How Safe Is Colgate-Palmolive's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Colgate-Palmolive's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With a dividend yield of 2.6%, a market capitalization of $57 billion, and 55 years of consecutive dividend increases, Colgate-Palmolive is a popular holding among dividend growth investors.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business.

To begin, its flagship Colgate and Palmolive brands have strong leadership in the markets of dental and home care products, respectively. This market share strength has granted the company size and scale advantages over its competitors. Case-in-point: Colgate-Palmolive currently trades with a market capitalization in excess of $50 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive has done an excellent job sharing its financial results with its shareholders. The company currently trades with an above-average 2.6% dividend yield and, even more impressively, it has increased its dividend each year for more than five decades.

With that said, investors cannot rely on Colgate-Palmolive's dividend history alone as a measure of its dividend safety. In this article, we perform a deep dive into Colgate-Palmolive's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Colgate-Palmolive's Business Model

To begin, let’s talk about Colgate-Palmolive’s business model. Colgate-Palmolive has been in existence for over 200 years, having been founded in 1806. It operates in many consumer staples markets including Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and more recently, Pet Nutrition. These segments afford the company more than $15 billion in annual revenue. Years of sideways movement in the stock has kept a lid on the market capitalization, which is currently $54 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 55 years of consecutive dividend increases, Colgate-Palmolive is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

In fact, Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend history satisfies the requirement to be a Dividend Aristocrat more than twice over. With more than five decades of consecutive dividend increases, Colgate-Palmolive is not just a Dividend Aristocrat but also a Dividend King, an even more exclusive group of stocks with 50+ years of dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Colgate-Palmolive’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Colgate-Palmolive reported fourth quarter financial results on January 25th, it announced that it generated diluted earnings-per-share of $0.70 in the three-month reporting period. For context, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which implies a payout ratio of 60% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. Colgate-Palmolive generated $2.75 in diluted earnings-per-share in fiscal 2018 and paid $1.68 of common share dividends during the same time period for a full-year dividend payout ratio of 61%.

Using earnings, Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Colgate-Palmolive’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In fiscal 2018, Colgate-Palmolive generated $3.1 billion of free cash flow and spent $1.6 billion on common share dividends for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 52%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future, and its payout ratio using free cash flow is actually lower than the earnings-per-share equivalent.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Colgate-Palmolive’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Colgate-Palmolive’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.69

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.83

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.19

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.16

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.47

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.58

Remarkably, Colgate-Palmolive was actually able to increase its earnings-per-share each year through the financial crisis of 2007-2009, although its earnings did experience a very minor drop in fiscal 2010. With that in mind, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Colgate-Palmolive’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of Colgate-Palmolive’s fiscal 2018, the company had $6.4 billion of total debt and generated full-year interest expense of $143 million for a weighted average interested rate of just 2.2%.

The following image shows how changes to Colgate-Palmolive’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

Source: Sure Dividend Calculations

As the image shows, Colgate-Palmolive’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to above the 25% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. With that in mind, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Colgate-Palmolive's presence in the recession-resistant consumer staples sector combined with its half-century track record of steadily increasing dividends suggests that the firm's current 2.6% yield is quite safe.

Further investigation corroborates this belief. After examining its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, we believe that Colgate-Palmolive's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.