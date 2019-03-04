Walgreens: At The Corner Of Profitable And Undervalued

I believe, at current valuation, you should be looking into initiating, or preparing to purchase stock.

Thanks to recent and potential future sentiment, Drugstore Chain Walgreens Boots Alliance is plummeting towards undervaluation - and it's possible the drop will continue.

(Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Homepage)

An undervaluation in the making - come on in

It's no secret, given my last article on CVS Health (CVS), that I'm a fan of undervalued pharma/drugstores. I, among other things, went ahead and bought AbbVie (ABBV) during the past month. But this article isn't about either of those companies. No, today, and during this weekend (I'm writing this on a Saturday), I aim to take a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

My reason for this is quite simple, and one you'll recognize if you've read any of my articles. Due to a share price drop on Friday the 1st of March, an alarm at my broker's went off, alerting me that WBA is close to my price target, and to the price where I initiated my own position in this drugstore giant (my current cost basis is $60.70).

I will spend this article trying to convince you to take a second look at, considering investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance. I believe, as I usually do when I write an article on Seeking Alpha, that current (under)valuation merits an investment due to the company's:

Future potential/future growth Dividends Fundamental metrics

I will begin by outlining the company in general terms and hopefully telling you something you don't already know. I will then go into the reasons for the undervaluation, as well as risks, before showing you what an investment in this company could yield you in terms of returns - which is usually the reason for my own investment. In closing, I will provide you with a number of arguments as to why you should invest your hard-earned money into this company.

Let's begin.

Forty-three straight years of dividend growth history

18,000 stores worldwide. 43 years of straight dividend growth, making it a dividend aristocrat, 7 years from becoming a dividend king. Roots going back to 1848, giving it a 150+ year history. Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots, Bo7, Soap & Glory, Sleek MakeUP, Botanics, and Liz Earle.

That's Walgreens Boots Alliance.

One of the largest purchasers of prescription drugs and a nationwide network of distribution centers which manage drug deliveries to everything from hospitals, pharmacies, doctors and the like.

That's also Walgreens Boots Alliance.

This company is big - and it's diversified into many areas. Not only does it own a 26% stake of its own drug wholesaler, (I'm talking AmerisourceBergen (ABC)) who in themselves have 20% of the entire US market of all pharmaceuticals sold and distributed throughout the country, it has a board seat in this company and the right to purchase enough stock for one more, should they choose to. Walgreens is large. It's powerful. It's American business tradition at its finest.

Its business is split into three areas, of which Retail Pharmacy USA is the largest with over three-quarters of revenue and operating profit. The two smaller ones at 13% of operating profit and 11% operating profit, respectively, are Pharmaceutical Wholesale and Retail Pharmacy International.

(Source: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results)

Highest margins are naturally found in the retail pharmacy segment - both in the USA and internationally. In the US, we have margins of 6.0% (down 0.5%), and internationals have higher margins of 7.7% for FY2018. The Pharmaceutical wholesale segment, much like the corresponding segments in CVS and other similar companies, is suffering from low adjusted operating margins of 2-3% (2.9% in WBA's case, for FY2018).

An international footprint - acquisitions by the year

Walgreens Boots Alliance counts on its convenience store locations to be part in driving sales, and for its economies of scale to drive growth that smaller companies, due to lack of size, are unable to. Over three-quarters of the population in the United States live within five miles of a retail pharmacy run by the company (Walgreens or Duane Reade).

Much like other companies nationally and internationally, WBA has counted in part on acquisitions to deliver key growth for the company over the past years. These acquisitions include, as the company's name also suggests:

The 2018 purchase of a 40% stake in Sinopharm Holding Huoda Drugstores Co. Ltd, breaking down the Great Wall of China and allowing WBA access.

The acquisition of roughly half of the stores run by Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) during 2017.

The purchase of Prime Therapeutics PBM during 2017

The purchase, over time, of Boots Alliance, Europe's largest pharmacy chain which was completed during 2014. The acquisition also explains the current company naming.

The purchase of Duane Reade in 2010.

(Source: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results)

These deals have, in their entirety, made WBA a global pharmacy player to be reckoned with. It runs stores, franchises, and operations in the UK, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Norway, Ireland, Netherlands, and Lithuania. It has operations - equity methods and/or investment and branded products in many nations worldwide (see graphic above), including my own home country of Sweden. Unlike competitors such as CVS, Walgreens Boots Alliance, with its 4,700+ international stores, has a large, international footprint.

And, they're committed to growing it further.

In the USA, the acquisitions have made WBA the largest retail pharmacy player on the market. It's also fourth-largest in terms of PBM services. According to the management's own numbers, the company has a market share of over 22% in the USA alone.

Current financials are convincing

(Source: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results)

The company's recent reports show a degree of success in terms of financials. Despite organizational hurdles and market-related challenges, WBA delivered a solid FY2018 with a growing market share, a strong earnings growth and a growth in sales. This was likely part of what brought the company stock price up from its P/E low of 10.2 during mid-2018. WBA also grew their free cash flow with almost 17%, a respectable achievement for any company in the field where WBA is active.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company has a history of being extremely conservative in terms of payout ratio, both in terms of earnings and in terms of FCF. Its percentages of payout have not been above 45% in at least 10 years of data, and the company has a stellar history of EPS and FCF growth over the past decade.

The company also took advantage of its own low valuation and initiated share buybacks, reducing shares outstanding from 1,090M (2016) to 980M (2018). Available company data shows that WBA initiated these purchases when the stock fell into undervaluation territory back in 2017 (seen in relation to historical P/E valuation).

The future - initiatives and plans

(Source: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results)

The company's future initiatives include developing a new platform, partnership strategies (among other things with Kroger), and new market innovations in Europe and China.

Like other companies in the field (namely CVS), WBA intends to capitalize on its own scale and size to drive down costs and grow margins. The company's strategy includes drug sourcing between the company, AmerisourceBergen, Rite Aid, and Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX). Like other massive companies around the world, Walgreens also has a corporate restructuring program in place, aimed at cutting down on excessive fat and making the company leaner. It has also come to terms with Fareva, a manufacturer of beauty products, in order to supply Walgreens (source). A 10-year contract with the potential for fulfilling the company's goals of increasing margins.

Walgreens has a history of marketing its own generic-brand products, both in the OTC as well as the prescription market. Due to the company's savings on producing the generic store brands, they're able to offer PBMs (and customers) a discount on their own brands, and in so doing, potentially convincing those who are interested in saving money, to select their products.

Much like indicated with the Fareva deal, the company is attempting to focus on its sales/product mix and increasing sales in the beauty/wellness categories. The company partnered with LabCorp to build what they call "patient service centers", similar to the CVS idea/plan of patient care centers, at 600 locations (source). Again, in an echo of CVS's own strategy, the company intends to refurbish/replace non-profit retail space with high-margin/potential healthcare services. This plan is set for the years 2019-2023, and as such, we're likely to see the beginnings of this initiative during this year.

Reward programs and digital technology

The company is also driving customers towards using higher-margin technology, such as digital/app-centered services. The Walgreens mobile app has tens of millions of users around the United States and is one of the most-downloaded retail apps nationwide.

Not only that, but the app breaks a typical pattern of only catering to millennials and young people. According to Walgreens data, more than a fifth of the users are 55 age or older. This is twice as high as the industry average (source).

The company has created something similar to a technology currently very popular in Sweden, which allows people to speak to doctors and nurses via ways of Videochat. Walgreens has created Pharmacy Chat, which allows customers 24/7 access to a connection with what they call "trusted experts". This is even better than our model, as it's available during working hours only.

The Walgreens reward program is a story worth telling in itself, a story that managed to grow from zero to 70 million users in a year (source).

The Q1

The Fiscal Q1 for 2019 has been released, allowing us to get insight into the company's development over the past few months.

(Source: Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results)

In accordance with their plans, the company delivered a 14.1% adjusted EPS growth to $1.46 and a 9.9% increase in sales (11.4% on constant currency basis). The company confirms the 2019 guidance in the Q1 fiscal, guiding for a 7-12% growth in terms of constant currency.

Retail pharmacy sales and prescriptions both grew during the period, with retail sales being staggered by what the company calls ongoing de-emphasis of select products and a last-year boost of exceptional events, which skews the data somewhat.

The international segment of Boots UK delivered worse results compared to 1Q18, with sales dropping 3.6% and operating margins in the negative as well. The company has initiated its restructuring program to increase efficiency and return to profit, as well as launching new healthcare developments in the Boots segment.

So, this is a bit of reading about Walgreens Boots Alliance and where they want to be going.

Let's move on to juicier bits.

We're talking risks in a changing, global market

In my article on CVS Health Corporation, I spent some time talking about demographics and socio-economic tendencies which have resulted in an upcoming aging population that's only growing and in need of healthcare. These trends, that in themselves are causing the demand for the company's products and services to spike, could at the same time cause a challenge insofar as the company's profitability goes - which brings me to the primary risk.

The reason being that the current system - most current systems in their current iterations, whether it's Sweden, USA, or other nations, aren't equipped to deal with the coming changes to their healthcare structures. They need to adapt and change, and Walgreens, much like any player in the healthcare field, will feel the pressure of these changes.

A healthcare spending of 20% of the American GDP is no small number, and it's a challenge that Washington is trying to figure out how to face. The baby boomers are coming.

(Source: Healthdesign)

The importance of this cannot be overstated. The systems in place, worldwide but in the first world countries above all, are most facing similar challenges. And with the healthcare system of the US, certain things are in danger of being targeted by the federal government simply to survive these coming changes.

For Walgreens, the rising price pressure will come among other things from insurers who account for almost a quarter of the corporation's total revenue. Medicare/Medicaid account for another 18%, and 98% of the firm's prescription revenue comes from third-party payers. These private payers, in turn, have themselves been consolidating their businesses in order to apply pressure down - and up - the chain. Some of these challenges will, I believe, simply be met with what the character Howard "Bunny" Colvin from "The Wire" described to be "Fecal Gravity". The Federal government will apply pressure down the chain, and everyone involved will feel it - WBA included.

This could and probably will affect the firm's margins. One could argue that what Walgreens has done extensive M&A is not a choice, but as a necessity. I don't believe the future of healthcare will allow for many small players to survive, as simple margin erosion from economies of scale will prevent smaller players from achieving profitability at all, in this "new system".

In Walgreens annual report of 2018, the firms confirm this, through among other things pressure to shift toward lower-margin prescription models. Longer prescriptions period allows the firms smaller margins as opposed to the refill-model common years ago.

Many of the things that the system in the US is trying to do are things we in Europe (and Sweden) cannot do. As I wrote in my CVS article, our problems are different - it's about the entire system being chronically understaffed, mismanaged and outdated. This will only grow worse, but rising healthcare (and caring costs in general) have resulted in some pretty (by Swedish standards) inhumane decisions over the years - among other things cutting support to disabled children and adults considerably, and even considering restructuring care for the disabled entirely, making it a municipal rather than state/regional thing (The municipalities are not structured/prepared for such a responsibility). When governments are faced with potential, non-functional healthcare, things get ugly.

This stuff is bad everywhere. It may seem disjointed, but from where I sit, it's all connected. Too much cost for too many people. We can't handle it.

M&A's are risky

That was a lot about socioeconomics. I also want to talk about the risks of growing through mergers and acquisitions. While Walgreens and other companies are obviously feeling the pressure here to prevent further margin erosion by increasing their own vertical integration and economics of scale, there are risks inherent to such strategies. The fact that the rumor mill has been babbling on about M&A of Walgreens and Humana (HUM) (source), or the talks of WBA buying the remaining portion of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) (source), these things indicate that WBA is at least talking about these things behind and outside of closed doors.

The risks to these mergers, especially outside of the US are numerous. We're talking about:

Goal synergies

Merging workforces

Supply chain management

Technology/IT integration

Purchase price

Corporate culture

Diluting stock/shareholders

And so forth. Those are only a few. The risks inherent to these deals need only to be looked for on the market for a second or two, and you'll find KHC and other companies struggling with synergies and effects from (arguably) failed M&A's.

WBA has the capacity to M&A. That doesn't mean they should, or should take any M&A. The risks inherent to the action need to be considered.

A competitive industry that's changing dynamically

Walgreens is good at a lot of things. They have, however, been struggling with their retail sales from a front-end perspective. We can see this in, as late as, the 1Q19 report, with Boots sales dropping over 3.5% vs. 1Q18. In addition, the razor-thin margins are being sliced in all areas geographically, when it comes to retail.

(Source: Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results)

The company has already done a great deal to make its retail operations more effective - but numbers tell us that they need to do more. The above slide is only meant to serve as an example, and not a complete picture of this problem.

This demand of making things more effective when you're running an international giant active in 10+ countries across our globe is a challenge, and there are times when an international footprint can be a drawback rather than a boon.

It's an arms race - and the smiling giant is suiting up

I don't mean to disparage Amazon (AMZN), nor it's smiling logo (I love Amazon, got delivered a lovely set of Latte glasses yesterday), but my point for this hopefully-humorous section header is that competition in the industry comes in many forms - and Amazon, and their massive revenue stream and associated possibilities is one of them.

I find the comparison to an arms race to be apt. All companies in this space need to evolve and change, to survive and not be shot to smithereens. This pressure can lead to poor decisions, even for a giant like WBA. Their pretty good track record still has examples of failed, or less-than-expected integrations - such as the integration of Rite Aid, which brought a lot less growth over the years (and took a lot longer) than expected.

Some investors discount the risk of Amazon entirely. I don't. I believe Amazon may enter the space properly (I don't consider them to be a competitor in any way at this point - at least not yet), and at the very least, the prospect of such a competitor may force WBA to do things they would rather not.

So, consider this.

Let's move on - Valuation

Wow. Y'all still with me? That was a lot of risk and negativity!

I feel that many don't do a stellar job of presenting both sides of this coin - as such, I wanted to make an effort to really show both sides of this before moving on. And so, here comes the valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Were it not that you'd just spent (hopefully) some time getting hit in your face with risk after risk, this chart should pique your interest.

Walgreens is a BBB-rated giant with only a 28% debt/capital ratio, trading at a blended Price/Earnings ratio of 10.6, with a historical ratio of 22.9. Let's right off the bat, ignore that historical P/E ratio. I don't believe it's relevant, outside of excessive exuberance.

We're going to analyze WBA at a more standard 15.0, to get, I believe, a fairer picture. Its current undervaluation is obvious, and the reasons for it are now hopefully clear as well.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

An investment into the company, should it return to a standard valuation of 15.0 in terms of P/E, could yield you a 22.27% return until 2021. Keep in mind that I'm using the conservative metric here, as opposed to historical valuations. Even if, for some reason, things remained at P/E 10.0, or even dropped to 8.5-9.5 over that time, you would still not be losing money - you'd be raking it in at 0.5% (if it dropped to 8.5-9.0 over the long term) to 7% annually (P/E 10.0).

You may have noticed a small analyst failure on the bottom left. I'm going to go ahead and say that in this particular instance, it can be disregarded. This because of the fact that both the 1Y/2Y misses were 10 years ago. Since 2010, the company has been an easily-predictable company for FactSet analysts, with a hit ratio of 100% (taking into account a standard 10% margin of error).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The same as above holds true for longer-term forecasting. Over a 5-year basis, an investment today could yield you 16.98% annually at a standard P/E valuation of 15.0. In fact, the effects on lower P/E's become even more obvious. The stock could over the long term be valued at a P/E of 7.5 until 2024, and you would still be making almost 5% annually on the investment.

That's what I consider a degree of safety - and I haven't even talked about what could happen if the stock moved back to previous, historical P/E valuations.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We'll also take a quick look at the EV/EBITDA multiple, to get a picture of the company in terms of debt included, to the company's cash earnings less non-cash expenses. By this measure, a valuation below 10.0 is typically considered healthy by institutional analysts - making the stock undervalued by this metric as well.

The company's safeties in terms of payout are excellent, given that they only pay 27% (2018) of EPS and 24% (2018) of FCF. This includes future potential dividend growth, which the company has done at an average rate of 14% over the last 20 years.

These things should show you as to why I consider the stock to be currently undervalued, in terms of these metrics. Let's move on to the more important part.

Why I believe you should load up on WBA, and put it on your watch list

There is a lot of risks involved in drugstore, healthcare, and pharma on the current market. This risk is, however, also causing the market to punish these stocks severely, leading to undervaluation and as such, opportunity.

The risks mentioned for the stocks are no small ones - but none of the risks mentioned are Walgreens-specific exactly, or at least not, Walgreens-exclusive. All companies in this playing field are dealing with the same sort of hurdles. Amazon, should they enter it, will be dealing with similar hurdles (and more), considering they are not yet actually established. For one thing, Amazon requires state-issued licenses to sell drugs, and when they applied for it back in -17, they displayed their lack of experience in the field quite spectacularly (source).

I also discussed in my previous article on CVS that the patients aren't the ones paying for their own drug - the federal government pays for the drugs.

In addition, Walgreens isn't exactly unaware of the competition. That's why they partnered with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in 2017, and they already have what they claim to be the fastest delivery times nation-wide for prescriptions. (Source) Why should Amazon be better here, if the companies are competing on similar terms?

While some may point to WBA's seeming hesitation to M&A, I argue that it shows foresight. The company isn't desperate for M&A and seems to want to continue a more conservative approach, and that's something that I appreciate.

The entire industry seems to be at a point of expecting major revolutions around the corner. While it may be possible that we're looking at entirely new landscapes and ways of handling healthcare, I remind you that no revolution is yet here.

Many point to Amazon as the threat that will be all-consuming towards companies like WBA, CVS, and others in the field. I do not believe it - for several reasons, but chiefly among them that they're entering a field which is unlike any they've tried to enter before - in terms of litigation, licensing and things which need to be handled before becoming a dominant player in this space.

I'm in no way discounting or arguing Amazon's potential entry into the market, but I believe that it will happen as more of a competition with other players such as WBA and CVS on an equal footing - not as a competitor that will effortlessly brush others aside. Amazon is not immune to making mistakes - they've made many. Amazon will face the same learning curve and the same hurdles as any other companies in the field.

There is a lot of unknowns. More, I would argue, than in any other field today. But unknowns which create valuation opportunities - that's my game. It becomes about the evaluation of potential risks and reward, and I believe the risk/reward ratio to be very favorable in this scenario.

Let's wrap

America's largest retail drugstore/pharmacy is on sale.

People are telling us that the entire chain from manufacturer to distributor is under pressure from different directions, and will continue to be so - in fact, the pressure will increase. This is true. There is also margin erosion and upcoming M&A challenges.

However, Walgreens has managed to navigate these pressure points for years and has managed to keep growing despite these challenges. Walgreens, in many ways, thrives.

People tell us that Amazon as an entrant into this sector will create a disruption on the scale of a Yellowstone caldera eruption. It will be the thing that changes the industry, the thing that throws everything, including this company, into chaos.

That sounds like a miracle to me - and I don't believe in miracles (not that kind).

I find Amazon to be an incredible company, and one that has, step-by-step changed the market for many things in the USA and abroad. However, my view is that they won't be anywhere close to as disruptive or destructive influence on these companies as some people seem to believe. In short, I believe the market to be overreacting to news such as these - and my fervent hope is that it will continue to do so because when it does, I will be there, grinning, to load up more shares.

I believe Walgreens is an excellent investment at this valuation of P/E 10.6, and I purchased my first position in the stock back in mid-2018, currently at a cost basis of $60.70. I intend to add a bit more come Monday.

It is my belief that you should add Walgreens Boots Alliance at this valuation and keep adding as it/if it drops further.

Because, dear reader, at the end of the day, a significant portion of the population of the United States trusts Walgreens for its pharmacy/healthcare needs, and the company boasts market-leading fundamentals and an almost incomparable, market-leading history.

Thank you kindly for reading.

