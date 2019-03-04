The Home Depot: This Dividend Blue Chip Offers Market-Crushing Total Returns

When we combine these factors, investors that can tolerate Home Depot's risk profile are set for market-crushing total returns in the years ahead.

Moreover, Home Depot is what Warren Buffett would refer to as a wonderful company trading at a fair or better price, with a current 7% discount to fair value.

Despite risks and the cyclical nature of Home Depot's earnings, the company boasts strong management and growth catalysts to guide growth in the years ahead.

As a dividend growth investor, one of the more popular sayings in this community is "the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised." As a DGIer, I along with fellow DGIers are looking for not only safe dividends, but dividends that come with growth prospects.

One such example of this was when The Home Depot (HD) recently announced a 32% increase in their quarterly dividend from $1.03/share to $1.36/share, not to mention a $15 billion share repurchase authorization (about 7% of the company at current prices). This massive dividend raise serves as an example of the underlying quality of Home Depot as a business.

I'll go into further detail below about why I believe Home Depot is currently an attractive investment, including its dividend paying history and the viability of that dividend going forward, both the growth catalysts and risks to Home Depot in the coming years, and the relationship between Home Depot's current share price and what I believe to be its fair value.

We will then combine all these factors into the long-term total returns that I expect for an investment in Home Depot at current prices as further proof that an investment in Home Depot at current prices is a compelling opportunity for those that are able to tolerate the risk profile of an investment in Home Depot.

Reason #1: Home Depot's Safe, Strong, and Rapidly Growing Dividend

As with any business that a DGIer is considering investing in, the three factors of utmost importance or trifecta, are the safety of a dividend, the growth potential of the dividend, and the entry yield of investment. We will delve into the first two components of those considerations in this section, while covering the final component of the considerations a DGIer needs to make in the third reason for an investment in Home Depot below. Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

We'll first delve into the safety of Home Depot's dividend, and why both Simply Safe Dividends and I view the dividend as one of the safest investments a fellow DGIer can make.

To do this, we'll examine Home Depot's dividend safety in terms of EPS payout ratio, in addition to the FCF payout ratio.

We'll first start off with the EPS payout ratio. With Home Depot's management forecasting EPS of $10.03 for FY 2019, the current annualized dividend of $5.44/share represents a 54.2% payout ratio using the EPS payout ratio. This ratio is right around the "sweet spot" that many DGIers like to see. The company is rewarding its shareholders through paying a solid and growing dividend while also retaining the capital necessary to enable the growth going forward that will allow the company to sustain its dividend growth in the future.

Next, we'll examine Home Depot's dividend safety in terms of the free cash flow or FCF payout ratio. This metric is widely hailed by many analysts as the more reliable metric compared to EPS, as FCF is the actual cash that a company is generating, and has the ability to pay out to shareholders via dividends or share buybacks, and/or reinvest back into its business for future growth.

Image Source: Home Depot Q4 2018 Earnings Release

As we can see above, Home Depot generated $10.622 billion in FCF for its most recent Fiscal Year, while paying $4.704 billion in dividends. This equates to a 44.3% FCF payout ratio for the trailing twelve months period. Going forward, Home Depot will pay around $6.2 billion in dividends over the next 12 months against FCF of around $11.0 billion. This would indicate a FCF payout ratio of 56.4%.

Simply put, Home Depot's dividend is safe just as Simply Safe Dividends concluded with its safety score of 90.

However, a safe dividend alone is not enough to justify an investment in a company for an investor seeking to be rewarded with inflation-beating dividend increases in the years ahead.

It is that reason that necessitates the examination of the growth potential of a prospective investment.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Fortunately, Home Depot offers a compelling story in terms of dividend growth. As detailed above, Home Depot has paid a rapidly growing dividend for years. Though this is in part due to an expanding payout ratio and dividend growth will roughly mirror EPS and FCF growth in the years ahead, Home Depot also appears well-positioned to still deliver respectable dividend growth in the years ahead.

In fact, analysts expect Home Depot to deliver 11% earnings growth annually to investors over the next 5 years. This estimate seems quite reasonable as the past 5 years have seen Home Depot grow its earnings at over 22% per annum.

Even in a more conservative scenario in which Home Depot delivers 8% annual growth over the next 5 years, Home Depot would be poised to achieve high single digit to low double digit dividend growth over the next 5 years.

Next, we'll examine why analysts believe Home Depot will be able to deliver on the above earnings growth forecasts.

Reason #2: Home Depot's Growth Catalysts That Make It A Compelling Investment

Image Source: azquotes

As an investor, it's generally a wise idea to invest in businesses that boast wide moats. The definition of a wide moat company is a company that possesses a structural advantage over one with a narrow moat, meaning that even if the company was proverbially run by monkeys or an idiot, that company would still possess its advantage over competitors in its industry.

Home Depot certainly possesses a wide moat. While hypothetically a DIYer can complete a home renovation project by themselves and could order many of the necessary items online, the thing that keeps customers coming back to Home Depot stores is the hands-on assistance provided to customers by Home Depot employees in helping customers plan their DIY projects. Further supporting this advantage is the fact that about 90% of Home Depot's department supervisors started as sales associates and the average store manager has 14 years of tenure, meaning that the lower and middle management that are on the front lines know what they are doing.

Furthermore, the company's top executives also know what they're doing, starting with the CEO, Craig Menear. Menear has served as CEO of Home Depot since November 2014 and held a variety of roles in his more than 20 years with the company. Home Depot's CFO, Carol Tome has served as the CFO of Home Depot since May 2001 and has worked for Home Depot since 1995. In other words, this management team has directly led or been a large part of the many successes the company has experienced in the past two decades and there's no reason to believe that won't be the case going forward.

Image Source: Home Depot 2019 Europe Investors Meeting Presentation

There's a reason that Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer and clear industry leader. Home Depot's emphasis on the customer experience is what allows it to continue to maintain that wide moat rating that we alluded to above. This is on top of the fact that Home Depot boasts economies of scale, strong brand recognition, a vast supply chain, superior customer service, strong management, and a wide variety of products.

Image Source: Home Depot 2019 Europe Investors Meeting Presentation

If you don't take my word for it as a random contributor on Seeking Alpha, that's understandable.

I do believe it would be wise to take the opinion of Morningstar senior analyst Jaime Katz seriously and consider that Katz said of both Home Depot and Lowe's that she expects "both companies to maintain their market leadership positions and generate solid ROICs, supporting our wide moat ratings."

It's clear to see why Morningstar is confident in the growth prospects of the retail home improvement space going forward.

Image Source: Home Depot 2019 Europe Investors Meeting Presentation

Over 25% of the ~$900 billion U.S. home improvement is composed of the professional contractor market. Home Depot's announcement that its B2B website, Home Depot Pro, was launched in Q4 2018 was an encouraging development. Home Depot has already seen 100,000 customers enroll in the program, with positive feedback. Moreover, Home Depot expects to roll out the new online pro experience to over 1 million pros in 2019.

The reason why this is such fantastic news is that the roll-out of this program will allow businesses to enhance their ordering capabilities with improved tools. It's this focus on pros and increased convenience for them that will continue to drive Home Depot's growth in the coming years.

The benefit to an increased reliance on the pro market is that besides diversifying the company's revenue streams, it would also allow Home Depot access to a pro market that is less price sensitive, in that pros are able to pass on price increases to their clients, not to mention that average orders for pros are considerably larger than orders for DIY customers.

Image Source: Home Depot 2019 Europe Investors Meeting Presentation

Like its competitor Lowe's, Home Depot is also committed to widening its moat and adapting to the ever changing retail environment that we find ourselves in. As part of this effort to adapt, Home Depot is in the midst of investing $1.2 billion over the next 5 years to increase its supply chain capabilities, enabling it to deliver to nearly all of the U.S. population with same day/next day delivery.

Needless to say, in this instant gratification society that we live in, accomplishing same day/next day delivery would be huge and would certainly allow Home Depot to fend off competition from would be competitors with smaller supply chain networks, or less retail home improvement experience (i.e. Amazon).

Risks To Consider:

As with any investment, there are risks to consider as no equity investment comes without its risks. There are several risks that Home Depot is subject to given the industry in which it operates.

First of all, Home Depot and its competitors are facing a shifting demographic trend and there is no reason to believe that this will reverse any time soon. What demographic trend is that you ask?

Image Source: US Census Bureau

Of course, it's the increasing number of young adults living in their parents' home. In a society in which many young adults are putting off major milestones such as getting a job, getting married, and having children, it should come as no surprise that an increasing number of young adults live at home with their parents. There's no reason to believe that 31.1% increase in the number of young adults living at home with their parents from 2005 to 2015 won't continue in the years ahead as young adults defer living on their own. This brings a certain level of uncertainty with it in how this will impact the home improvement retail market.

An additional risk for Home Depot and competitors is that e-commerce is reshaping how customers shop, with Home Depot even stating that nearly 60% of customers start their buying journey before they even enter a Home Depot store. Consumers can buy many products online without stepping into a brick and mortar store. Store size and scale could be seen as a disadvantage when equipped with this information as lower-cost and smaller footprint online competitors could steal market share.

Fortunately for Home Depot, they have been addressing these concerns for years now, with online sales continuing to grow. Moreover, Home Depot is also able to sell a variety of items that aren't as vulnerable to online competition as they generally require hands-on assessment and consultation. For instance, a DIY remodel project is generally difficult for consumers to sort through entirely on their own. That allows Home Depot to enjoy a wide moat and builds in some resilience against online competition.

Besides the above risks, another risk is that market saturation with Home Depot's 2200+ store locations, this could prove to be a challenge to Home Depot's earnings growth in the years ahead.

The final risk to Home Depot is that obviously because of the cyclical nature of the business it operates in, it is more subject to recessions than more resilient industries such as consumer staples. This was seen during the last housing bubble, in which Home Depot's earnings and stock price declined by more than 40% from 2006 to 2010. Despite these challenges, Home Depot was still able to maintain its dividend. However, it's this type of cyclical nature of an investment in Home Depot that may mean some investors would be wise to stay away from Home Depot if its risk profile doesn't mesh with their risk tolerance.

Like many equity investments, an investment in Home Depot will surely be volatile in the short-term, but should prove to more than even out in the long-term.

Reason #3: A Quality Company That Is Currently Undervalued

Now that we've established Home Depot's dividend safety and dividend growth potential, and we've discussed both the risks and the growth catalysts in the years ahead for Home Depot, it's time to discuss in more detail that final component of the trifecta, which deals with the valuation aspect of an investment decision. One such metric that I like to examine as a dividend growth investor is the entry dividend yield. This tells me as an investor how much cash flow I can expect to return to me in the immediate future, while the safety aspect and growth aspects can enlighten me as to the future cash flow the investment will produce for me.

We'll now examine Home Depot's current share price in relation to what I will establish as a fair value for Home Depot using a variety of valuation metrics.

The first metric that I briefly alluded to that we'll use is the current dividend yield of 2.94% (as of March 2, 2019 at $185.30/share) against the 5 year average yield of 2.11%. Although I don't view a reversion of the yield to around 2.1% to be an event that is likely and the yield is partially skewed because Home Depot has increased its payout ratio in recent years, I do view a reversion to a yield of around 2.75% to be realistic. This is slightly below the current 30 year treasury yield of 3.128%, but unlike a treasury yield Home Depot offers the potential for high single digit to low double digit dividend growth in the next 5-10 years.

If Home Depot's yield reverts to 2.75%, this would imply a fair value of $197.82. This would indicate that Home Depot is currently trading at a 6.3% discount to fair value, offering 6.8% upside with a reversion to fair value.

Another method to assess the current price of Home Depot in relation to its fair value is the price to forward earnings ratio. Home Depot's current price to forward earnings ratio of 18.25 against the 5 year average of 20.58 would indicate solid upside. Even if Home Depot's price to forward earnings ratio increases to 20 in the coming years, that would give Home Depot a current fair value of $203.06. This would imply Home Depot is currently trading at a 8.8% discount to fair value, offering 9.6% upside.

One final metric that I use to assess a company's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM. The DDM is calculated as follows:

Image Source: Investopedia

The expected dividend per share input of the equation is pretty simple as Home Depot's current annualized dividend of $5.44 factors into this calculation. Next, the cost of capital equity is another term for the required rate of return that an investor demands on an investment. I use a required rate of return of 10%, which is a bit above the historical return of the equity markets. Finally, the expected dividend growth rate is arguably the most difficult part of this formula. I'll be using a dividend growth rate of 7.25%, which is considerably below the dividend growth rate that Home Depot has demonstrated it is capable of delivering.

When all this is factored into the DDM calculation, we are left with a fair value again of $197.82, which is a 6.3% discount to fair value and offers 6.8% upside with a reversion to fair value.

When we average the three above fair values together, we arrive at an average fair value of $199.57, implying that Home Depot is currently trading at a 7.2% discount to fair value while offering 7.7% upside.

While this isn't a deep value play, we have to remember that Home Depot is the bluest of blue chips and any discount to fair value on shares of Home Depot would make it a buy while a discount to fair value of greater than 10% would make it a strong buy.

Summary: An Investment In Home Depot Offers Market-Crushing Total Return Potential

Home Depot has a dividend pedigree, along with a combination of dividend safety and growth that makes it the bluest of blue chips. The current dividend yield of 2.94% along with the safety and growth profile of the dividend is what makes Home Depot a compelling buy for a fellow DGIer.

A company doesn't become the industry leader without capable management. Despite the risks, management of this company is world class and will continue to lead Home Depot to strong growth in the future.

Home Depot is trading at a 7.2% discount to fair value using the average of the metrics we discussed above. For an excellent company such as Home Depot, this makes a buy and a slight dip in the stock price to $180 would place Home Depot on the strong buy list for me.

When we consider all of this, we can see that Home Depot is one of the top blends of safety, growth, and total return potential on the market at this time. With the 2.9% yield and 1.4% annual multiple expansion over the next 5 years (which could be more or less depending on stock price in relation to fair value), even if Home Depot falls short of analyst expectations over the next 5 years and delivers 8-9% earnings growth, Home Depot is highly likely to deliver annual market-crushing total returns of 12.3-13.3%. Needless to say, this would outperform the market during that same stretch, thereby delivering alpha to patient investors who can tolerate Home Depot's risk profile as discussed in the Risks To Consider section of this article.

