Keane Group Looks To Improve Free Cash Flows While Margin Stays Under Pressure

Completion activity has tapered off, but a rise in DUC wells indicates the recovery is not far in the U.S.

Keane Group is still some way from a full recovery

Keane Group (FRAC) primarily offers well completion services to the upstream companies in the U.S. Keane Group faces near-term challenges from the excess supply in the fracking industry and pipeline bottlenecks in the unconventional energy shales. These are likely to deflate its operating earnings for the most part in FY2019. Investors should wait for the industry trend to exhibit decisive improvement before buying into it.

Keane Group, to its credit, did not let frac fleet utilization fall too much, and we can expect utilization to back up shortly. FRAC is working on wireline technologies, fluid systems, next-generation pumping equipment, and better use of data analytics to boost its growth. FRAC's strong balance sheet is and cash flow improvement are possibly the two most stand-outs in the current environment.

In the past year, Keane Group's stock price has dipped by 29%, and performed nearly in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by almost 31%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing FRAC's Q4 performance

In Q4 2018, Keane Group's top line weakened compared to Q3 2018. On a year-over-year basis, however, its revenue showed more resilience in Q4 2018. From Q3 to Q4, the company's revenues decreased by 13%, while from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, the revenue decline was arrested at 3%. The industry slowdown had a significant role to play in the deterioration of FRAC's financial results.

In this context, let us see how the industry indicators performed in Q4. From September-end until December in 2018, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 38%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 8.5%. The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 1.5%. This affected hydraulic fracturing activity adversely and reduced demand and pricing for pressure pumping services. Although completion activity has hit a temporary ceiling following the crude oil price's drop in the past quarter, the inventory of DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells suggests that completion and workover drilling activities will grow sooner than later, when the crude oil price stabilizes.

In Q4 2018, FRAC's fleet utilization fell marginally to 88% from 89% a quarter ago. A year ago, it was running on 100% fleet utilization. Utilization fell due to the upstream customer's budget exhaustion in Q4, just before the next year capex is set. Plus, many of the upstream producers had already achieved their production targets before the end of the year, which led to lower utilization. In Q1 2019, FRAC's fleet utilization is expected to improve to 90%.

The winter season typically slows down the E&P activities in the U.S. and Canadian shales. As a result, OFS activities usually dry up during Q4 and Q1 of the calendar year in these regions. On top of that, FRAC's results also deteriorated because of the pricing differential. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian resulted in reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. So, the region's pipelines inadequacy has led to its customers reducing their drilling and completion activities.

How is the current industry environment affecting FRAC's business plans?

The crude oil price has become more volatile in the past quarter and in early 2019. This, plus delays in upstream customers' budget cycles has resulted in a temporary weakness in hydraulic fracturing demand and supply. Keane Group generally has a long-term relationship with customers, and these dedicated customers have extended their contracts with FRAC. However, to achieve this in an environment where demand is muted and there is an excess supply of fracking services, FRAC indicated it might have yielded to some price concessions during Q4. Despite that, FRAC had to idle and warm stack three fleets in Q4 after the company could not agree on profitable pricing. Despite the short-term weakness, FRAC's management is bullish on the growth of the U.S. completions market and its long-term strength. The recovery in the U.S. completion market reflects in 28% higher drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells in January 2019 compared to a year ago.

Given the upstream industry slowdown and the budget constraints, an increase in completion efficiency could become a differentiating factor. With an eye on this, FRAC plans to enter the DJ Basin to provide surface technology services, including its newly developed Whisper Fleet. FRAC is also cooperating with its customers in building production enhancements products like AirRide. AirRide is a buoyant sand solution that lowers material volume and horsepower requirements. This enables right-sizing fracking jobs, which can lead to more consistent sand distribution between the parent and child wells.

How would the un-deployed fleet affect FRAC?

Currently, FRAC has 22 fleets deployed. Most of these are committed for full utilization through the end of 2019. Because the spot market rate for fleet or dayrate was significantly lower compared to the normal average, FRAC did not find it economically meaningful to commit those fleets at the current rate. Going forward, too, FRAC does not anticipate contracting those seven un-deployed fleets at the spot market rate, because between the choice of price and utilization, FRAC looks to favor margin protection over the utilization. Regarding this, FRAC's management commented in the Q4 earnings conference call,

So the market itself is still challenged in the spot, I would say, it's a bit oversupply, but we're out there looking for that our deals a strategic fit for ourselves. And we feel good about the ones we have. Today, we were proactive I would say in December and January with dealing with the reopeners that we have in our contract base as well as perhaps being proactive before the reopeners to make arrangements with our customers, give us the ability to trade scope and terms for some price. And I think we called out a bit of that in Q1, I'd say the impact on price for across our portfolio was about $25 million. And we had about $5 million in Q4, and we see that has been on the fleets that we now have deployed - the vast majority of the fleets we now have deployed as being we don't go any lower than that. We feel like we've got that set for the year.

How is FRAC planning to benefit from technology and data?

The three spaces where FRAC plans to use technology on a broader scale are wireline technologies, fluid systems, and next-generation pumping equipment. The company has also been actively applying data analytics and data size to the supply chain. According to its management, the combination of new tools and data has improved its efficiency. This is what the management commented in response to a query in the management call,

So, it's kind of a three-pronged strategy. And we think the combination of all of those can give us a step change in efficiency. We've been doing a lot of it with brute force. And we increased pumping hours 15% last year. And there's still smaller declining opportunities with brute force, but with investing in these areas, that's how you get a 20%, 30% step change in efficiency. And it doesn't happen overnight.

FRAC's 2019 outlook

In Q1, FRAC's management plans to keep its contracted fleets unchanged. It also expects to achieve a 90% utilization rate. Based on this assumption, FRAC's revenue is expected to range between $400 million and $420 million, which would be ~16% lower than its Q4 2018 revenues. An increasing number of upstream companies are sourcing sand directly, which can lead to a revenue loss for FRAC. The rest of the revenue decline can be attributed to abnormal weather, delays in pad availability, and reduction in net pricing.

Assuming full fleet utilization, FRAC's gross profit would range between $15 million and $17 million per fleet. This would be a decline compared to the annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet of $20.9 million in Q4. This can translate into an adjusted EBITDA between $55 million and $65 million in Q1. This would also be a significant decline (32% down) compared to Q4 2018.

FRAC's 2019 free cash flow target is higher

In FY2018, FRAC generated $350 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was significantly higher (343% up) compared to FY2017. Led by a 39% revenue hike in FY2018 over a year ago, the company's working capital benefited from lower accounts receivable and lower inventory, partially offset by higher accrued expense.

Its free cash flow (or FCF) in FY2018 was $72 million. In FY2019, the company expects FCF to go higher because the planned capex for FY2019 is ~$140 million, which would be ~50% lower than in FY2018. Regarding FCF, the company's management commented in the Q4 earnings call,

Turning now to 2019, regardless of the shape and cadence of recovery in 2019, we are positioned to generate attractive cash flow. Even if the business remains at current levels, we'd expect to generate greater than $100 million of free cash flow after debt service and capital expenditures, representing a yield of approximately 8.5% on yesterday's closing price of our shares.

FRAC's balance sheet is strong

The majority of FRAC's debt repayment obligation lies between 2023 and 2025. FRAC's cash and cash equivalents were $80.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Since the inception of its share repurchase program, FRAC has repurchased 8.1 million shares at an aggregate cost of ~$105.0 million, which translates into ~$13 per share. The stock is currently trading at $11.2. So, between the cash balance, and revolving credit facility, and the current cash-flow-generation run rate, FRAC is comfortably placed to meet its financial obligations.

FRAC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.66x) is lower than its peers' average of 1.0x. Superior Energy Services (SPN) has higher leverage (2.0x). Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) leverage lower than the average (0.30x).

What does FRAC's relative valuation say?

FRAC is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, FRAC's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.8x. This implies a lower adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. FRAC is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average of 11.1x.

FRAC's EBITDA is expected to decline nearly in line with the fall in the peers' average in the next four quarters, which typically reflects in similar TTM EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, FRAC's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (SPN, RES, and PTEN) average of 5.1x. So, FRAC can be undervalued compared to its peers at the current level.

Analysts' rating on FRAC

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, thirteen sell-side analysts rated FRAC a "buy" in March (includes strong buys), while five recommended a hold. None of the sell-side analysts rated FRAC a "sell". The analysts' consensus target price for FRAC is $13.8, which at FRAC's current price yields ~23% returns.

What's the take on FRAC?

Keane Group faces near-term challenges from the excess supply in the fracking industry and adverse commodity price differentials. These are likely to hold back its operating earnings in 2019. Keane Group, to its credit, did not let frac fleet utilization fall too much, and we can expect utilization to back up shortly. Also, OFS companies serving in the key shales should see higher revenues and margin once the teething pipeline capacity issues get resolved.

FRAC is working on wireline technologies, fluid systems, next-generation pumping equipment, and better use of data analytics to boost its growth. FRAC's strong balance sheet and cash flow improvement are possibly the two most stand-outs in the current environment when the crude oil price is volatile and the energy service companies are trying to brace for a relatively lean period. I suggest keeping FRAC in your radar but wait for the completion activity trend to exhibit improving signs before buying into it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.