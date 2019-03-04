Balchem Corporation And Its Real Value

Balchem Corp. may not be a household name, but this company has over 50 years of steady earnings and a powerful lineup of diverse products.

Balchem Corp. (BCPC) has been incorporated for over 50 years and has four main segments:

Human Nutrition & Health (cereals, creamers, powdered fats, chocolate bases)

Animal Nutrition & Health (nutrients to boost milk production)

Specialty Products (sterilizing gas for foods and medical equipment)

Industrial Products (used in hydraulic fracking of natural gas)

The company name "Balchem" may not be a popular household name because most of its products are "behind the scenes" and not end products that are sold directly to individual customers.

However, the company is diversified location-wise by manufacturing and selling products in the US and abroad. It is also diversified through its four segments and various products within those segments. This diversification aids the company in maintaining consistent fundamentals.

On the surface, Balchem Corp. seems to be doing many things right in addition to its diversification. The company has over 50 years of steady growth and low perceived risk, which has lured long-term investors. But these benefits come with a price. On average, over the past five years, the stock has been selling for over 36 times earnings.

This article will consider the benefits of investing in this consistent business while also looking closer into the fundamentals and facts to see if it’s worth the hefty price tag when compared with earnings. We’ll weigh out the pros and cons to see if the company is a suitable investment for dividend investors, and if it’s at a good price when compared with the stock’s real value.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 72/100. Therefore, Balchem Corporation is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. BCPC has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROE. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG ratio. A low PEG ratio score can indicate that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years, but most other fundamentals are above average. In summary, these findings show us that BCPC seems to have solid fundamentals, but the company could use improvement on ROE and ROIC.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been on a consistent uptrend except for this past year where price dipped. Overall, share price average has grown by about 205.59% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 13.22%. These are solid and consistent returns over the past decade.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2009 to 2015, then EPS dipped in 2016 and came back higher in 2017.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, BCPC is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity had been decreasing consistently from 2013-2015 before it experienced a significant drop in ROE in 2016. In 2017, BCPC’s ROE shot up to 15.83% which is very good compared to its past years. Five-year average ROE is reasonable at around 14.1%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BCPC failed to meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 89 Specialty Chemical companies is 16.73%.

Therefore, Balchem Corporation’s 5-year average of 14.1% and current ROE of 15.8% are about average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has increased in the most recent year of this chart after coming down to 8% in 2014 and 2016. Five-year average ROIC is lackluster at around 10%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BCPC has failed this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and has increased over the last five years. Five-year GMP average is acceptable at around 30.1%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So BCPC just meets this requirement.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

BCPC’s current ratio of 3.42 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a current ratio of more than 1.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health.

The price-earnings ratio of 27.9 indicates that BCPC might be selling at a high price when comparing BCPC’s PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE ratio of BCPC has typically been between 33.8 and 36.3, so this indicates that BCPC could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to BCPC’s average historical PE ratio range.

BCPC currently pays a dividend of 0.56% (or 0.56% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 19%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that BCPC has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of .45% to .60%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend yields have been stable over the past 5 years, but no consistently increasing

Although BCPC participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of BCPC, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity and enough short-term cash as indicted by its current ratio. Hence, the company should have no problems with its borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. According to the buyback history in the table, it seems like BCPC has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis, and are not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying BCPC now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with BCPC is about average. On the positive side, there is plenty of room to increase the dividend, the dividend yield is near a high midpoint when compared with the past 10 years, the dividend payouts have been stable for years, and the company buys back shares while having ample cash and borrowing capacity.

On the negative side, the company pays a small dividend, dividend yields have not been increasing consistently, and the company does not strategically plan buybacks in an effective manner to return more value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 2.79. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, BCPC is undervalued...

If BCPC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BCPC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BCPC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BCPC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BCPC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to BCPC’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, BCPC is undervalued.

If BCPC continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $94 per share versus its current price of about $88, this would indicate that Balchem Corp. is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Balchem Corp. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including EPS and Gross Margin Percent.

According to this valuation analysis, Balchem is currently undervalued.

The company seems to be awarded with consistently increasing share prices that correlate well with its EPS history. That fact alone could warrant many investors to pay the high price to earnings multiple that Balchem typically demands.

Another pro is that this stock typically performs better than other stocks during down markets and recessions because companies rely on this business’s diverse products as part of their production process or as key elements in the manufacturing process. Below, we can see how BCPC performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that BCPC didn’t decline like the S&P 500 during 2008/2009 and it experienced even more growth in the years that followed the recession.

Predicted Growth

“This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -2.16% over last year.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about -2.16% growth. Plus we’ll add the current 0.56% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around -1.6%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on BCPC’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 15.33% and 13.98%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 0.49%. So we’re at a total return of 15.82% to 14.47%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 16.51% and 12.05%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 17% to 12.54%. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around 12%-17%.

If considering actual past results of Balchem Corp., which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in BCPC:

Initial Investment Date: 2/28/2009

End Date: 2/28/2019

Cost per Share: $13.83

End Date Price: $88.73

Total Dividends Received: $2.793

Total Return: 575%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 21%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in BCPC:

Initial Investment Date: 2/28/2014

End Date: 2/28/2019

Cost per Share: $50.51

End Date Price: $88.73

Total Dividends Received: $1.91

Total Return: 83.07%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 12% to 21%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in BCPC, and their diverse “behind-the-scenes” products, you could expect BCPC to provide you with around at least 12% annual return. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the analysts are forecasting negative growth, so that’s something to consider

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928-2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with BCPC, you could expect to earn a higher short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. And this seems to be another reason why the stock is owned by around 90% of institutional investors, who are likely seeking a stable investment that can outperform a standard benchmark like the S&P 500.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Balchem Corp. is a chance to own a solid company with mostly good long-term fundamentals. The market is typically favorable towards awarding this stock with a high share price when compared with earnings. The big issues I have with the stock is the sub-par ROE, ROIC, and not enough discount when comparing current share price to estimated value. I will keep my eye on the ROE and ROIC to see if they improve and wait for a better price to possibly enter this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.