Gold Resource Closing In On Nevada

Gold Resource reported earnings diluted of $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.13 million, compared with a loss per share of $0.10 on revenue of $33.31 million last year.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) owns two distinct properties consisting of six separate locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project; and near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project expected to produce commercially at the end of June 2019.

The Nevada Isabella Pearl mine nearly completed will be a crucial event for the company because this new mine is expected to double gold production starting H2 2019.

The miner has an excellent production profile at the moment. At the Arista mine, the company is now developing the discovery called the Switchback vein from the base with first higher base metals and less gold but increasing with time and the Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada which has been financed and ready to produce in a few months.

Thus, I believe it is important to accumulate the stock on any weakness below $4, expecting a significant improvement in stock price starting H2 2019.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the fourth-quarter conference call about the Isabella Pearl project:

Our gold production timeline from Isabella Pearl is primarily subject to remaining construction of the ADR plant. As we near construction completion and production of this open pit heap leach mine, we are not only on track to reach our June 29 production goal, but it is possible, we may be selling gold before then.

Production Overview

Gold Resource reached its annual production targets last year, producing 26.8K gold ounces and 1.67M silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, with an AISC by-product of $655 per ounce.

Gold and Silver Production snapshot.

Source: Q4 Presentation

As we can see in the presentation above, Gold Resource is also a strong silver miner, at least until Nevada starts to produce next year.

Silver production represented 42.4% of the total output in 2018. Therefore, it is essential to consider the price of silver as an important indicator.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2018. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.26 24.34 21.39 31.12 33.31 32.15 30.77 24.26 28.13 Net Income in $ Million −3.61 4.38 0.86 4.58 −6.84 5.46 3.75 -0.78 0.86 EBITDA $ Million −1.48 10.45 6.48 11.67 16.05 13.03 9.78 3.56 7.10 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 18.0% 4.0% 14.7% 0 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% EPS diluted in $/share −0.07 0.08 0.02 0.08 −0.10 0.09 0.06 -0.01 0.01 Cash from operations in $ Million 0.41 9.00 5.02 9.48 12.13 13.96 5.50 1.36 1.44 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 2.50 6.06 4.76 9.56 5.05 7.33 7.78 10.98 13.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −2.10 2.94 0.26 −0.08 7.08 6.63 -2.27 -9.618 -12.56 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 14.17 16.64 16.41 15.83 22.39 28.62 26.65 16.60 7.76 Long-term Debt in $ Million - - - 0.56 1.79 1.69 1.93 2.32 2.97 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 56.13 57.99 57.38 57.46 57.53 57.94 58.31 57.643 58.72 (66.64 now)

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details The whole production came again from Gold Resource's Oaxaca Mining Unit - a group of six properties in the southern state of Oaxaca in Mexico.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90+% of the production in 4Q'18, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation - the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for the remaining 2% of production.

Production for the fourth quarter was 11,505 Au Eq. Oz, down 28.7% for the same quarter a year ago and up 12.5% sequentially.

Source GORO Presentation

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

The Company produced 26,838 gold ounces, 1.67 million silver ounces, 1,652 tons of copper, 7,280 tons of lead, and 19,808 tons of zinc. We successfully reached our production outlook target from our Oaxaca Mining Unit for 2018.

2 - Gold Resource revenues

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.13 million, compared with a loss per share of $0.10 on revenue of $33.31 million in the last year's fourth quarter.

The company achieved its 2018 annual gold and silver production outlook range coupled with substantial base metal production.

The company has $7.762 million in total cash plus ~$3.6 million in gold bullion. Gold price realized was $1,214 per Au ounce, and silver price realized was $13.70 per Ag ounce which is down substantially from the fourth quarter 2017 with respectively $1,279 Au Oz and 16.60 Ag Oz.

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

In 2018, we posted annual net sales of $115.3 million, mine gross profit of $33.7 million, and increased annual net income to $9.3 million or $0.16 per share, a boost to net income of 124% over the prior year.

3 - Gold Resources free cash flow

The company had a negative Free Cash Flow or FCF this quarter of $12.56 million and minus $17.82 million for 2018. GORO is paying $1.2 million in dividend annually.

GORO failed the FCF test in 2018. However, CapEx has been high in 2018 to be able to complete the Isabella Pearl project which is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

Gold Resource has not yet included its Nevada Mining Unit's Isabella Pearl production in the 2019 production outlook. The company plans to add that estimate after declaring commercial production at Isabella Pearl in June 2019.

On an annualized basis, Gold Resource target 29K gold ounces plus or minus 10% from Isabella Pearl during the first year, ramping up to over 40K ounces a year for years two through four. It is a significant increase in production starting H2 2019.

4 - Cash and Long-term Debt Gold Resource had an excellent cash position and less than $3 million long-term debt which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective. Total cash was $7.76 million (plus ~$3.6 million in bullion) in 4Q'18.

However, since then the company raised $15 million in equity sales.

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

We deployed $15.4 million of our cash and cash flow to construct and build our Isabella Pearl Project. We raised $15 million through an ATM equity sales program with our sales agent H.C. Wainwright & Company, who did an excellent job executing the ATM. The equity raise was needed to bridge the estimated funding gap to complete construction.

Source: GORO Presentation

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

GORO presents an unusual opportunity again at the moment, especially considering the sharp retracement experienced last week that could eventually continue a while longer.

The balance sheet is excellent, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl which will be completed probably before the end of the second quarter of 2019. For Gold Resource and its shareholders, it is a significant event that will have long-lasting financial repercussion.

Source: Goro Presentation

The only potential drag at the moment is the price of gold which shows a decisive negative breakout last week and could put some temporary pressure on GORO. If it happens, I see it as an opportunity.

Technical Analysis

GORO is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at around $5.80 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position between $5.75 and $6.00) and range support at $3.75-$4 (I recommend buying GORO at or below support).

On the bullish side, I expect GORO to re-test $6.40 (double top) and eventually reach again $7.20 long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GORO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.