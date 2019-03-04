Campbell Soup: Breakout Could Be Imminent

The worst seems to be over for Campbell Soup (CPB) as its share price (after having testing support recently) has risen back up above $36 a share after the announcement of its second quarter earnings. Although we saw declining margins in the quarter, this trend was very much flagged by management as higher commodity and transportation costs were always going to take their toll.

A couple of poor management decisions over the past few years along with fierce competition in this sector and now higher commodity costs essentially wiped 40%-plus off the market cap of this company over the past three years. Nevertheless we have kept this stock on our watch list for reasons we will discuss.

Technically though, we can see below that shares recently successfully retested support at just above the $32 level. Furthermore, the sustained fall off in the price of the shares over the past three years has resulted in a very steep down-cycle weekly trend line. If we can break above this resistance level, it should mean the end of the bear market Campbell shares have endured over the past three years. A successful break of the down-cycle trend line (bullish) should take place on high volume. Apart from the attractive potential setup, here are other core reasons why we continue to follow this stock.

The first reason is the firm's scale and intangible assets in the market place around its soup and snack offerings. The firm is basically doubling down on what works by first changing up the portfolio (selling off the Kelsen and Arnott’s brands which will bring down that debt) and secondly by vigorously taking costs out of the system. Something similar to what Procter & Gamble (PG) has done in recent times, Campbell will be hoping that the company will be in far better shape in a few years time. Not spreading one's net too far can be vital in this fiercely competitive sector. We believe the company can become more focused and drive innovation and marketing efforts behind its core soup brand and its popular Snyder’s-Lance offerings. The advantages Campbell has over its peers as mentioned are its intangible assets plus its cost advantage. If Campbell is going to double down on its R&D and marketing efforts behind its core brands, we believe retailers will continue to generously stock the company's wares over time. Management will be hoping the Snyder’s-Lance's brand will grow aggressively from integration synergies which should transpire over time.

Campbell currently trades with a sales multiple of 1.1 and a cash flow multiple of 7.3. These numbers are well behind the averages in this industry and very attractive considering the company's historic return on invested capital numbers. Campbell's sales multiple is at its lowest point for more than a decade. The book multiple is much higher at present but remember those pending asset sales will do wonders for this metric also. Picking up companies with proven competitive advantages with attractive book and sales multiples usually do very well over the long term. This fact has been documented by James O'Shaughnessy in his fascinating read " One Up on Wall-Street,"

The third reason is the generous dividend yield of almost 4%. Although the cash flow payout ratio for the dividend was pretty much maxed out in Q2, the trailing twelve month average for this key metric continues to look attractive at a healthy 48%. The interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratio should be helped by pending asset sales. Earnings of $2.46 per share is expected for the fiscal year. This number is well ahead of the annual $1.40 dividend payment and should drive operating cash flow forward.

To sum up, there was not much in the firm's Q2 numbers to dislike considering the elevated costs involved. We continue to believe Campbell's intangible assets and volume give it a distinct advantage over competitors. Can they leverage this advantage though is the question. If Snyder's-Lance can begin to establish itself with retailers, it will drive the company forward due to being a faster growing segment compared to the traditional sales in soup. We will continue to watch for a breakout to the upside here in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.