The Tesla $35K Model 3: Not Quite Short Squeeze Material

Introduction

Musk teased a major announcement on Tesla (TSLA) for 2 days.

As you can see, thousands of people immediately liked it and many started talking about it. Social media discussion metrics quickly popped, and then the automated trading bots kicked in, resulting in the following 2-day stock price spike, from the $300 area to almost $320, on volume of over 12 million shares totaling those two days.

Source: Bloomberg

The Announcement

When it finally came out on Thursday evening, the three main ingredients of the announcement, only one of which appeared (at least superficially) an unqualified positive surprise, were:

(1) There is now a $35,000 Model 3 available, with lower range, simpler features, slightly less acceleration (still more than most people need), 5 months earlier than Musk predicted it would be available during the Q4 conference call.

(2) Tesla no longer expects to be profitable in Q1 of 2019, due to “logistical issues” delivering cars to Europe & China (he refused to give actual demand numbers in those destinations or margin estimates on the $35K model).

(3) Tesla is getting rid of most of its stores and going to a pure online sales model, cutting its sales and marketing expense to the bone, and using this to fund an across the board 6% price cut.

As with many things having to do with this name, the implications of items (2) and (3) are ambiguous on the surface and easy to spin either way - without a deeper analysis it is difficult to really predict their impact. Announcement (1) is clearly bullish for unit sales, though what it means for margins after (3) is unclear. The company expects a 6% reduction in costs due to the reduction in SG&A, which it is entirely passing on in the form of lower prices, so at best it might mean stable margins with higher unit volume. But does it really?

Analysis

Bulls on SA focused on (1) and downplayed (2) and (3) with the following reasoning: Musk suggested that TSLA would return to profitability in Q2 once foreign delivery logistics had been mastered (this is not likely if demand has indeed cratered as some prominent bears have recently suggested, or even if it has and (1) doesn’t succeed in increasing demand sufficiently). As far as (3) goes, everyone hates dealerships anyway (perhaps quoting statistics on how many consumers would prefer root canals to dealerships), "everyone is going to online purchase for everything", so (3) is actually very bullish for TSLA.

Indeed, the statistics Musk quoted were: 78% of all Model 3 orders in 2018 were placed online and 82% of purchases in 2018 were conducted without a test drive. The key numbers in his statements are actually "2018", not 78% or 82%.

Bears saw that this major strategic change as vintage Musk (swerving and changing 5 lanes on a 5-lane highway while going around a bend at 120 mph) and smacks of stock manipulation (which seemed to be failing in the AH) and desperation.

While the 2018 purchase statistics are interesting (and remarkable to most auto purchasers, myself included, who usually researches 5-10 models and test drives the top 3 from my online research when buying a car), it is very important to understand that enthusiastic early adopters (EEAs from now on) are different from the mass market consumer (MMCs). The way they do things is not going to be representative of how most consumers do things. Indeed, I don't think it would be wildly inaccurate to claim that, to date, most of the mistakes bulls have made stem from a lack of appreciation of the true levels of fanaticism and loyalty of EEAs. Going forward, most of the regrets of bears will come from believing that MMCs are just like EEAs or from over-estimating the percent of EEAs in the general population. What the remaining population of EEAs is versus MMCs will become apparent in 2019.

To understand the implications of (3) on TSLA it would be good to have some data on the average car purchasing consumer. Here are some interesting data from a site with 25 such statistics, which I will list in a numbered list (numbers from original article, skipping items not that relevant to this piece), before discussing some key implications.

1. Car buyers spend 59% of their time online researching. (Autotrader) 3. Most car buyers are undecided at the start of the shopping process. When they first begin to shop, 6 out of 10 them are open to considering multiple vehicle options. (Autotrader) 4. Third-party sites are the most used sites for car shopping, used by 78% of shoppers. (Autotrader) 6. The top five activities conducted online by car shoppers include researching car prices (71%), finding actual cars listed for sale (68%), comparing different models (64%), finding out what current car is worth (63%), and locating a dealer or getting dealer info (46%). (Autotrader) 12. When looking to buy, Millennials consider slightly more vehicles on average than Baby Boomers. Millennials also usually take longer to decide what car to buy than Baby Boomers, an average of 16.9 vs 15.7 weeks. Millennials invest more time in the actual buying process as well, almost four and a half hours more on average. (D. Power) 15. When asked about newer car buying alternatives, 54% said they would “love” being able to sell or buy a car from home and 42% were fine buying a car without a test drive, as long as there was some form of guarantee. (2016 Beepi Consumer Automotive Index)

Source: Car Purchase Stats

Item 1 is initially bullish for Tesla until you look at item 12 from the list above. In contrast to the media portrayal of Millennials as feckless and impulsive, it looks like they are actually more diligent researchers than Boomers when it comes to car buying. Perhaps they have to be, because of how much student debt they already have and lower incomes compared to Gen X and boomers. This means that the more research they do, the more likely they are to discover all the service center issues TSLA is having, as well as the issues people have had getting their initial deposits back from the company.

Next, consider item 15. The 54% who would love to buy or sell online compare to 78% in the EEA population who bought Teslas in 2018. That is about a 25% drop (loss of potential market due to going solely online). But the second part of item 15 is the most dire. 42% of people were fine buying without a test drive, which means 58% are not. Musk told us that 82% of 2018 buyers (all EEA, by definition, with 2018 the first full year the Model 3 was available) bought without a test drive. This means that as we transition to the general population, we should expect at least a 58% drop in demand due to the lack of a test drive (to offset whatever increase in demand the price reduction is going to produce) location.

But we’re not done analyzing item 15 yet. The data says 42% would be fine buying a car without a test drive as long as there was some form of guarantee. The thing is, the ones who are ok without the test drive are also the ones who are the savviest online researchers, and they will have access to all the data out there on various buyers' stories of “what I had to do to get my $1,000 deposit back”. The internet cuts both ways: it’s a fantastic way to sell things and its also a fantastic way to spread bad news and risks to look out for. EEAs may discount the bad items but MMCs will not, especially when there are so many more alternatives to try out with each passing quarter.

If it looks like people can’t trust this company with a $1,000 deposit (even if those stories are 5% of deposit holders, do you want to risk $35,000 on it?), should you trust it with a $35,000 deposit to test drive their car, especially as soon there will be many alternative EV models to also test drive? While not getting a $1,000 deposit back can stink, not getting $35,000 back is another story entirely.

Finally, it is not at all clear how this 1-week return policy would work with auto loan financing. The typical rescission period for an auto loan is 48 hours (which covers standard buyer's remorse). Extending this to a week would require changes in auto lending terms, because it is not the consumer's $35K that needs to be returned, but more typically the consumer's down payment or trade-in value and the bank's money. Speaking of trade-ins: without a store, who is going to evaluate the value of the trade-in, and process the paperwork to transfer title of that vehicle to Tesla? It is not even apparent that Musk has cleared this idea with his lenders and clarified how the auto finance securitization process would incorporate this change. Clearly warehouse lenders, who finance the auto loans just prior to securitization, would need to be comfortable with a new 7-day trial period. Or Tesla would need to come up with some new kind of escrow account, where a non-Tesla entity holds the funds for the one week period. Insurance for those 7 days would need to be worked out as well.

Initial Market Reaction & Interesting Big Picture Item

After a very brief initial spike over $320, by the next morning the AH action had taken the stock to just above the $305 level on about 525,000 in volume (only about 5% of the shares involved in the 2-day pump immediately after Musk's mystery tweet which we started this article with). As I write this, another 3 million shares have traded and the stock has now broken the $300 level, with almost 9 million shares still remaining to unwind from the pump (the dump always seems to happen faster than the pumping, so this should occur in a single day).

Interestingly enough, on Bloomberg the same morning there is an article with the following chart:

Readers bewildered by the massive, seemingly irrational price movements on noise rather than true information can at least take some solace in the fact that the people responsible appear to be slowly going out of business. As they learn their lessons, one can expect the future size of pumps like this to diminish. This has interesting trading and investment implications.

While I had wanted to get bond yield updates prior to submitting this article, no fresh trades in the longer-term debt have yet occurred so I will update what the bond market thinks about BK risk on the heels of this news in the comments.

Investment Implications

This is only my second article on Tesla. In the first (here: Lack of Dealership - Achilles Heel), I conjectured that the lack of a dealer network, rather than being optimistically seen as an innovative advantage, was actually a weakness whose impact would be felt over time in terms of impact on the purchase process and service experience. I believe that this weakness does not impact the EAA population very much as enthusiasts are precisely the type of consumer who tend to dive in without a lot of analysis: their loyalties are to the brand and not to analysis. However, as one transitions to the MMCs, I think it is bulls rather than bears who come to a point where their understanding will begin to fail them. Just as for the initial ramp up, when EAAs determined its fate, bulls failed to understand what was driving revenues and the stock price because they are generally MMCs themselves and cannot easily put themselves inside the heads of EAAs.

Regardless of what the average retail investor in TSLA "feels" in their gut, or wishes for the future of a healthy world, the TSLA stock price will be determined by the large funds. When their patience runs out, when they see risks beginning to outweigh remaining upside - this is when true corrections based on fundamentals will occur. So far it appears that the hot air of the pre-announcement has already come out; what remains to be seen is how much of an impact on fund holdings this news has over the next week or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Going into the announcement I had sold ITM calls at $300 and bought puts struck at $280 with the proceeds. Longer term, I intend to primarily sell options with an overall bearish view on this stock, though I may also buy options, go long or short the stock at any time in the future depending on fundamentals and relative value considerations.