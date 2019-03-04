UBS: Hit By Asset Outflows And Weak Investment Bank

UBS Group (UBS) posted weak 4Q results despite a positive investor day earlier in January. Underlying PBT which excludes litigation and restructuring was US$1bn, a 20% decline year-over-year. The miss was mostly due to weak Investment Banking and Global Wealth Management.

Share price has underperformed in the past year but its 3-month return pales in comparison with its rival Credit Suisse which showed strong wealth management growth in 4Q.

Investment bank miss

IB segment PBT of $26M is 87% below consensus due to Capital markets revenue down 29% yoy vs -3% for US peers. Equities were down 10% yoy compared with +6% for US peers. FICC trading was the lone bright spot being +14% yoy vs -20% for US peers though it only makes up of 4% of total net revenues. Generally, primary markets have been tough for European banks as they struggle to compete with their US counterparts.

Global Wealth Management Outflows

Another negative surprise came from net new money which saw $7.9B withdrawn (-1.3% if annualized), mainly caused by -4.5B outflow in Switzerland and -3.6B from Americas. APAC/EMEA were flat. Although 4Q is seasonally weak, the outflows are sizable if we compare with Credit Suisse.

Costs were higher because of investment in risk control and technology and thus underlying PBT of $912M missed street's estimate by 3%.

Pretax operating income breakdown

Others include Corporate Center drag due to weak revenues and high costs.

Capital Ratios

4Q CET1 ratio came in at 13.1% which is a 40bps decline quarter-on-quarter due to higher market risk RWA and regulatory add-ons. It is anticipated that this could worsen on more regulatory issues.

Their target of 15% RoCET1 by 2019 year end seems hard to achieve and with weak capital ratios, further buybacks may be hindered.

Tax litigation risk

The French First Instance Court found UBS guilty of illicit solicitation and laundering tax fraud proceeds and charged the bank a penalty of €3.7bn and civil damages of €0.8bn. The implication is that it could take years to resolve but it could be an overhang for further share buybacks of up to $1B that was previously announced.

Valuation: Cheap for a reason

Despite being more than 1 standard deviation below its historical book value, outlook is rather bleak because of the lower AUM and weakening IB positioning. Also, tax litigation overhang remains and could hit capital ratios meaning share buybacks might be tapered. For better positioned bank in this space, I prefer Credit Suisse on improving costs and strong wealth management story.

Risks

GWM AUM may be affected by regulatory/tax risks on the Swiss private banking model.

Investment banking and capital markets revenue may be challenged by market conditions.

