Halyard, an acquisition which closed on May 1) appears to have been down about 1.8%. That's better than the 4% declines seen through the first nine months. Gross margins expanded 115 bps, admittedly due to the acquisitions of higher-margin Halyard and Byram.

Again, it's not a good quarter, by any means. Adjusted operating income declined 20%, though over half of that decline came from the severance costs. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 is a huge decline from the $0.35 a year ago. But from a glass-half-full perspective, the quarter doesn't change the trend for Owens & Minor, or suggest another leg down. The problems haven't been solved - but at least from a fundamental standpoint they appear to be the same problems.

2019 guidance, however, seems to be the big disappointment. (Note, too, that a big bounce into the report didn't help: OMI was up 25% YTD heading into the after-hours release.) EPS of $0.60-$0.75 represents another decline against 2018's $1.15 (adjusted). Street estimates were at $1.02 in January and $0.95 heading into the report. (To be fair to O&M, that's also poor modeling from at least a few analysts.)

The company's Q4 earnings presentation suggested a 1.6% operating margin: further pressure despite the margin-accretive acquisitions of Halyard and Byram. Revenue is guided flat, despite the fact that Halyard should add ~2 points of inorganic growth before the acquisition is lapped. A renegotiation of the company's credit agreement required higher interest rates (in order to waive covenants that O&M likely was going to breach), adding another $0.12 headwind to 2019 EPS, per the Q4 call.

The guidance wiped out any optimism behind OMI heading into the report - and with good reason. From a broad standpoint, this is a 6x+ leveraged declining business. And the company's own guidance for next year suggests further declines across the board: organic revenue weakness, margin compression, and higher debt service expense.

The Case for a Turnaround

Owens & Minor, at least per its plans, isn't going to turn it around in 2019. Can it do so in 2020 - or beyond?

That's the case that Chairman and interim CEO Bob Sledd tried to make on the Q4 conference call. Most notably, Sledd, in a way that former CEO Cody Phipps did not in recent calls, described a number of what he termed "self-inflicted" challenges. A move to combine customer service operations into a single center has turned out to be a misstep, one Sledd admitted has "cost us some customers". Service levels are down across the board, with work left to do; as Sledd put it in the Q&A, "I wouldn't say all of our customers are 100% happy with us."

Per the chairman, there have been external challenges as well. Mergers of suppliers have provided some disruption. Sledd in his prepared remarks cited "a spate of natural disasters". Looking backward at 2018, Sledd saw "a perfect storm".

And looking forward, business should get better, by this reckoning. The service problems are getting fixed, which should help retention as 2019 rolls on. CFO Robert Snead said on the call that during the year O&M had "a higher number of wins than we've had in recent history," and the company in January grabbed another one when it signed a multi-year agreement with California's Scripps Health.

More effort - and more salespeople - are going behind the integration of Halyard and Byram, as Owens & Minor looks to sell more of its own products (and thus boost margins in the process). Those businesses are performing well, with Byram guided to positive organic growth in 2019 and Halyard in line with expectations backing out the effect of higher commodity prices. Snead detailed a new majority-owned venture, Fusion5, which offers software and data for providers moving to so-called "value-based care". That business is expected to start contributing in the fourth quarter.

The problems here are in the distribution business. And Sledd made the case that those problems could either be fixed - in the case of service execution - or mitigated, through the margin-enhancing benefits of own products and preferred third-party brands. At a presentation last month, Owens & Minor gave a visual depiction of the path forward:

source: OMI presentation at JP Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference

The Case Against a Turnaround

There's two core problems with the turnaround case, however, particularly as made by Sledd. The first is that the "self-inflicted" wounds aren't the problem here. OMI's margin issues are not a 2018 problem. They're a nearly decade-long problem at this point. Those margins are being compressed by pressures throughout the healthcare system. Cardinal isn't immune: its margins in the Medical segment have shrunk. We don't have financials on privately held Medline, but we can assume they're not immune, either.

Even assuming O&M had performed better in 2018, the long-term trend still would hold. It's true that adjusted EBIT margins (excluding the executive severance spend of $7.3 million for the full year) fell only 6 bps for the year. That's actually better than performance in recent years. But, again, Byram and Halyard should have been margin-accretive.

Halyard had ~8% EBITDA margins at the time of the acquisition (against mid-2's for legacy O&M). On the Q1 2017 conference call, former CFO Richard Meier was asked whether Byram had margins in the 3-5% range; Meier responded that the analyst "probably was underestimating what the broader margins of this asset would be".

In 2019, Halyard and Byram probably will contribute something like 13% of revenue. Legacy margins, combined, should be in the 6% range. Assuming that's the case, the acquisitions should have helped EBIT margins by around 50 bps. (That's a ballpark estimate, as Halyard revenues are subject to eliminations and we don't have exact EBIT figures for either business pre-acquisition.) Guidance suggests that consolidated EBIT margins still are compressing a full 70 bps from 2016's 2.31% to 2019's ~1.6%.

From that standpoint, the distribution business may well have lost half of its margins in three years. Execution might be a factor. Tight labor markets and freight inflation aren't helping, particularly with deleverage in terms of organic revenue growth. Still, to reiterate, it appears that something close half the margins are gone.

Owens & Minor quite literally can't stand much more in the way of compression. Implied pre-tax margins next year appear to be about 0.6%. And the apparent path to expand from that point is to a) get and keep more customers while b) making sure those customers buy more stuff from Halyard and other brands O&M is trying to push. Is there any sign in the results over the last few years that Owens & Minor has the leverage to drive that combination? If not, the trend continues - and this winds up as a restructuring at some point.

The second problem is that an investor betting on this turnaround has to trust a board of directors - including Sledd, who will stay on as chairman - that's shown no sign of earning that trust. The board stood by while Phipps ran the company into the ground - and then paid him $4.8 million to go away. (Firing for cause might have resulted in legal action, and maybe it's easier just to cut the check. I don't care. That's obscene and an obvious dereliction of duty by a board that hired Phipps in the first place.) It cut the dividend too late - and then again, in conjunction with Q4 results, to a penny a share per year, a ludicrous payout. (Owens & Minor is going to pay about $600,000 in total dividends over the next year. What's the point, other than some vain attempt to stay in certain indices?)

Adding insult to injury, Reuters reported the day after earnings that the company was exploring a sale. If true - and Reuters generally is trustworthy, and O&M hasn't denied it - that move undercuts all of Sledd's optimism on the Q4 call. If there's a path to a wonderful turnaround, why on Earth would the board engage investment banks for a sale at (or close to) these prices?

Even worse - who is realistically going to buy this company? (Don't say Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is not going to acquire a distribution company when it can take share on its own.) And at what premium? Owens & Minor has a market cap under $400 million - an acquirer is making $500 million worth of bondholders (trading at 78 and 90) whole first.

I wrote after Q3 that Owens & Minor didn't have an answer. At the time, I noted that, on the Q3 call, Phipps was asked directly how O&M could reverse the problematic margin trends - and that his response was somewhere between discomfiting and delusional. The case from the chairman on the Q4 call sounds much the same. One year of errant execution is not the primary cause of the problems here. A board whose company has a "bright future", as Sledd put it, doesn't seek out an acquirer with its stock 3% above a 17-year low.

OMI is cheap - but it should be cheap, and in the context of the space (and even considering the broader healthcare industry) it's not that cheap. Meanwhile, the company itself is guiding for a weak first half, removing any near-term catalyst for traders trying to time the bottom. Right now, there's no long-term catalyst, either. This is a business with a long list of problems - and limited ability to fix the biggest of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.