The Secret Tesla Conference Call To Which You Were Not Invited

However, the report from the Deutsche Bank report merely hours thereafter says that Tesla provided precisely this guidance to them privately.

Asked about the $35,000 Model 3 profit margin, CEO Elon Musk said “we’re not going to answer questions like that.”.

Tesla gave new profit and loss guidance, as well as contradicted its written $35,000 Model 3 delivery estimate - June instead of 2-4 weeks from now.

A transcript of this secret call has found its way into the public domain. I provide links to it. You were not supposed to read or hear this.

Tesla hosted a very secret conference call in conjunction with its Thursday announcement about $35,000 Model 3 and closing most of its stores.

Last Thursday afternoon, news started coming across the tape about a company that was closing almost all of its stores, laying off employees, and cutting prices dramatically in what seems like a fire sale. Sears, I wondered?

Not quite. It was that $50 billion market cap company, Tesla (TSLA): $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Available Now.

In order to elaborate on the matter further, Tesla organized a secret conference call to which only a few of its most loyal fans were invited. You might have thought that Tesla being in recent hot water with the SEC would have meant that Tesla should have avoided keeping the dissemination of most important new guidance to a small selected group, but no. Quoth The Raven commented as follows: Quoth the Raven on Twitter

“By the way is $TSLA hosting a secret conference call where they’re doling out material guidance and ducking questions on margin? And if so, sans an 8-K, how does that not violate securities laws?”

-- Quoth The Raven, aka Chris Irons

However, the attempt to keep this conference call’s full contents shielded from the investing public did not succeed any better than former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s telephone call with the Russian Ambassador in January 2017. Within approximately 24 hours, Paul Huettner had transcribed an audio recording of the secret conference call:

Paul Huettner, CFA on Twitter

If you prefer a Google Drive link to Paul Huettner’s transcript of Tesla’s secret conference call, here it is:

Tesla Call Transcript (2.28.19).pdf

It didn’t take long for The Los Angeles Times to point out one of the glaring inconsistencies in this selective disclosure from Tesla and its CEO: Tesla website and Elon Musk differ on Model 3 delivery dates. Two weeks? Four months?

Basically, the Tesla web site says that you can get a $36,200 (including delivery charge) Model 3 in 2-4 weeks, but Musk said on the call that it’s June - which is clearly not 2-4 weeks from now. LA Times sought clarification from Tesla on this matter, and the company said that Musk’s word on the secret conference call was the accurate timeline.

This is beyond asinine. What Tesla is saying is that its 2-4 week estimated delivery time - which you can see by simply going to Tesla’s web site and click to configure a Model 3 - is apparently false information. The correct information? Only provided on a secret conference call to a tiny number of Tesla’s closest fans. That’s what Tesla admitted to The LA Times.

Why would Tesla do this? I have absolutely no idea, but one suspects that Tesla wants people who visit its web site to be tempted to hand over $2,500 while believing that they will get a car in 2-4 weeks. Then, on the conference call, Musk forgot about that bait-and-switch and told what he knew to be the truth - that June is the correct estimate.

Just think about it: How on Earth do you get a custom-made car built and delivered in 2-4 weeks? Assuming nobody is ahead of you in line, 2-4 weeks can be a typical all-in delivery time across the country. Surely Tesla isn’t suggesting that demand is so low that there's almost nobody else ordering this new $36,200 vehicle?

Then there’s that other thing…

One of the questions near the end of the secret conference call was this: “What is that Tesla’s profit margin on each and every $35,000 Model 3 sold?” Musk responded: “Yeah. We’re not going to answer questions like that. Next question.”

OK, so Tesla doesn’t want to get into the subject of the $35,000 (plus $1,200 delivery charge) Model 3 margin, in speaking to a group - even on a secret conference call.

However, the following day - March 1 - Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner published a report for DB’s clients called “SR M3 Likely Addresses Issues; Questions Now Back To Margin.” In this report, DB writes as follows:

“In our follow-ups with the company, management outlined a high level bridge to maintaining profitability which includes savings from higher fixed cost absorption…Tesla indicated that initially, the $35k Model 3 will generate a positive cash gross margin (gross profit plus depreciation of approximately $1,500)….”

Wait a minute! Why is Tesla providing this information selectively to Deutsche Bank? Hours before this report was published, on the secret conference call, CEO Musk said that he is not going to answer questions like that. However, apparently in an even more secret private dialogue between Tesla and Deutsche Bank, Tesla provides this highly important information in the most selective manner possible.

Did any of Deutsche Bank’s competitors get this information too? Did Goldman Sachs? Did Morgan Stanley? I have no idea. One thing is clear: The investing public never got to hear this information, and in this case even the secret conference call participants were told that Tesla is “not going to answer questions like that.”

...Except in private dialogue with Deutsche Bank, apparently.

Bottom line: Where is the SEC on all of this?

We are barely scraping the surface here, but immediately we find three things:

On a secret conference call with outsiders, Tesla provides new profit and loss guidance. On the same secret conference call, Tesla massively contradicts its new Model 3 delivery times - four months instead of 2-4 weeks - and then confirms that what was said on the secret call is the accurate information. Still, as of this writing, Tesla’s Model 3 order site reflects the information Tesla told LA Times is incorrect. In a private dialogue with Deutsche Bank, Tesla provides gross margin guidance for the $35,000 Model 3 specifically, immediately after having said on the conference call that it was “not going to answer questions like that.”

The only conclusion that most investors, who are not part of these privileged management conversations, can say for certain is: Tesla is the boss in the relationship with the SEC, tossing around a submissive SEC staff like a dog owner with a tiny pup on a leash.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU, AMZN and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.