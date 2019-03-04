The One Reason Aurora Cannabis Will Be The Undisputed Industry Leader For Many Years

The one major element of the company that ensures leadership in the sector for many years into the future - its management team.

Aurora Cannabis is probably a couple of quarters from becoming the cannabis production leader for the long term.

source: seeking alpha

The management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is second to none in the sector, and it has quietly been building out a foundation that is setting up for long term growth and market leadership.

Along with the basic philosophy of the leadership, I want to focus on two major strategies the company has employed that I don't believe the market is taking into consideration.

They include the backdoor entry into the U.S. market when spinning off Australis Capital, and the growing number of positions the company is taking in a number of companies that will continue to grow in conjunction with the fast-growing cannabis sector in general.

Including its very visible and aggressive strategy of adding to its production capacity, Aurora is positioned for long-term profitability I believe will surprise some that are even bullish on the company.

Strengths of the management team

In this section I'm not going to introduce individual leaders of Aurora, but rather take them as a whole and show how cohesive their vision is and how they're effectively making it a reality.

The most obvious element of the leadership is its goal to become the No. 1 cannabis company in the world. Some have portrayed this as a negative, usually including phrases to describe the goal as "growth at any cost," and other negative descriptions.

This is mostly from their disapproval of company growth coming at what they consider to be the expense of shareholders by diluting the stock when making acquisitions. The concern there is it will make it difficult to generate meaningful earnings with that many shares in play.

I have no problem with that whatsoever because it aligns with the goal of the company. After all, they either have to grow by using debt (which for the most part isn't available), use their shares as a form of capital, or forget their vision and grow incrementally.

The last and least desirable access to capital, in my opinion, would be giving up a significant portion of the company like Canopy Growth did when Constellation Brands took a big position in the company.

Choosing to go it alone, in my view, is a strength of management, not a weakness. What value will shareholders in Canopy Growth get if Constellation decides to acquire the remaining shares? Sure, they'll get the immediate increase in value from what would be a premium over the valuation of the company, but once that is pocketed, the growth trajectory of Constellation wouldn't be near the level of Aurora Cannabis will be in the years ahead.

Many financial writers consider the lack of a major investor in Aurora as a negative. I consider it a major positive for the cannabis giant; it gives management far more freedom to operate within their strengths and expertise. With some companies that don't allocate capital well, that could be a negative, but that's not the case with Aurora management.

Another strength of Aurora's management team is its ability to accurately identify key companies or strategies that need to be acquired or implemented in order to leverage its growth and overall performance. I'm especially impressed with some of its long-term initiatives.

Positions in other companies

One of the more compelling things management has done is its strategic investment in a variety of cannabis companies that complement what Aurora is doing, or position it for explosive growth in the long term.

In the near term this adds temporary volatility to the company because of the birth pains the industry is going through at this time. For example, a couple of quarters ago Aurora enjoyed the benefits of a solid quarter at the macro level of the industry, resulting in its holding contributing to positive earnings. On the other hand, last quarter was a weaker quarter for the cannabis sector, and Aurora took a hit on earnings because it's required to list the performances of companies it has holdings in as part of its operations, even though they are paper holdings.

In the first quarter of 2019 this will turn around and once again be a major positive for Aurora. Further out, as the company stands today, these holdings could be worth more than the production side of the business as the cannabis sector continues to grow increasingly in value. I don't see many analysts or financial writers talking about the potential of these holdings, yet they are a key element of the growth picture of Aurora.

For investors, they need to understand these holdings are on paper, and at this part of the cannabis growth cycle, they're going to be very volatile in their value - whether on the positive or negative side of the ledger. Over time, they should be a huge, positive part of the value of the company. The point is we have to separate these paper gains or losses from operational gains or losses of Aurora in order to get a clear picture of its financial strengths or weaknesses. Paper gains or losses can cover up under performance and give the appearance of over performance, or make things appear to be much worse than they really are.

Identifying and acquiring positions in these companies is a skill that isn't reproducible in others. I don't mean there aren't other companies that have the ability to identify companies with long-term potential that are worth taking a position, I'm saying that Aurora leadership has strong skills in that area, and those specific skills are a defensible moat that other companies will struggle to match.

What's most important about Aurora's holdings in companies is how much value they're going to add to the company over the long term. Few investors are taking this into account at this time.

Australis Capital

Another good decision by management was the spinning off of its former subsidiary Australis Capital. Under the threat of being delisted on Canadian exchanges because of U.S. holdings, Aurora had to sell off those positions, which left a vacuum it looked to fill in alignment with existing regulations.

In order to gain access to the U.S. cannabis market, the company decided to spin off Australis Capital to the end of investing in the U.S. cannabis and real estate sectors.

It provides potential long-term access to the U.S. pot market without having the threat of delisting hanging over it from having direct positions in U.S. companies.

In return for investing $500,000 in Australis, Aurora received warrants it can exercise in the future. Below are the terms of the agreement:

Aurora and Australis entered into the Funding Agreement on June 14, 2018 pursuant to which Aurora will advance $500,000 to Australis, in consideration for which Australis will issue to Aurora: (NYSE:A) a warrant to purchase a number of Shares equal to 20% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the date on which the Shares commence trading on the CSE, which will be exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share, and (NYSE:B) a warrant to purchase a number of Shares equal to 20% of the number of Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of exercise, which will be exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of issue at an exercise price equal to the five day volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE or such other stock exchange on which the Shares may then be listed at the time of exercise, or if the Shares are not then listed on a stock exchange at the fair market value of the Shares at the time of exercise (collectively, the “Restricted Back-in Right”). Aurora will be prohibited from exercising the Restricted Back-in Right unless all of Australis’ business operations in the United States are allowed under applicable federal and state laws and Aurora has received the consent of the Toronto Stock Exchange and any other stock exchange on which Aurora may be listed, as required.

What I find particularly interesting about this is Australis seems to be taking a similar aggressive approach to its acquisitions in the U.S. market, and when the time comes for Aurora to exercise its warrants, the value of Australis could be extraordinary.

It's impossible to know what the value Australis will be over the next decade, but assuming it is allowed to exercise the warrants based upon changes in U.S. law, the potential upside is enormous. The caveat is of course the U.S. not making cannabis legal at the federal level.

As it relates to Aurora management, it once again reiterates and reinforces the long-term outlook the company has, and the extraordinary potential for added value through its various holdings.

I mention that because some financial writers have suggested Aurora management has been reckless because of its numerous acquisitions over a relatively short period of time.

That would be a concern if that was all there was to the company, but when taking into consideration its holdings, warrants, and rapid growth in its production capacity, this is a company being run for short and long term growth.

My view is management has done an excellent job of balancing all these pieces to the benefit of shareholders for many years.

Production and expansion

One of the major parts of Aurora's acquisition strategy has been to ramp up production to rapidly become the industry leader. It has already matched Canopy Growth in the last quarter with its quantity of production, and is likely to take a permanent lead before the end of 2019.

Not too long ago Aurora acquired ICC Labs in South America. At the time of the purchase Aurora already had production capacity of about 570,000 kilograms.

The combination of existing production and capacity being built, will bring over 1.2 million square feet of additional production capacity to the company. That should bring the annual production ceiling to between 700,000 to 800,000 kilograms. I include its recent acquisition in Portugal in those numbers.

The importance of that isn't just in the numbers, but in the accompanying value of being a reliable go to company in various markets that need consistent supply over the long term. Licensing and agreements should be quicker and easier to secure than those companies with far less capacity.

Based upon scale, it will also drive down the price per gram costs, allowing for the company to generate positive earnings faster than expected, in my opinion.

With its growing international footprint, primarily in the medical cannabis segment of the industry, the company is positioned to supply all the demand coming from various markets around the world. Few, if any competitors, are positioned to do the same at this time. Within a short year Aurora should be able to produce about 500,000 kilograms annually.

This tells me management not only has a plan, but is effectively bringing that plan to fruition. When considering all the moving parts, this is an enormous accomplishment pointing to the professionalism of the leadership team.

Conclusion

The management team of Aurora Cannabis is second to none in the industry they compete in. They have a solid long-term plan, have proven they can effectively implement that plan, and continue to add to it without doing harm to the company.

At all levels of leadership it is solid. They have proven they can identify the holes in the company they need to fill, and from there identify the best companies to acquire or take a position in to meet those needs.

Most importantly, management is willing to take these steps while being questioned concerning the efficacy of the plan. I like this because I, as a shareholder, can count on them to continue to maintain the course, even under the pressure of outside, or in some cases, investor resistance.

With little fanfare they've quietly built up a portfolio of holdings that, as I've mentioned in the past, could possibly become more valuable than the production side of the business over time. They have also taken the indirect path of taking a position in the U.S. market via Australis Capital, which if it grows as I think it will, and the U.S. eventually legalizes pot at the federal level, could be an extraordinary growth engine for Aurora.

These are the three major things I've seen the management team do that should reward shareholders with meaningful growth in the years ahead. If it comes together as I think it will, it could even surprise many of the Aurora shareholders that are already very bullish on the long-term prospects of the company.

Add to that the recent announcement it is now fully licensed in Canada for its Aurora Sky and MedReleaf Bradford grow facilities, the short and long-term prospects of of Aurora Cannabis look even better. With this expert management team in place that continues to deliver on its promises, shareholders can confidently sit back and enjoy the ride.

Just don't get tempted to sell your shares because of temporary volatility; Aurora should be considered a buy-and-hold stock at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.