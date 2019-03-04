Sensus Healthcare Unveils Sculptura, Hires Chief Scientific Officer

Sensus expanded its management team by adding Ziv Karni, the founder of Alma Lasers which was sold to Fosun Pharmaceuticals in 2013. Fosun also owns Sensus’ Chinese distributor, Chindex.

As expected, Sensus inflected to GAAP profitability in Q4 2018, and the operating model is set up for significant earnings growth should the company successfully rollout IORT and grow the core business at 20%+.

Sensus Healthcare placed 1 IORT unit in Q4 at UPenn - Perelman Center. There could be a few more placements to “luminary teaching institutions” in the near-term.

The company received FDA 510k clearance for its new product, Sculptura, which is an intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) device for the treatment of breast and other cancers.

Sensus Healthcare is a small, disruptive medical device company serving the dermatology and radiation oncology markets for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids.

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) remains an underfollowed microcap playing in a large addressable market with a compelling risk/reward at the current share price over the long term.

In my view, two key risks have been removed from the story.

First, Sensus proved it can turn a GAAP profit at an $8M quarterly revenue run-rate (earning a modest $100k profit). Given the company is selling high-margin equipment with a relatively fixed cost base, I’m estimating that ~50% of incremental revenue drops to the bottom line, calculated by using 65% gross margin less 6-7% in variable commissions and an uptick in sales/marketing costs to drive adoption of Sensus’ new product line, Sculptura.

Second, Sensus received FDA 510k clearance for its new intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) device, Sculptura. Management suggested feedback they are getting from potential customers which indicates that Sculptura might be able to be used for numerous indications, including breast and other cancers. Recall that one of the drivers of market acceptance for a medical device is a machine that can be used for multiple indications as it makes the ROI more compelling for customers.

The first Sculptura unit was placed at UPenn — Perelman Center in Q4 2018. According to management, they manufactured 4 “beta” units, and have transferred contract paperwork with 3-4 other “luminary teaching institutions” to place additional units. My understanding is these units are being sold at $550-$600k, about half the estimated $1.15M ASP in exchange for clinical studies and research to help drive commercial sales of Sculptura.

Next week, Sensus Healthcare is attending the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO) conference, and I think it is possible the company will unveil some more technological details of Sculptura, and potentially a few more IORT placements which seemed close to closed contracts when Sensus reported Q4 earnings on February 14.

This sale to UPenn had a fairly large negative impact on Sensus’ reported gross margin percentage in Q4, dropping to ~60%. Yet if one adds back $550k to the revenue and gross profit line in the Q4 results, it yields an 62.7% adjusted gross margin percentage. Then if we consider that Sensus management aggressively priced the sales of two units in China to overcome tariff issues, and some used SRT-100 sales, it likely returns the company back to 63-64% adjusted gross margin which is exactly where CFO Arthur Levine guided investors on the Q3 2018 call.

Other Risk Factors Should Recede Over Time

Another risk that bears cite with respect to Sensus Healthcare is revenue and A/R concentration to Skincure Oncology, a turnkey provider for the SRT-100 Vision product.

While Skincure accounts for about 2/3rds of revenue and around 90% of A/R, my scuttle research suggests that dermatology clinics who use the Skincure turnkey solution are seeing good machine utilization and reimbursements are higher in 2019 given the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services (“CMS”) is allowing for professional work related to SRT treatments to be reimbursed in 2019. I understand this effectively adds about $1,000 reimbursements per patient over the course of a treatment cycle.

Moreover, Skincure Oncology now has a 2+ year track record of paying early or on time, and management extended payment terms to Skincure in Q4 2017 (from 90 to 180 days) to give them more flexibility to scale.

Given reimbursements are now effectively higher, I expect that Sensus will now be able to sell more SRT-100 Vision products direct ($375k ASP) as the payback period will improve with higher reimbursements. In addition, Sensus is releasing more data suggesting the efficacy of SRT for non-melanoma skin cancer and keloid indications which should raise awareness among dermatologists.

Concentration to Skincure Oncology should also wane in the quarters ahead as well given the deal goes non-exclusive in July 2019 and management intends to sign up new turnkey providers in other verticals, namely radiation oncology clinics and plastic surgery practices. Investors should expect to hear news on this front over the summer.

And now that Sensus is cleared to commercialize Sculptura, this should further diversify the revenue stream as Sensus scales up this new market opportunity. I understand Sensus management, led by VP of Oncology Sales Rita Gable, has been preparing the market for Sculptura, and by increasing the sales team by adding seasoned oncology sales executives from larger radiation players. It will take some time to get some data points on Sculptura’s market acceptance, but it appears like Sensus is playing in a very large market with what appears to be a very disruptive product inside a healthcare system which is moving more toward rewarding value-based outcomes.

Key Management Hires

In addition to Sensus adding 4 seasoned oncology sales executives to drive adoption of Sculptura, most of whom came from IBA/Elekta, large radiation players based in Europe, Sensus also disclosed that it strengthened its management team by adding Ziv Karni as its Chief Scientific Officer, a new role created by the company.

I find it interesting that Mr. Karni, the founder of Alma Lasers in Israel, sold the company to Fosun Pharmaceuticals in 2013 for $240M. Interestingly, Fosun Pharmaceuticals is also the owner of Chindex International (acquired with TPG in 2014 for $396M), Sensus’ exclusive distributor in China. Chindex helped Sensus place two SRT units in China in Q4 2018.

All told, I believe it is telling that Sensus is attracting top flight talent to its sales organization and C-Suite which gives a glimpse into the opportunity at Sensus. In my view, these people must believe the opportunity is vast in order to join a microcap company which just recently inflected to modest profitability.

Conclusion

Sensus appears to have many ingredients to drive significant increases to valuation over the long-term; namely:

High and/or expanding margins

25%+ revenue growth

High insider ownership and/or insider buying

Strong industry tailwinds

Inflection to profitability

Scalable business model

Conservative operating expense management

Sub 5x price/sales ratio

No need to raise capital

As noted in prior articles, Sensus has 2.3M warrants in its capital structure which expire on June 2, 2019, priced at $6.80. While this could represent an overhang on the shares until the situation is resolved, conversion of all the warrants will add over $15M in attractively priced growth capital for Sensus to attack the SRT and IORT markets and likely limits the need for future equity offerings.

All told, Sensus appears to have an attractive setup in the near and long term based on potential catalysts around the IORT opportunity and the long range opportunity for the earnings power of the business.

