Dividend Aristocrat Performance: February 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

The relative outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats in the risk-off environment over the last couple of months highlights the strategy's defensiveness.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

The recent market movement can be viewed as a microcosm of the long-run relative outperformance of the trade in Dividend Aristocrats. The defensive Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) outperformed during the sell-off, losing just 15.2% versus the -19.4% return of the S&P 50 (SPY) through the recent market bottom on Christmas Eve. Since the market troughed on December 24th, the Dividend Aristocrats have slightly lagged the broader market (17.2% vs 19.7%), but not by enough to lose their relative lead versus the market benchmark over this period.

Since the all-time high for the broad market gauge on September 20th, 2018, the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) as graphed below. Over this time horizon, the Dividend Aristocrats have posted a -0.6% total return, including reinvested dividends, versus the -3.4% total return of the S&P 500. Investors who held during this drawdown are roughly back to flat, including reinvested dividends, as the dividend growth strategy heads for a new high.

Source: Bloomberg

Over longer-time intervals, the Dividend Aristocrats have delivered investors a return profile like the one we have seen over the past five to six months - higher absolute returns, lower variability of returns, and lower drawdowns. Over a nearly thirty-year holding period, investors in the Dividend Aristocrat strategy would have generated a pre-tax return that is 2.22% higher per annum than the broad market gauge. Over this long holding period, that translates to a pot of money that would be nearly twice as big today.

Source: Bloomberg

While the Dividend Aristocrats lagged the broader market during January's strong rally, they managed to outperform the benchmark in February, posting a 4.8% return versus the 3.2% return for the broad market.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through February 28th.

Through the first two months of the year, 53 of the 57 (93%) Dividend Aristocrats have posted positive returns. Only AbbVie (ABBV) -13%, Coca-Cola (KO) -4.2%, McCormick (MKC) -2.3%, and Medtronic (MDT) - 0.5% have lost investors money in 2019. Over this same period, 31 of the 57 (54%) constituents have posted total returns of greater than 10%.

For February, five companies generated negative returns - the aforementioned AbbVie and Coca-Cola - as well as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Nucor (NUE), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Coca-Cola was the big loser on the month, plunging the most intraday since 2008 after releasing a lackluster forecast and highlighting weaker consumer sentiment, currency pressures, and geopolitical tensions in results. After negative results from Kraft Heinz (KHC), we could be seeing changing consumer preferences negatively impacting traditionally staid consumer products companies.

After the recent rally, the Dividend Aristocrats are back trading at an average trailing earnings multiple of 18.3x and a forward earnings multiple of 17.4x. While I continue to believe that the Dividend Aristocrats should command a premium multiple, rising multiples suggest lowered forward return expectations. With 10%+ gains year-to-date, the gains of the first two months of the year may be hard pressed to be repeated over the next ten months. The direction of interest rates may influence whether the Dividend Aristocrats outperform the broad market moving forward with the more fixed income-like characteristics of these defensive companies leading their equity return profile to be more rate-sensitive. The value of this strategy was proved again in this recent market volatility, and I believe this strategy will continue to deliver above market risk-adjusted returns with outperformance in down markets over future business cycles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.