MannKind: Cracking A Brazil Nut Case

I will offer a full disclosure for why Biomm is not and never will be a good partnership for MannKind in the Brazil market.

Brazil nuts are easy to crack if you know where to look for the financial data needed for viewing through a microscope.

Hypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promises, it cost nothing" - Edmund Burke, Irish Political Leader.

A cautionary tale is often associated with folklore or urban legends. Such tales normally unfold in three segments. The first segment outlines the issue or prohibition associated with the tale. Then, the narrative itself is told. The final part often ends with someone having disregarded the warning and had partaken of the warned pending calamity, resulting in an unpleasant cautionary tale of suffering for failing to heed the warning.

This article is my effort for a recounting a cautionary tale for MannKind's (MNKD) true believer retail investors. My opinion for one of the most egregious overhyped misrepresentation offered by MannKind relates to the June 2017 announcement where they had found the ideal partner to market Afrezza in Brazil. The involved Brazilian company is BIOMM. My opinion and position on this touted deal is simple - MannKind will never see any meaningful revenue generated by this partnership. In fact, the likelihood of seeing one dollar of revenue generated is highly unlikely to happen. There are good partnerships and there are bad partnership deals created between companies. BIOMM, if you can believe what they share in official corporate documents, is not an ideal partnership having any discernable merit.

MannKind's stock began the first day of trading (2018) at the price of $2.34. The stock closed on the last day of 2018 trading at the price of $1.06. Therefore, with the many touted ways 2018 would be different for shareholders, with the stock at $1.06 a share, they had lost 55% of their investment funds in MannKind's stock for the year. There is a simple reason for this precipitous loss of valuation - Afrezza has proven over and over it isn't a viable product in the market place!

I have a simple question for those who fall into what I call the group of 'true believers' for what they are told about the merits of owning MannKind's common stock. When can one believe what they have been told?

The following is what was stated in the recent full year and fourth-quarter report (2/26/19) when it was initially released to the shareholders:

Our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results showed excellent progress in executing against our Afrezza growth plan and recognized for the first-time revenues associated with our license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics."

What is stated is very clear - "showed excellent progress in executing against our Afrezza growth plan..."

Subsequent to this initial press release and declaration about excellent progress, the same individual made the following statement in their conference call presentation to the same shareholders:

While our sales in 2018 weren't where we expected, we've made tremendous progress with advancing our company forward with our Technosphere platform, debt reduction, COGS profitability for the first time as well as our insulin purchase reduction. All of these now allow us to focus and invest our revenue, to grow our revenue in 2019. We believe our capital allocation should get us to mid-2020, as previously communicated."

When the current CEO was initially hired, he made some very pointed remarks about how his marketing efforts would surpass the efforts put forth by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). This happened three years ago - in 2016. His initial marketing plan resulted in total failure and it was apparently tossed in the trash bin. Subsequent to this failure, a third marketing plan was put in place. During 2018, investors were told to expect net revenues for Afrezza being as high as $30 million. Now we know this projection was missed by more than 40% and investors were told there had been 'excellent progress' - so based on this excellent progress, MannKind opted for stopping Afrezza marketing in 40% of the states and firing countless sales representatives that had generated excellent progress in executing against our Afrezza growth plan.

When can investors be assured when excellent progress is being made, when the next proclaimed statement points out sales aren't what was expected? MannKind implements their third self-generated launch of a product and pays performance bonuses to the individuals who created the self-admitted marketing plan that missed by 40% in achieving what they expected in sales? While the lowly sales staff employees get fired for NOT showing what sales were expected! And executives receive bonuses for making excellent progress in executing their growth plans - sweet deal for those who are now into leading the fourth marketing plan for Afrezza.

MannKind and Their Ideal Partner - BIOMM

Chapter One - The Embarrassment of Riches and other Tales.

Who doesn't remember the famous comment from a MannKind executive who told investors:

We (MannKind) are blessed with an embarrassment of riches!

Sadly, such exaggerations have continued where they never come to fruition for the betterment of the retail investor's financial benefit. This point is validated by the simple fact currently Afrezza's marketing approach is moving into the fourth distinct launch of the product because the previous three approaches failed miserably. For those who might wish to quibble over this distinction related to the number of launches, cutting 40% of the eligible states out of your national marketing plan and firing in the order of 15% of your current sales force is indicative of one creating a new marketing plan.

When will reality set in for the 'true-believers' in MannKind, based on the litany of never-ending promises and hype for worthless clinical data and label changes where the next will be the solution for their dismal revenue generation with Afrezza? I even wrote a full article (Pending STAT Trial Results A Boost or a Bane?) about the proposed STAT data, where I pointed out the data wasn't worth the paper it was written on. Now more than eight months later from the STAT data being placed into public awareness, new prescriptions over the last 13 weeks of 2018, these prescriptions averaged only 293 per week. This number was lower than the comparable results from way back in 2015's fourth quarter when Sanofi was marketing Afrezza. So much for the STAT study being the catalyst for what was touted as being the key for 2018. And now through seven weeks into the first quarter of 2019, the dismal capture rate for new prescriptions continues to lag the 2018 results. With 54% of the first quarter of 2019 already completed, the seven-week average new prescriptions are running 10% below the capture rate for the same time in the fourth quarter of 2018. Even the refills are down by 8% from this same period comparison - basically, now into the sixth calendar year that Afrezza has been FDA approved, the capture rate for prescriptions have plateaued. A better perspective for the horrible current capture rate for new prescriptions, one must go back to the hiring of the current CEO, where he proclaimed under his tutelage, he would show how to outperform the 'horrible' efforts achieved by Sanofi and he would do it with fewer marketing expenditures. The most recent seven weeks of 2019, MannKind averaged on a weekly basis - 259 new prescriptions. Now, if one goes back to the first week where Sanofi achieved at least 259 new prescriptions that would have been the week of May 15, 2015, when they produced 277 new prescriptions. For the seven-week period, based on the 277 foundation for new prescriptions, Sanofi averaged 303 weekly new prescriptions. After promising to handily beat Sanofi's effort, five years later, MannKind is lagging by 15% behind Sanofi's results. And Sanofi executives were smart enough to cut their losses with Afrezza. The only things MannKind has any success in selling appear to be false promises and shares of their common stock.

Chapter Two - A Full Decade of Spin and Spending by MannKind's Executives:

MannKind Yearly Net (Loss) Loss Gain Cum.+/- 2009 $220.10M 2010 $170.56 $390.66M 2011 $160.80 $551.46 2012 $169.37 $720.83 2013 $191.49 $912.32 2014 $198.38 $1.110B 2015 $368.45 $1.479B 2016 $125.66 $1.353B 2017 $117.33 $1.470B 2018 $86.98 $1.556B

In the last ten years of operation, MannKind has accrued a net loss of $1,556,000,000.00. The good news is the latest year (2018) reflected this category of spending was the lowest in the 10-year time span. However, they basically accomplished this by firing and not filling sales representatives' vacancies in the latter part of the year.

MannKind has been around for going on two decades, spending massive amounts of funds without having any positive cash generated by product revenue. Between Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Exubera, where they wrote off about $3 billion in their financial books for their folly with the first inhaled insulin product. Now MannKind is quickly, if not already, out spending the Pfizer fiasco. Between the two inhaled insulin products that have been or currently in the market, the net loss is around $6 billion. The fact that we are now into the sixth calendar year that Afrezza has been marketed and we are entering the third month of 2019, once again we see new prescriptions are lagging the results from 2018. Based on the latest full quarter of Afrezza, net revenue was $5.7 million, the last ten years is currently generating 0.0036% of the cumulative $1.556 billion spent in developing and marketing Afrezza.

Chapter Three - All the Hyped Partnership Deals

MannKind executives are masters of spinning their tales about how their Technosphere technology is cutting edge technology that will 'soon' dominate the creation of new medicines.

I find it hard to believe that it was way back on January 22, 2016, with MannKind's stock trading for around $0.90 share, they announced the amazing and fantastic deal with Receptor Life Sciences. They offered no address or who was behind this mystery operation, but it didn't keep MannKind from touting the deal involved drugs that would address chronic pain, neurologic diseases, and inflammatory disorders. How many times will the true believers forget the last promise related to what MannKind had promised but still turn around and believe them this time? Now, into the fourth calendar from this unmitigated hype story and still Receptor only has a webpage with no address or contact information for where all this amazing scientific work on pain medications, nerve and inflammatory disease is taking place. Who says there aren't individuals who believe in the tooth fairy and MannKind myths?

Now, four years later and in their 2018 Annual Report filed on February 26, 2019, we learn the following about this fantastic partnership with Receptor Life Sciences:

Our internal product development efforts are supplemented by a collaboration and license agreement with Receptor Life Sciences ("Receptor"), which we entered into in January 2016, pursuant to which Receptor is responsible for the development, manufacture and commercialization of inhaled formulations of certain cannabinoid compounds utilizing our technology. To date, Receptor has conducted formulation studies with a range of different API and has informed us of their plans to commence preclinical development of the most promising powder candidate(s) during 2019."

Four calendar years of spin and now they tell investors Receptor is still working on formulation issues and they 'plan' to commence preclinical development during 2019. Hard to believe - four years ago - they spun a story about chronic pain, neurologic, and inflammatory diseases and they are still merely planning preclinical trials - not clinical trials with human patients. Basically, Receptor has accomplished nothing after four years of hyping a spin story.

Who remembers the Torrey Pines deal from way back in 2012? This deal was for a pain medication application using Technosphere. As of late, once again MannKind is dangling out the potential of just another pain medication - but what happened to Torrey Pines?

How many remember the Colby Parma partnership from seven years ago? Does anyone remember the highly touted Africa-based operation that wanted to use MannKind's expertise with a drug for treating pregnancies in African patients?

And then, there is the VDEX connection where some unknown operators were going to open specialty diabetic centers where they would promote exclusively the use of Afrezza. This mystery operation was initially proposed as being in New Jersey, but it appears there has been not one location created in the state. Then, by some mystery and more than 2,000 miles away, a VDEX center was touted as being in the Los Angeles area. Not as a free-standing office, but someone subletting a desk in another office. Nothing has changed - still VDEX is an unknown entity where they provide no phone numbers or contact information. Why does MannKind find themselves associating with such mysterious and unverifiable solutions for Afrezza becoming a successful insulin product?

Chapter Four - BIOMM - The Ideal Partner or A Game of Charades!

The June 1, 2017, announcement where the CEO stated:

MannKind also announced a supply and distribution agreement with BIOMM for Afrezza in Brazil. BIOMM will prepare and submit applications for regulatory approval of Afrezza to the Brazilian agencies and will market the product in Brazil if approved.

The CEO further commented:

We are pleased to partner with BIOMM to bring Afrezza to the Brazilian diabetes market. Our founder, Al Mann, had a vision to reduce the global burden of diabetes through novel technologies. In 2015, more than 14 million people were estimated to have diabetes in Brazil. Given BIOMM's presence and knowledge of the diabetes market in Brazil, we believe that BIOMM is the ideal partner to reach healthcare providers and patients with the message that there is another potential option in their fight against diabetes."

Note, the CEO describes BIOMM as being the 'ideal partner" for marketing Afrezza in Brazil.

Then, the BIOMM CEO said the following:

As a pioneering biotechnology company in Brazil, we believe that we can leverage our current portfolio of diabetes products to offer another option to the significant and growing numbers of patients with diabetes. We are proud to be the first company to bring inhaled mealtime insulin to the Brazilian market."

These claims cited by these two executives are amazing-ideal partners, BIOMM's presence, BIOMM is a pioneer, BIOMM can leverage their current portfolio. Wow! Fantastic claims if I must say so! But is BIOMM just an ugly girl parading on the Ipanema beach singing her siren song to lure in investors? Why can't MannKind meet their self-imposed deadlines for some of their promises? Promise! Delay! Promise! Delay! The MannKind modus operandi for their investors/true believers!

During the third quarter of 2018 conference call:

Our Afrezza international expansion is well underway, with Brazil expecting approval in Q-4, and India progressing in a phase-3 trial tied to filing there, as well as Mexico and Canada we continue to work towards."

It's not my wish to divert the focal point for this article - the questionable BIOMM partnership - but please allow me to repeat what MannKind said about the India partnership with Cipla. Just four months ago, as seen above, they were talking about how well their international expansion was going and told investors - "and India progressing in a phase 3 trial tied to filing there."

Now, look at slide 23 in their 2018 annual report conference call where they update the India partnership with this cryptic and ominous revelatory statement - 2019 Milestone Events - "Determination of regulatory pathway for India". Four months ago, the story was they were on the pathway to approval with a Phase 3 trial. Why suddenly change their story in 2019 and admit they are now merely trying to determine what pathway is needed for India approval. Why not acknowledge the 2019 milestones were tied to the Phase 3 test that was on their pathway only four months ago?

Then on January 4, 2019, investors were informed there had been a small obstacle that had gotten in the way of MannKind keeping their fourth quarter schedule and immediate launch of Afrezza in Brazil. Amazingly, since Christmas occurs (at least in my lifetime) every December, but apparently MannKind and their ideal partner, BIOMM, forgot about the Christmas happening in 2018.

Two final topics I didn't address, that are now on top of my mind based on the questions I've been receiving are international expansion in pediatrics. We have been working diligently with our partner in Brazil and regulatory authorities to secure our first approval outside the U.S. and hope to have an update for you on this shortly as the holidays slowed down our review unfortunately."

We had the initial unfolding of this Cautionary Tale way back on June 1, 2017, when MannKind found their 'ideal' Brazil partner - a partner will extensive resources and expertise. Now after a 'small' period dragging their feet - that being 22 months ago of dragging and delaying their immediate launch of Afrezza, we get this announcement during their 2018 annual report conference call given on February 26, 2019:

We expect Brazil approval sometime during late Q-1 or Q-2."

So basically, hype their story for two years with nothing to show for their effort, we finally arrive at the reality of this Cautionary Tale for this pathetic partnership deal with BIOMM. I say pathetic if you can believe what BIOMM has revealed in their financial reporting related to their stability and ability to remain as an operating company.

MannKind doesn't have the same criteria for what I would consider are the intrinsic needs for a partnership in a nation with more than 200 million citizens. Especially intrinsic needs for overcoming the fact Afrezza hasn't been able to garner the required acceptance in the United States, where more than $3 billion has been spent in getting the drug into the sixth calendar year after being approved by the FDA. Now we find MannKind is eliminating coverage from 20 states when we know Brazil is the fifth largest country in the world and its territory is larger than the contiguous 48 states in the USA. Wouldn't an 'ideal' partner for MannKind be a company with an experienced management team, a marketing department, and even a sales force because in Brazil drugs can't be advertised through print and TV ads. What I consider as being an 'ideal' partner, wouldn't it be logical for the partner to have the financial resources to fund these basic marketing requirements?

Wouldn't it have been pertinent for MannKind having looked at the financial resources BIOMM was bringing to this 'ideal partnership'? I have looked at their financial information and merely stating they are horrible would be an understatement.

Chapter Five: BIOMM - Based on All Practical Accounting Principles Probably Has No Cash to Fund Their Operations:

Currently BIOMM has only shared their financial data through September 20, 2018. The following data is based on the Brazilian real, and then I've converted the numbers into US dollars ($0.26 Real to one US Dollar) so one can see BIOMM is operating on not two shoe strings, but only one bare thread that is keeping this highly questionable entity from falling into bankruptcy. Why does MannKind attract so many dubious partnership deals?

BIOMM Financial Data: Listed as Brazil Dollars (Real) US Dollars 12/31/2017 $57,000 Revenue $14,820.00 0 R&D ZERO $7.249M SG&A $1.885M ($9.184M) Inc./Loss ($2.388M) 3/31/2018 $26,000 Revenue $6,760 $0 R&D Zero $7.598M SG&A $1.975M ($8.676M) Inc./Loss ($2.256M) 6/30/2018 $0 Revenue ZERO $0 R&D Zero $7.762M SG&A ($9.067M) Inc./Loss 9/30/2018 $754,000 Revenue $196,040 $0 R&D ZERO $8.021M SG&A $2.085M ($8.665M) Inc./Loss ($2.253M) 9/30/2018 $8.130M Cash $2.114M

As for the claim by the BIOMM CEO related to their 'current portfolio' of diabetes products, what portfolio is he talking about? A simple visit to their corporate website and looking at their 'list' of approved products in Brazil, they list one such product - a footcare product named Confort Care that appears to be comparable to the OTC products sold here in the states by Gold Bond.

Now look at the massive revenue stream this 'ideal partner' generated over the last four quarters - one year. Their revenues amounted to a whopping $217,580.00 US dollars. Now we know why there was no upfront funding coming from this 'ideal partner' - they don't have any cash. And what is more amazing about this 'partnership', contrary to the blustering BIOMM hype about their current portfolio, their financials show they haven't spent one penny over the last 12 months for R&D needed to create a portfolio of drugs for the Brazilian market. The current financials apparently show one thing - BIOMM is a vehicle for a handful of executives using the limited cash as their piggy-bank. One more tidbit - BIOMM has been in existence since 2001 - more than 17 years and it appears that only in 2017 did they show any other revenue - apparently $103,000 in Brazilian currency dollars, or a tad over $33,000.00 in US dollars.

Furthermore, why doesn't BIOMM have at least one mention of this 'ideal partnership' on their website for investors to know about? Remember, MannKind touted BIOMM would have the Brazilian approval in 2018 and launching Afrezza would start quickly after the approval.

When are MannKind's retail investors going to hold someone accountable for all the unfulfilled promises and hype stories? Better yet! Why do the 'true-believers' continue to believe these fairy tale stories? Considering the above data points reflects BIOMM financial through the quarter ending in September - 2018, if their current burn rate for their limited cash position continued through December 2018, BIOMM has no cash to spend on Afrezza or even being able to pay their utility bill. Making BIOMM not exactly being the 'ideal partner' as put forth for MannKind's stockholders where once again they must believe just another myth!

Conclusion:

MannKind has more than two decades of operating history and has had expenditures of about $3 billion dollars. The history of their hyped stories and them coming true are wider and deeper than the Grand Canyon. As of late the chasm of their spin stories and actual results are bifurcating further from the reality that is needed for success. MannKind's Technosphere technology is outdated and the drug industry has and will continue - in my opinion, to ignore its application for their respective drug development programs. Even the current United Therapeutics deal shows they have no interest in the Technosphere system, when they clearly tell MannKind's investor they (United) will take over the responsibility for manufacturing Tre-T, should United pursue and incur the expense for running promised clinical trials. One must remember, MannKind told investors way back in June of 2018, Tre-T was ready to enter Phase 3 testing - and now they talk about and admit it will be a full year's delay before starting the required FDA Phase 3 clinical trial. Why would any company drag their feet for a full year, knowing their competitor Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) for the inhaled market will be filing for FDA approval within the next few months. It makes no sense - United is seeing their market share of the PAH market decline, and if Tre-T is their solution, falling two years behind a competitor with an identical product is not a way smart decision. MannKind investors are naïve if they can't figure out United is betting on the new Arena oral product to solve their declining revenue stream.

MannKind has a nearly idle plant sitting in Danbury, and they need something to justify the maintenance and operating expense for this facility. United has made a deal that cuts MannKind out of this opportunity to help fund the Danbury operations. And yes - this is a cautionary tale warning!

MannKind's 'technology' is based on a dry powder inhalation - DPI - platform. This platform for delivering medications is vast and growing on a constant basis - where for 20 years MannKind has merely promised and sought partnerships using their technology. The following is a link for the current 81 different versions of a dry powder inhalers - (Capsule Based) (Blister Based) (Reservoir/Cartridge Based) That's right! 81 options that drug developers have had the opportunity to incorporate an inhaler delivery system. And for 20 years-MannKind's Technosphere System can be found in one FDA approved product - Afrezza. Why would any drug company want to use Technosphere, especially with track record that Afrezza has produced?

MannKind's modus operandi is simply dangle a promise for a specific drug candidate for development - string this promise out until they run out of delay excuses and simply switch to another potential product. How many years did they string along investors with the promise for developing an epi-pen alternative when this topic was involved in a hot public debate over the Mylan fiasco? When this topic ran its course in public discussion - MannKind dropped this product potential from their long-promised solution for expanding their pipeline.

With the BIOMM fiasco now exposed and after promising they would be marketing Afrezza in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2018, now silence! Then we find the foot dragging for starting the Phase 3 clinical trial for Tre-T, so now they dangle the potential for developing a migraine medication using their two- decade old Technosphere system. Funny thing - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) is already raining on this hype story with this announcement about their plans for developing an inhaled migraine drug sans the use of Technosphere.

It should be noted that I shared my opinion on the merits of Biohaven when I published an article here on SA, on March 22, 2018 - Biohaven: Is Their Stock a Safe Haven for Investors. At the time the stock was trading for $27.00. Currently it is trading for $47.00, a nice increase of 74% for those who bought at the time of my recommendation.

Considering Biohaven had the option to use Technosphere, why did they opt for AptarGroup (ATR) Pharma's customizing ability to develop inhalation devices. What is amazing about Aptar, they have created a drug delivery manufacturing corporation that has the following impressive metrics for their investors:

Their stock trades for more than $100 a share.

Pays a dividend of more than a $1.00 a share which is nearly as much as you can buy a share of MannKind's stock.

Employees 13,2000 workers.

Yearly Revenue in excess of $2.5 billion

Market Cap of more than $6.4 billion

Aptar delivers a viable and useful product, whereas, MannKind merely delivers hype and false promises about how superior their technology is compared to others. Others like Aptar, they sign contracts with their clients involving a viable product being developed and not just a hype story to beguile investors. Aptar generates $2.5 billion in revenue for their delivery system used by the major drug companies - MannKind signs contracts with highly questionable corporations and tells investors to trust them as for the merits of the details and promises!

It is my sincere wish and desire that Afrezza remains available for those who need options in treating their medical condition. However, it's time for this charade about Afrezza being the best insulin product on the market must be recognized for what it is and what it's not! Enough of this litany of false deals like the BIOMM charade where it is promoted as being an IDEAL PARTNER!

Don't the retail investors deserve the truth and not false promises?

Good luck with your future investing decisions! And always never ignore cautionary tales that shares facts! And just for the record - I like Brazil nuts for my snacks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.