The CORR Of Uniti's Strength

The UNIT-WIN Situation To Date

For those Uniti (UNIT) investors keeping score at home and for those contemplating a UNIT investment, here is a short rundown of the situation as it stands on 2/26/19.

In 2015 Winstream Holdings Inc. (WIN) - a local telephone service provider, or CLEC (Competitive Local Exchange Carrier) - decided to accelerate WIN's move toward telecommunications' future business of network communications and technology solutions and away from its copper wire phone communication beginnings. As part of that plan, WIN formed the future UNIT's assets, consisting of much of WIN's fiber and related assets. WIN formed a new company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). They then spun off the resulting company, which became the present UNIT. WIN and UNIT negotiated a long term master lease for these those assets that WIN needed to operate their telecommunications network. The master lease provided that WIN would pay rent for use of those assets they needed to carry on their present and future business. This REIT master lease legally required that the terms of the lease must be accepted or rejected in whole, with no cherry picking of assets, if WIN should run into fiscal trouble and need to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hold that thought; we shall visit it later.

In 2018, Aurelius Capital Management, a vulture hedge fund, was looking for some near-dead carrion to try to feast on. Since 2015, WIN's pivot away from traditional copper telecommunications toward network communications and technology solutions had been a bumpy ride. WIN had been forced to eliminate its dividend, though the company was making progress in the desired direction of network communications and technology solutions. UNIT had also made progress in diversifying away from WIN, which was their only customer at the time of the 2015 spinoff, to approximately 65% dependence on WIN in 2018. Unit was making great progress in diversifying below the 50% dependence mark when Aurelius burst upon the scene. Since the spinoff UNIT had been paying an annual dividend of $2.40 on a share price ranging from $25 to $30 (8% to 9.6%), and therefore had attracted many dividend income investors. Aurelius had discovered that WIN bond indentures prohibited any sale and leaseback transaction such as the one that had been effected in the 2015 spinoff that had created UNIT. Although WIN had obtained expert legal advice that this particular transaction did not cause a bond default, Aurelius - experienced bottom feeder that they are - set up a "heads we win, tails we win more" situation by purchasing WIN bonds at 60% of face and then buying default investment insurance on those bonds. (As an aside, Aurelius may have also shorted WIN and UNIT common, knowing their default bombshell would cause sharp drops in both stocks, for a trifecta. If any SA writer could figure how to investigate and prove that guess on my part, they would have a dynamite article.) Aurelius then filed a default claim on their WIN bonds. There followed a protracted set of maneuvers by both companies that resulted in a court case to decide the default issue. In short, if the default claim was not held up in the court case, Aurelius stood to be paid both the interest amount during the life of the bonds, which were to mature in only three years, as well as the face value of the bonds at maturity. This financial killing would be made by Aurelius on bonds they had purchased at 60% of their face value, which had only three years to maturity. If, on the other hand, their default claim held up, Aurelius would be a senior claimant on the WIN assets the bonds represented - and if they were not made whole in the almost-100%-certain WIN Chapter 11 proceedings, they would collect on the bonds from their purchased insurance.

Well, as you no doubt know, the court, to the surprise of most WIN and UNIT investors, ruled in favor of the Aurelius default claim on 1/22/19. This sent both WIN and UNIT shares plummeting. WIN then had to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 2/25/19.

What's Next For UNIT's Master Lease?

Those investors holding WIN common have between a slim chance and no chance of any recovery, with slim having left the building. UNIT common share investors, however, are not doomed. Remember that master lease agreement? It says that in bankruptcy WIN or any successor company must either accept or reject the master lease in its entirety. So I hear you say, they should just reject the lease! Not so fast. WIN is the only provider of traditional phone service in its multi-state territory. By law, they must provide service in their territory and to do that they must have access to the UNIT fiber, switches, and towers assets that are covered by the lease.

This situation is eerily similar to the one that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) found itself in during April-May of 2016. Two of CORR's tenants, representing about 70% of CORR's rent, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and attempted to void or at least renegotiate their respective master lease terms, which had the same all-or-none provision. (See here and here for more information.) In both cases the firms in question would be out of business without use of CORR's assets. Unlike in UNIT's situation, these were energy product firms. This stands in contrast to WIN's provider-of-last-resort status; their demise would not deprive anyone of a needed service that could not be replaced by a competitor. A full discussion of the CORR-Energy XXI (EXXIQ)-Ultra Petroleum (UPLMQ) situation is available to those with an SA subscription or access to REIT guru Brad Thomas's articles of that time frame.

So will WIN reject the UNIT master lease and cease operations? Not a chance, even in this upside-down legal world of the present day. Will WIN try to force UNIT to renegotiate the lease on more favorable terms? They can, and may try to do so, but UNIT ultimately holds the winning hand here.

There Are Two Major Questions Regarding UNIT's Future To Be Answered Here

So what is the likely outcome for UNIT common shareholders and those who may be pondering buying UNIT common? There are two parts we must answer in this crucial question.

First, what happens to UNIT's $2.40 annual dividend? With 99.9% certainty UNIT's annual dividend will be reduced to something between $1.00 and $1.40. For UNIT to continue to qualify as an REIT it must pay a minimum of 90% of its taxable income each year. Their taxable income has been estimated in recent SA articles at $1.20 to $1.40. If it were me deciding the amount to which the annual dividend should be cut, I would put out a public statement choosing a $1 annual dividend, with any extra dividend amount, if necessary, paid as a special in December. This special catch-up type of dividend payment is allowable under IRS REIT rules. There are two reasons I would do this: firstly, the lower-than-expected payment gives UNIT some extra fiscal latitude during the coming trying years. Secondly, such a publicly announced dividend schedule should keep the lawyer sneaker brigade from filing a class action suit alleging that UNIT misled their clients by not paying the full-year total dividend in four equal installments. A reasonable charge by the sneaker brigade? Of course not, but we're discussing lawyers here - not ethical, well-meaning human beings.

Second, what happens to the master lease? Here is the nub of the matter.

First comes the bad news. Under extreme circumstances, the other bond holders could petition the court to cancel the master lease and force a renegotiation of a new lease that is not as favorable to UNIT as the present one is. It is not likely that the bankruptcy court would allow the breaking of the lease, as legal precedent is on UNIT's side. But the legal consensus opinion was that Aurelius would not prevail in the original default case, so anything is possible, though unlikely in this case. The downside, if this remote possibility were to occur, is a huge negative for UNIT. It could send UNIT into Chapter 11 bankruptcy alongside WIN. This is a remote possibility, I believe there is no more that a .01% chance of this occurring, for several reasons. The main reason against this type of ruling is that the bond holders in such a move of both companies would get financially mauled. The bond holders know this and bond holders are anything but suicidal when it comes to their money.

Second, UNIT and WIN might have a friendly renegotiation of the lease. In this scenario, UNIT lessens the rent in exchange for some of WIN's remaining retained fiber or another valuable consideration. This would give WIN helpful financial relief and give UNIT even more income-producing fiber than it has already acquired since the spinoff. Such a friendly renegotiation would further imperil UNIT's present $2.40 annual dividend, but that is toast in any case and such an agreement is win-win (pun intended) for both companies in such a settlement. I put this option at no more than 30%, because in Chapter 11 WIN is already going to be relieved of a great amount of debt and will be easily able to pay UNIT the present lease rent.

Third, whichever party or parties put pressure on UNIT to renegotiate the lease are rebuffed, and UNIT fully enforces the lease. If the court agrees with UNIT and upholds the present lease terms - very likely based on legal precedent - WIN will be forced to accept the lease in its present form. I place this option at 69.9%, because that is the way most Chapter 11 bankruptcies of essential master leases are adjudicated. Add to this fact that WIN, by law, has an obligation, as provider of last resort, to provide telecommunications in their service area. As stated above in the CORR case, the energy firms in that Chapter 11 had services that were not irreplaceable, unlike the case with the services of WIN. Even so, following legal precedent, the bankruptcy court upheld CORR's position, even though the two lessees were not essential irreplaceable services - a final trump card that applies to UNIT.

When I bought CORR shares the fact that its tenants would be totally out of business if they didn't have access to CORR's pipes was the deciding factor in my investment. So it came to be, when energy prices crashed and CORR's tenants crashed with them, my investment in CORR remained unscathed and, after the usual knee jerk drop, the stock eventually returned to higher price levels and an undiminished annual dividend. When I was doing my due diligence and mulling my prospective buy of UNIT shares, this same master lease factor weighed heavily in favor of my UNIT purchase. But the final deciding factor for me, tipping the scales in UNIT's favor, was the obligation of WIN, by law, to provide telecommunications in their multi-state service area.

Conclusions

I have laid out the factors that convinced me to buy UNIT (at an average cost of $15.33) before the solid waste hit the fan. While I am obviously not happy that UNIT has come to the present situation, I do not believe that all is lost for UNIT common shareholders. I believe UNIT will be successful in upholding the master lease, or as a close second, renegotiate the lease on favorable win-win terms as stated above. I expect the UNIT annual dividend will be cut to $1 to $1.40 in the short to medium term, which is still a decent yield on cost (YOC) if you are a present UNIT common holder with a YOC as high as $20-24. You, of course, should do whatever you believe is best for you, after all it is your money and therefore your responsibility.

All the UNIT/WIN developments I have outlined in this article show what I believe the future holds for UNIT shareholders whether of the present, past, or the immediate future. You need to perform your own due diligence on UNIT to decide if UNIT common is right for you to either average down, or hold tight if you are a present holder, or initiate a new position if you are thinking of becoming a UNIT investor - or to run like hell. I am holding on to my present full position. I am too fiscally conservative to overweight my position, and would consider a speculative entry between $9 and $10 if I didn't own UNIT shares and were investing new money. This would be MY PERSONAL strategy, but each person needs to decide buy/sell prices for themselves. My initial buy/add prices reflect dividend cut timing/size uncertainty. Your buying/adding price mileage may vary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT & CORR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information I have provided is not meant to be investment advice, nor is it guaranteed in any way to assure success in UNIT. Potential investors need to make their own choices based on further due diligence and their particular investment needs.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.